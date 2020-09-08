Video Surveillance As A Service Market Grow with a High CAGR- Global Industry Analysis, Key Manufacturers, Trends, Size, and Forecasts During 2025

Market Overview:

The Global Video Surveillance as a Service Market was valued at USD 1.68 billion in 2016 and is projected to reach USD 10.03 billion by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 21.96% from 2017 to 2025.

Video Surveillance-as-a-Service (VSaaS) is a managed data service that transfers the monitoring and storage of video to the cloud. The service typically includes video recording, storage, remote viewing, management alerts, and cyber security. Benefits of VSaaS include – always on access, remote maintenance, more storage, regular updates, highly scalable, upgradeable, increased stability, cost effective, compact and convenient.

The Final Report will cover the impact analysis of COVID-19 on this industry:

Download Sample of This Strategic Report:

https://www.kennethresearch.com/sample-request-10059837

Sample Infographics:

Market Dynamics:

1. Market Drivers

1.1 Flexible scalability offered by VSaaS

1.2 Rising demand for real-time and remote access for video surveillance data

1.3 Rising use of smart devices

1.4 Low initial investment

1.5 Easy integration of VSaaS with access control and alarm systems

2. Market Restraints

2.1 Concerns for data privacy

2.2 Lack of awareness about the benefits of VSaaS

Market Segmentation:

The Global Video Surveillance as a Service Market is segmented on the basis of vertical, type, and region.

1. Vertical:

1.1 Military and defense

1.2 Institutional

1.3 Residential

1.4 Industrial

1.5 Commercial

1.6 Infrastructure

2. By Type:

2.1 Managed

2.2 Hosted

2.3 Hybrid

3. By Region:

3.1 North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

3.2 Europe (Germany, UK, France, Rest of Europe)

3.3 Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, Rest of Asia Pacific)

3.4 Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

3.5 Middle East & Africa

Competitive Landscape:

The major players in the market are as follows:

1. Brivo

2. Genetec Inc.

3. ADT Security Services

4. Duranc

5. Neovsp

6. Pacific Controls

7. Smartvue Corporation

8. Axis Communications AB

9. Cameramanager

10. Honeywell Security Group

11. Cloudastructure Inc.

12. Ivideon

13. Nest Labs, Inc.

Request For Full Report: https://www.kennethresearch.com/sample-request-10059837

These major players have adopted various organic as well as inorganic growth strategies such as mergers & acquisitions, new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, and others to strengthen their position in this market.

RESEARCH METHODOLOGY OF VERIFIED MARKET RESEARCH:

Research study on the Global Video Surveillance as a Service Market was performed in five phases which include Secondary research, Primary research, subject matter expert advice, quality check and final review.

The market data was analyzed and forecasted using market statistical and coherent models. Also market shares and key trends were taken into consideration while making the report. Apart from this, other data models include Vendor Positioning Grid, Market Time Line Analysis, Market Overview and Guide, Company Positioning Grid, Company Market Share Analysis, Standards of Measurement, Top to Bottom Analysis and Vendor Share Analysis.

To know more about the research methodology of verified market research and other aspects of the research study, kindly get in touch with our sales team.

About Kenneth Research:

Kenneth Research provides market research reports to different individuals, industries, associations and organizations with an aim of helping them to take prominent decisions. Our research library comprises of more than 10,000 research reports provided by more than 15 market research publishers across different industries. Our collection of market research solutions covers both macro level as well as micro level categories with relevant and suitable market research titles. As a global market research reselling firm, Kenneth Research provides significant analysis on various markets with pure business intelligence and consulting services on different industries across the globe. In addition to that, our internal research team always keep a track on the international and domestic market for any economic changes impacting the products’ demand, growth and opportunities for new and existing players.

Contact Us

Kenneth Research

Email: [email protected]

Phone: +1 313 462 0609