2020 Agricultural Fumigants Market Insights by Current Trends and Future Demand by Top Key Players, Regions, Industry Size, and Business Strategy Forecast to 2024

“Agricultural Fumigants Market” offers a detailed analysis of the competition and leading companies of the global Agricultural Fumigants market. Here, it concentrates on the recent developments, sales, market value, production, gross margin, and other important factors of the business of top players operating in the global market. Agricultural Fumigants Market is comprehensively prepared with the main focus on the competitive landscape, geographical growth, segmentation, and market dynamics, including drivers, restraints, and opportunities. It sheds light on key production, revenue, and consumption trends so that players could improve their sales and growth in the Global Agricultural Fumigants Market.

Request a Sample Copy of the Report – https://www.industryresearch.co/enquiry/request-sample/13999626

Market Overview:

For More Information or Query or Customization Before Buying, Visit at –https://www.industryresearch.co/enquiry/pre-order-enquiry/13999626

Key Market Trends:

Growing Agricultural Production

With increasing agricultural production, the demand for fumigants has been witnessing an upward trend over the years. The Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) of the United Nations has predicted that agricultural productivity is likely to increase by 70% by 2050, in order to meet the growing demand for food. The production of cereals is estimated to reach 3,009 million metric ton by 2050. However, the expected demand for agricultural crops is around 6,759 million metric ton by 2050. Thus, the demand for agricultural warehouses, storage technologies, and associated products, like fumigants, is expected to increase in the long run. In warehouses, pests damage most of the crops and the use of fumigants decrease the loss of agricultural products. Therefore, this boosts the demand for the agricultural fumigants market across the world.

North America Leads the Global Market

North America is the largest market for agricultural fumigants, with over 250 authorized products available in major countries. The major commodities consuming fumigants for both storage and soil application in the region are corn, rice, barley, potato, tomato, wheat, strawberry, cabbage, etc. In North America, the United States is the largest market, accounting for more than half of the regional market share. The major fumigants in the US market are chloropicrin, sulfuryl fluoride, aluminum phosphide, ethylene oxide, etc. Over 90 fumigant-based products are registered in Canada and are manufactured by 25 companies. A few key players are AMVAC Chemicals, Degesch America Inc., Syngenta Canada Inc., United Phosphorus Inc., etc.

Reasons to Purchase this Report:

Current and future global Agricultural Fumigants market outlook in the developed and emerging markets.

Analyzing various perspectives of the market, with the help of Porter’s five forces analysis.

The segment that is expected to dominate the market.

The regions that are expected to witness the fastest growth during the forecast period.

Identify the latest developments and strategies employed by the major market players.

Purchase this Report (Price 4250 USD for single user license) https://www.industryresearch.co/purchase/13999626

Detailed TOC of Agricultural Fumigants Market – Segmented by Geography – Growth, Trend, and Forecast:

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Market Drivers

4.1.1 Growing Agricultural Production

4.1.2 Growing Concern over Post-harvest Loss

4.1.3 Changing Farming Practices and Better Storage Technology

4.1.4 High Product Efficiency

4.2 Market Restraints

4.2.1 Environmental and Regulatory Constraint

4.2.2 Product Application Issues

4.3 Industry Attractiveness – Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

4.3.1 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.3.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers

4.3.3 Threat of New Entrants

4.3.4 Threat of Substitute Products

4.3.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 Type

5.1.1 Methyl Bromide

5.1.2 Chloropicrin

5.1.3 Phosphine

5.1.4 Metam Sodium

5.1.5 1,3-Dichloropropene

5.1.6 Other Agricultural Fumigants

5.2 Application

5.2.1 Soil

5.2.2 Warehouse

5.3 Form

5.3.1 Solid

5.3.2 Liquid

5.3.3 Gas

5.4 Crop Application

5.4.1 Crop-based

5.4.2 Non-crop-based

5.5 Geography

5.5.1 North America

5.5.1.1 United States

5.5.1.2 Canada

5.5.1.3 Mexico

5.5.1.4 Rest of North America

5.5.2 Europe

5.5.2.1 Germany

5.5.2.2 United Kingdom

5.5.2.3 France

5.5.2.4 Russia

5.5.2.5 Spain

5.5.2.6 Italy

5.5.2.7 Rest of Europe

5.5.3 Asia-Pacific

5.5.3.1 China

5.5.3.2 Japan

5.5.3.3 India

5.5.3.4 Australia

5.5.3.5 Rest of Asia-Pacific

5.5.4 South America

5.5.4.1 Brazil

5.5.4.2 Argentina

5.5.4.3 Rest of South America

5.5.5 Africa

5.5.5.1 South Africa

5.5.5.2 Rest of Africa

6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Most Adopted Strategies

6.2 Market Share Analysis

6.3 Company Profiles

6.3.1 DowDuPont

6.3.2 Amvac Chemical Corporation

6.3.3 Syngenta AG

6.3.4 UPL Group

6.3.5 Detia Degesch GmbH

6.3.6 ADAMA Agricultural Solution Ltd.

6.3.7 BASF SE

6.3.8 Cytec Solvay Group

6.3.9 FMC Corporation

6.3.10 Fumigation Services

6.3.11 Ikeda Kogyo Co. Ltd

6.3.12 Industrial Fumigation Company

6.3.13 Isagro SpA

6.3.14 Lanxess

6.3.15 Reddick Fumigants, LLC

6.3.16 Trical Inc.

6.3.17 TriEst Ag Group Inc.

6.3.18 VFC

6.3.19 Industrial Fumigation Company

7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

Contact Us:

Name: Ajay More

Phone: US +14242530807/ UK +44 20 3239 8187

Email: [email protected]

Our Other Reports:

Female Sanitary Pad Market Size and Share Forecast Analysis by Growth Scenario 2020 Key Findings of Global Industry, Top Manufacturers Overview, Progressive Status till 2026

Medication Management Market Size 2020 Global Industry Share, Share, Demand, Key Findings, Regional Analysis, Key Players Profiles, Future Prospects and Forecasts to 2023

Cellulose Textile Dyes Market Size, Share and Growth Rate Analysis by Revenue, Future Demand Status, Price Analysis by Types and Applications till 2020-2026

Garlic Market Size 2020 Global Analysis by Sales, Revenue, Business Progress, Investments Analysis by Share, Future Demand Status, and Leading Players 2024

Rugged Embedded System Market Size Report 2020: Global Industry Analysis by Trends, Revenue, Share, Revenue and COVID-19 Impact Forecast to 2024

Inflammatory Bowel Disease Treatment Market Share Forecast Report 2020: Global Size Analysis by Competitive Landscape, Types, Applications, Industry Segmentation, and Worldwide Growth Insights till 2026

Contact Herbicide Market Size and Growth Rate 2020 | Global Impact of COVID-19 on Industry Share, Explosive Factors of Key Players, Progress Status, and Recent Trends Forecast to 2026

﻿Ferritin Market Global Growth Rate Forecast by Regions 2020 | Future Trends with Key Manufacturers, Development Status till 2024 – Industry Research.co