X-ray Security Scanner Market 2020 Share, Size Industry Trends, Global Competitors Strategy, Segments, Regional Analysis, Review, Key Players Profile, Statistics and Growth to 2024 Analysis

Global X-ray Security Scanner Market (2020-2024) report highlights Significant dynamics and in-depth analysis of the market segment with concentrating on factual data, present industry activities, growth opportunities, new product inventions, and market forecast for the future prospective of time along with leading market players, market study based on several regions, and extensive product. X-ray Security Scanner Market report can function as an assistive reference point for helping individuals as well as businesses from this segment. The leading industry players across the globe are explored in detail in this report. It demonstrates product overview, company summary, and manufacturing cost, capacity, and market shares for most of the participants.

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments and countries in previous years and to forecast the values to the next Five years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualify qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry with respect to each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as drivers and restraining factors which will define the future growth of the X-ray Security Scanner market.

The X-ray Security Scanner Market business development trends and selling channels square measure analyzed. From a global perspective, it also represents overall industry size by analyzing qualitative insights and historical data.

The x-ray security scanner market is expected to register a CAGR of 6.88% over the forecast period of 2018â€“2023. The scope of the market is limited to the x-ray scanners for security purposes.

The growing number of airports owing to the increasing number of people choosing to travel by air, have pushed the need for greater number of security scanner systems at airport terminals. Further, the growing incidents of drug trafficking, illegal immigration, and illegal arms trade has increased the adoption of these systems at public places including hotels, government sites, transport hubs, and museums and concert halls. However, the increasing stringency in the regulations by the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and Department of Health and Human Services (HHS), due to the possibilities of skin tissue damage have been discouraging the use of high-frequency X-ray systems, which is expected to hinder the market.

Growing Number of Terror Attacks

The growing threats from terrorist organizations, such as ISIS, and the growing instances of terrorist attacks in Europe, instabilities in countries, such as Iran, Syria, and Iraq. Growing instances of terrorist attacks in Europe in the past few years and growing threat from terrorist organizations such as ISIS is expected to drive the regional X-ray security screening system market. The November 2015 Paris attacks on multiple locations including restaurants & bars, music venues, and sports stadium forced the government of France to install scanning equipment in all the public places, thereby impacting the industry positively. Further, the bombings in Brussels in March 2016, also compelled the government of Belgium to deploy advanced scanning systems at airports and metro stations all over the country. Such threats are expected to drive the governmental bodies to implement improved inspection systems, thus propelling the industry growth over the next seven years.

Demand for Enhanced X-ray Screening Procedures from Aviation Industry

Due to the increase in government investment in the aviation industry of developing countries, like India and China, the demand for these devices is expected to increase. Also, airports are hubs to cargo inventory. Tracking, securing, and inspecting all shipping cargo containers are challenging tasks, which are facilitated by x-ray scanners. There lies a potential threat of smuggling banned substances in flights, things like radiological explosives, weapons, and conventional explosive devices. This threat is also fueling the demand for X-ray security scanner. According to the IATA, the 10-year growth rate for global cargo freight was at 3.1% in 2017, and these numbers are further expected to increase the demand for X-ray scanners.

Key Developments

November 2017: Smiths Detection launches CORSYS, a system that offers a full range of border security devices and processes and analyses biometrics, communication, and X-ray system data.

April 2017: ADANI Systems, Inc. received the patent protection by the United States for their product DruGuard. This product aims at enhancing the detection features of X-ray scanners to aid operators for full body scanners in identifying internally concealed narcotics.

The major players include – 3DX-RAY, LTD, ADANI SYSTEMS, INC., ANALOGIC CORPORATION, ASTROPHYSICS, INC., AUTOCLEAR LLC, EUROLOGIX SECURITY GROUP LTD, GILARDONI SPA, KAPRI CORP, SMITHS DETECTION, INC., and RAPISCAN SECURITY PRODUCTS, amongst other.

Reasons to Purchase the Report

Current and future x-ray security scanner market outlook in the developed and emerging economies.

Analyzing various perspectives of the market with the help of Porterâ€™s Five Forces Analysis.

â€¢The segments that are expected to dominate the market.

Regions that are expected to witness the fastest growth during the forecast period.

Identify the latest developments, market shares, and strategies employed by the major market players.

3-month analyst support along with the Market Estimate sheet (in Excel).

Customization of the Report

This report can be customized to meet your requirements. Please connect with our representative, who will ensure you get a report that suits your needs.

Covered in this report

The Report Covers the Present Scenario and the Growth Prospects of the Global X-ray Security Scanner Market for 2020-2024. To calculate the market size, the report considers new installations or sales and subscription payments of X-ray Security Scanner.

The market is divided into the following segments based on geography:

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Europe

France

Germany

Global X-ray Security Scanner Market 2020-2024, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

Market Trend

Growing research activities coupled with new product launches.

Market Driver

High Opportunity in the Industry

Market Challenge

Complications associated with X-ray Security Scanner procedures.

Key questions answered in this report

What will the market size be in 2024 and what will the growth rate be?

What are the key market trends?

What is driving this market?

What are the challenges to market growth?

Who are the key vendors in this market space?

What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the key vendors?

What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key vendors?

