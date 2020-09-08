WiGig Market 2020 Share, Size Global Future Trend, Segmentation, Business Growth, Top Key Players Analysis Industry, Opportunities and Forecast to 2024

Global WiGig Market (2020-2024) report highlights Significant dynamics and in-depth analysis of the market segment with concentrating on factual data, present industry activities, growth opportunities, new product inventions, and market forecast for the future prospective of time along with leading market players, market study based on several regions, and extensive product. WiGig Market report can function as an assistive reference point for helping individuals as well as businesses from this segment. The leading industry players across the globe are explored in detail in this report. It demonstrates product overview, company summary, and manufacturing cost, capacity, and market shares for most of the participants.

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments and countries in previous years and to forecast the values to the next Five years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualify qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry with respect to each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as drivers and restraining factors which will define the future growth of the WiGig market.

The WiGig Market business development trends and selling channels square measure analyzed. From a global perspective, it also represents overall industry size by analyzing qualitative insights and historical data.

The global WiGig market was valued at USD 1.3 billion in 2017 and is expected to reach USD 93.09 billion by 2023, at a CAGR of 103.78% over the forecast period (2018-2023). WiGig is one of the latest and emerging technologies (IEEE 802.11ad) that works in the bandwidth of 60GHz and delivers up to 7 Gbit/s (20 times faster than IEEE 802.11n standard connection). The widespread availability of digital multimedia content and its increased usage is driving the need for faster wireless connectivity. The increased penetration of computers and smart devices, coupled with the ability of WiGig to transfer data at higher speeds is opening various options, apart from just moving files. WiGig technology uses the standards and mechanisms of IEEE 802.11 and security based on Advanced Encryption Standard (AES). These standards help in the safe implementation of the technology in any compatible hardware, enabling higher efficiency and performance. However, shorter operating range, higher loss on chip, and cost-effectiveness of the product remain as challenges for the growth of this market. An immense amount of research is being conducted by many technology giants like Intel and Cisco in this field and their efforts are expected to overcome these challenges in the coming future.

Increasing Penetration of Portable and Handheld Devices is Driving Market Growth

There has been an increase in the penetration of internet and mobile devices among the masses. This can be supported by the fact that Sub-Saharan Africa has 420 million unique mobile subscribers as of 2016, which equals to a penetration rate of 43%. It is observed that the mobile ecosystem contributed to 4.5% of the overall global GDP in 2017. In 2017, the mobile ecosystem also observed a large amount of activity with regard to the venture capital fueling the rapid pace of technological innovation and service. The above-mentioned trends are expected to increase the penetration of mobile or portable devices. As WiGig market growth is directly linked to the increased penetration of handheld devices, the market for WiGig is expected to grow at a rapid rate during the forecast period.

Healthcare is Expected to Witness a Significant Growth Rate

The demand for faster wireless network in the healthcare sector is driven by factors like the increase in data inflow with the deployment of electronic health records and the rising use of connected equipment. Hospital staff and doctors are increasingly using mobile devices to communicate with and engage patients. The increasing need for wireless access by visitors, patients, and support staff is also expected to drive the market for WiGig. This increasing demand and promising growth is driving hospitals to adopt better wireless technologies to cater to the data needs, without any downtime or disruption.

North America holds the Largest Market Share

North America holds the major share in the WiGig market. In North America, the United States dominated the WiGig market, followed by Canada. North America is the hub for all major enterprises in the world. The increasing network speed and growth in IoT (Internet of Things) are driving the demand for WiGig connectivity in the region.

Key Developments in the Market

November 2017 – Cisco and INTERPOL announced an agreement to share threat intelligence as the first step in jointly fighting cybercrime. Through this alliance, the two organizations are expected to develop a coordinated and focused approach to data sharing.

March 2017 – NEC Corporation provided government agencies in Malaysia with hands-on cyber defense training. This was aimed at enhancing the abilities of system administrators in government agencies to effectively handle the increasing threat of cyber-attacks.

The major players include – CISCO SYSTEMS INC., NEC CORPORATION, PANASONIC CORPORATION, QUALCOMM ATHEROS, INTEL CORPORATION, BROADCOM CORPORATION, AGILENT TECHNOLOGIES, SILICON IMAGE INC., ADVANCED MICRO DEVICES, INC. (NITERO), and BLU WIRELESS TECHNOLOGY, amongst other.

Reasons to Purchase the Report

Current and future WiGig market analysis in the developed and emerging markets

Analyzing various perspectives of the market with the help of Porterâ€™s five forces analysis

The segment that is expected to dominate the market

Regions that are expected to witness fastest growth during the forecast period

Identify the latest developments, market shares, and strategies employed by the major market players

3 month analyst support, along with the Market Estimate sheet (in Excel)

Customization of the Report

This report can be customized to meet your requirements. Please connect with our representative, who will ensure you get a report that suits your needs.

Covered in this report

The Report Covers the Present Scenario and the Growth Prospects of the Global WiGig Market for 2020-2024. To calculate the market size, the report considers new installations or sales and subscription payments of WiGig.

The market is divided into the following segments based on geography:

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Europe

France

Germany

Global WiGig Market 2020-2024, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

Market Trend

Growing research activities coupled with new product launches.

Market Driver

High Opportunity in the Industry

Market Challenge

Complications associated with WiGig procedures.

Key questions answered in this report

What will the market size be in 2024 and what will the growth rate be?

What are the key market trends?

What is driving this market?

What are the challenges to market growth?

Who are the key vendors in this market space?

What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the key vendors?

What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key vendors?

