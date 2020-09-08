The “Workforce Management Software Market” report 2020 provides comprehensive analysis of Workforce Management Software industry by types, applications, regions. It shows Workforce Management Software market 2020-2024 by production, consumption, supply, gross margin, revenue of key players in the industry. Additionally, Workforce Management Software market report covers market size, share, and growth rate of industry with respect to regions.

Competitor Analysis:

Workforce Management Software market includes following leading manufacturers on the basis of sales, revenue, price, and gross margin.

Workforce Management Software market report presents in-depth analysis regarding the development, current trends, industry policies, and regulations implemented in each of the geographical regions. It includes analysis of upstream raw materials, downstream demand, and current market dynamics. Furthermore, the Workforce Management Software market report provides an in-depth insight into Workforce Management Software industry during 2020-2024.

Scope of the Report:

Workforce management software enables organizations to centralize resource usage data and better plan future utilization. It allows the companies to create custom workflows to be more efficient in their decision-making processes and protect the integrity of data. Therefore, in order to manage several aspects of workforce for better productivity, the market software solutions include workforce forecast & scheduling, time & attendance management, task management, HR management and others including workforce analytics.

Key Market Trends:

Cloud to Exhibit the Highest Growth

– The adoption of cloud computing in workforce management software enables various benefits, such as mobility, flexibility, and security. It allows the administrator of an organization to access with any device and at any time.

– In addition, changes can be made or any workforce related task can be scheduled irrespective of the location of the administrator. It saves an enormous amount of money as the organization subscribes to the required amount of storage and technical specification.

– Companies offer workforce management solutions through private cloud to provide multi-level physical and logical security features, thus spending on private cloud is increasing.

Asia-Pacific to Record the Fastest Growth Rate

– The number of workforce in the Asia-Pacific countries, such as India and China, is expected to increase due to the rise in the number of companies and regulations associated with job creation.

– Projects like APEC Digital Workforce Development Project helps APAC’s workforce leverage digital and distance-learning technologies through improved career and technical education (CTE).

– Moreover, the region is increasingly adopting new technologies to encourage development and to contribute to economic growth. The aforementioned factors are expected to propel the usage of software, thereby, propelling the market growth in the region over the forecast period.

Detailed TOC of Workforce Management Software Market 2020-2024:

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Introduction to Market Drivers and Restraints

4.3 Market Drivers

4.3.1 Increasing Adoption of Internet of Things (IoT) and Cloud Based Solutions is Expanding the Market

4.3.2 Growing Adoption of Analytical Solutions and WFM by SMEs is Driving the Market Growth

4.4 Market Restraints

4.4.1 Implementation and Integration Concerns is Hindering the Market

4.5 Value Chain Analysis

4.6 Industry Attractiveness – Porter’s Five Force Analysis

4.6.1 Threat of New Entrants

4.6.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers

4.6.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.6.4 Threat of Substitute Products

4.6.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 By Software Type

5.1.1 Labor Forecast & Scheduling

5.1.2 Time & Attendance Management

5.1.3 Task Management

5.1.4 HR Management

5.1.5 Workforce Analytics

5.2 By Deployment Mode

5.2.1 On-premise

5.2.2 Cloud

5.3 By End-user Vertical

5.3.1 BFSI

5.3.2 Retail

5.3.3 Automotive

5.3.4 Public Sector

5.3.5 Healthcare

5.3.6 Industrial Manufacturing

5.4 Geography

5.4.1 North America

5.4.1.1 United States

5.4.1.2 Canada

5.4.2 Europe

5.4.2.1 Germany

5.4.2.2 United Kingdom

5.4.2.3 France

5.4.2.4 Spain

5.4.2.5 Rest of Europe

5.4.3 Asia-Pacific

5.4.3.1 China

5.4.3.2 Japan

5.4.3.3 India

5.4.3.4 South Korea

5.4.3.5 Rest of Asia-Pacific

5.4.4 Rest of the world

5.4.4.1 Latin America

5.4.4.2 Middle East & Africa

6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Company Profiles

6.1.1 Active Operations Management International LLP

6.1.2 NICE Systems Ltd.

6.1.3 Oracle Corporation

6.1.4 Infor

6.1.5 Kronos Incorporated

6.1.6 Reflexis Systems, Inc.

6.1.7 SISQUAL

6.1.8 Replicon Inc.

6.1.9 WorkForce Software, LLC

6.1.10 JDA Software Group, Inc.

6.1.11 BambooHR LLC

6.1.12 7shifts

6.1.13 IBM Corporation

6.1.14 SAP SE

6.1.15 Verint Systems Inc

6.1.16 ADP, LLC

6.1.17 ATOSS Software AG

7 INVESTMENT ANALYSIS

8 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

