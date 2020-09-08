The “X-ray Machine Manufacturing Market” report 2020 provides comprehensive analysis of X-ray Machine Manufacturing industry by types, applications, regions. It shows X-ray Machine Manufacturing market 2020-2024 by production, consumption, supply, gross margin, revenue of key players in the industry. Additionally, X-ray Machine Manufacturing market report covers market size, share, and growth rate of industry with respect to regions.

Competitor Analysis:

X-ray Machine Manufacturing market includes following leading manufacturers on the basis of sales, revenue, price, and gross margin.

X-ray Machine Manufacturing market report presents in-depth analysis regarding the development, current trends, industry policies, and regulations implemented in each of the geographical regions. It includes analysis of upstream raw materials, downstream demand, and current market dynamics. Furthermore, the X-ray Machine Manufacturing market report provides an in-depth insight into X-ray Machine Manufacturing industry during 2020-2024.

Scope of the Report:

X-rays are a form of electromagnetic radiation, which has higher energy and can pass through most objects. X-ray being the most effective and conventional diagnostic tool and digitization in the x-ray has observed a strong position in diagnostic laboratories worldwide. The demand for X-rays machine is increasing in various verticals like healthcare, security, etc, Compliance with security measures and increasing government regulations to develop better security infrastructure are expected to have a positive impact on the industry. Awareness regarding early disease detection and treatment will augment the medical X-ray industry growth.

Key Market Trends:

Healthcare Sector to Witness a Significant Growth

– Healthcare industry is expected to propel in future due to the advancements in technology as x-ray detection has evolved to become more safe, effective and easy to use. Nowadays, the world is moving toward automation and with Artificial Intelligence into the picture, the future of X-ray machines are growing.

– Further, in developing countries like India, rising incomes, easier access to high-quality healthcare facilities and greater awareness of personal health and hygiene are supporting the growth of the healthcare industry.

– Along with that, the greater penetration of health insurance aided the rise in healthcare spending. Along with that, with the increasing demand for affordable and quality healthcare, penetration of health insurance is poised to grow exponentially in the coming years. Increasing healthcare cost and burden of new diseases along with low government funding are raising demand for health insurance coverage.

– Further, the Government of India is planning to increase public health spending to 2.5 percent of the country’s GDP by 2025. In addition, it would also encourage other emerging economies to increase their spending.

– Hence all the factors will help in the growth of healthcare sectors which in return will create an opportunity for x-ray machine manufacturing market.

Asia-Pacific to Execute the Fastest Growth Rate

– Asia-Pacific X-ray machine market will witness lucrative growth during the forecast period. Presence of a large patient pool in densely populated nations such as India and China will act as the primary driver in the regional business growth. The demand for increasing in technology

– According to the India Brand Equity Foundation, the hospital industry in India is forecasted to increase to Rs 8.6 trillion (USD 132.84 billion) by FY22 from Rs 4 trillion (USD 61.79 billion) in FY17 at a CAGR of 16-17 %.

– It is also stated that the cost of surgery in India is about one-tenth of that in the US or Western Europe. The country has also become one of the leading destinations for high-end diagnostic services with tremendous capital investment for advanced diagnostic facilities, thus catering to a greater proportion of the population.

– In September 2018, the world’s largest government-funded healthcare scheme was launched by Prime Minister of India “Ayushman Bharat”. Ayushman Bharat is funded with 60 % contribution coming from the Centre and remaining from the states.

– All the above factors will help in increasing healthcare sector in India which in return will supplement the growth of X-ray machines in the health industry which in turn will boost the market for the manufacturers in these regions.

X-ray Machine Manufacturing Market Report Covers the Following Questions:

What trends, challenges, and barriers are influencing its growth?

What is the and regional outlook for X-ray Machine Manufacturing market?

Who are the key players, and what are their strategies?

What is the status of X-ray Machine Manufacturing status worldwide?

What are the X-ray Machine Manufacturing market challenges to market growth?

What are the types and applications of X-ray Machine Manufacturing ?

What is the market share of each type and application?

Detailed TOC of X-ray Machine Manufacturing Market 2020-2024:

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Introduction to Market Drivers and Restraints

4.3 Market Drivers

4.3.1 Rise in Adoption of Digital X-ray Systems

4.3.2 Government Regulations and Investments to Improve Infrastructure

4.4 Market Restraints

4.4.1 High Equipment Cost

4.5 Value Chain / Supply Chain Analysis

4.6 Industry Attractiveness – Porter’s Five Force Analysis

4.6.1 Threat of New Entrants

4.6.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers

4.6.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.6.4 Threat of Substitute Products

4.6.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

5 TECHNOLOGY SNAPSHOT

6 MARKET SEGMENTATION

6.1 By Product Type

6.1.1 Stationary

6.1.2 Portable

6.2 By Technology

6.2.1 Analog

6.2.2 Digital

6.3 By End User

6.3.1 Healthcare

6.3.2 Transportation and Logistics

6.3.3 Government

6.3.4 Other End Users

6.4 Geography

6.4.1 North America

6.4.1.1 United States

6.4.1.2 Canada

6.4.2 Europe

6.4.2.1 United Kingdom

6.4.2.2 Germany

6.4.2.3 France

6.4.2.4 Rest of Europe

6.4.3 Asia-Pacific

6.4.3.1 China

6.4.3.2 Japan

6.4.3.3 India

6.4.3.4 South Korea

6.4.3.5 Rest of Asia-Pacific

6.4.4 Rest of the World

7 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

7.1 Company Profiles

7.1.1 Canon Inc.

7.1.2 Fujifilm Holdings Corporation

7.1.3 GE Healthcare

7.1.4 Hitachi Medical Corporation

7.1.5 Hologic, Inc.

7.1.6 Philips Healthcare

7.1.7 Shimadzu Corporation

7.1.8 Siemens AG

8 INVESTMENT ANALYSIS

9 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

