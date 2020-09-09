2020 Additive Manufacturing & Materials Market Insights by Current Trends and Future Demand by Top Key Players, Regions, Industry Size, and Business Strategy Forecast to 2024

“Additive Manufacturing & Materials Market” offers a detailed analysis of the competition and leading companies of the global Additive Manufacturing & Materials market. Here, it concentrates on the recent developments, sales, market value, production, gross margin, and other important factors of the business of top players operating in the global market. Additive Manufacturing & Materials Market is comprehensively prepared with the main focus on the competitive landscape, geographical growth, segmentation, and market dynamics, including drivers, restraints, and opportunities. It sheds light on key production, revenue, and consumption trends so that players could improve their sales and growth in the Global Additive Manufacturing & Materials Market.

Market Overview:

Key Market Trends:

Automotive to Hold a Significant Share

In the automotive industry, additive manufacturing is used to design components like, engines and their various components. It provides the precision and finishing needed for smaller parts for their functioning and spatial requirements.

Innovative and tool-less additive manufacturing techniques have provided a new approach to tackle the challenges faced by the automotive industries. The techniques allow for maximum design freedom, while creating complex, yet lightweight components for the industry.

Furthermore, autonomous and electric vehicles are expected to lead the automotive sector in the future. With this, 3D printed electric car will be ready for mass production as the technology has already made its way into the market.

Considering all the additive manufacturing applications, which are aimed at improving the precision and finishing of the products and the need for increasing efficiency, additive manufacturing is likely to dominate the entire market in the automotive industry during the forecast period.

North America to Hold Major Share

North America is expected to hold a major share as the adoption of 3D printing in the region has been strong, as industry and academic institutions are implementing 3D printing at a steady rate. The adoption of additive manufacturing by firms produces various economic benefits as it lowers production costs, improves production efficiency, and contributes to revenue generation of the North American organizations and businesses. However, the growing demand for additive manufacturing in emerging economies such as India, Japan and China is reflecting higher growth, due to which Asia-Pacific is expected to exhibit higher growth over the forecast period.

Reasons to Purchase this Report:

Current and future global Additive Manufacturing & Materials market outlook in the developed and emerging markets.

Analyzing various perspectives of the market, with the help of Porter’s five forces analysis.

The segment that is expected to dominate the market.

The regions that are expected to witness the fastest growth during the forecast period.

Identify the latest developments and strategies employed by the major market players.

Detailed TOC of Additive Manufacturing & Materials Market – Segmented by Geography – Growth, Trend, and Forecast:

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Scope of the Study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

2.1 Study Deliverables

2.2 Study Assumptions

2.3 Analysis Methodology

2.4 Research Phases

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Industry Attractiveness Porters Five Force Analysis

4.2.1 Threat of New Entrants

4.2.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers

4.2.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.2.4 Threat of Substitute Products

4.2.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

4.3 Value Chain Analysis

4.4 Industry Policies

4.5 Introduction to Market Drivers and Restraints

4.6 Market Drivers

4.6.1 New And Improved Technologies To Drive Product Customization

4.6.2 Demand For Lightweight Construction In Automotive And Aerospace Industries

4.7 Market Restraints

4.7.1 Concerns Over Intellectual Property Protection

5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 By Technology

5.1.1 Stereo Lithography

5.1.2 Fused Deposition Modelling

5.1.3 Laser Sintering

5.1.4 Binder Jetting Printing

5.1.5 Other Technologies

5.2 By End User

5.2.1 Aerospace and Defense

5.2.2 Automotive

5.2.3 Healthcare

5.2.4 Industrial

5.2.5 Other End Users

5.3 By Material

5.3.1 Plastic

5.3.2 Metals

5.3.3 Ceramics

5.4 Geography

5.4.1 North America

5.4.1.1 US

5.4.1.2 Canada

5.4.2 Europe

5.4.2.1 UK

5.4.2.2 Germany

5.4.2.3 France

5.4.2.4 Italy

5.4.2.5 Rest of Europe

5.4.3 Asia-Pacific

5.4.3.1 China

5.4.3.2 Japan

5.4.3.3 India

5.4.3.4 Rest of Asia-Pacific

5.4.4 Latin America

5.4.4.1 Brazil

5.4.4.2 Mexico

5.4.4.3 Argentina

5.4.4.4 Rest of Latin America

5.4.5 Middle East and Africa

5.4.5.1 UAE

5.4.5.2 Saudi Arabia

5.4.5.3 Israel

5.4.5.4 South Africa

5.4.5.5 Rest of Middle East and Africa

6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Company Profiles

6.1.1 3D Systems Corporation

6.1.2 Arcam AB

6.1.3 EnvisionTEC GmbH

6.1.4 EOS GmbH

6.1.5 Exone Company

6.1.6 Mcor Technologies Ltd

6.1.7 Materialise NV

6.1.8 Optomec Inc.

6.1.9 Stratasys Ltd

7 INVESTMENT ANALYSIS

8 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

