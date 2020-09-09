2020 Antacids Market Insights by Current Trends and Future Demand by Top Key Players, Regions, Industry Size, and Business Strategy Forecast to 2024

“Antacids Market” offers a detailed analysis of the competition and leading companies of the global Antacids market. Here, it concentrates on the recent developments, sales, market value, production, gross margin, and other important factors of the business of top players operating in the global market. Antacids Market is comprehensively prepared with the main focus on the competitive landscape, geographical growth, segmentation, and market dynamics, including drivers, restraints, and opportunities. It sheds light on key production, revenue, and consumption trends so that players could improve their sales and growth in the Global Antacids Market.

Market Overview:

Key Market Trends:

Tablet is the Largest Segment Under Formulation Type that is expected to grow During the Forecast Years

Tablet has been estimated to be the largest segment due to the presence of chewable tablets in the market with different flavors that help to improve the patient adherence to the medication, which in turn is expected to contribute to the growth of the segment. Tablets also provide the correct amount of dosage to the patients and they are easy to store. These factors can be attributed to the segment growth over the forecast period.

In addition, the liquid dosage form is also one of the favored choices for children and the elderly population due to its pleasant taste. This factor is also anticipated to propel the market growth.

Asia-Pacific holds the Fastest Growth and is Expected to follow the Same Trend over the Forecast Period

Asia-Pacific is expected to be the largest and fastest growing regional segment during the forecast period due to the high unmet clinical needs, availability of effective treatment methods, rising disposable income, and consumer awareness about the availability of these products. In addition, the presence of key players is anticipated to contribute to the market growth over the forecast period.

Reasons to Purchase this Report:

Current and future global Antacids market outlook in the developed and emerging markets.

Analyzing various perspectives of the market, with the help of Porter’s five forces analysis.

The segment that is expected to dominate the market.

The regions that are expected to witness the fastest growth during the forecast period.

Identify the latest developments and strategies employed by the major market players.

Detailed TOC of Antacids Market – Segmented by Geography – Growth, Trend, and Forecast:

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Market Drivers

4.2.1 Growing Geriatric Population Suffering from GERD

4.2.2 Poor Lifestyle Choices Leading to Higher Incidences of Acidity

4.2.3 Side Effects of Drugs like Non-Steroidal Anti-Inflammatory Drugs

4.3 Market Restraints

4.3.1 Ignorance of People towards Symptoms of Acidity

4.3.2 Side Effects Related to Antacids like Acid Rebound

4.3.3 Growing Number of Alternatives in the Market for Antacids

4.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

4.4.1 Threat of New Entrants

4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers

4.4.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.4.4 Threat of Substitute Products

4.4.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 By Drug Class

5.1.1 Proton pump inhibitors

5.1.2 H2 Antagonist

5.1.2.1 Interventional/Surgical Simulators

5.1.3 Acid neutralizers

5.2 By Formulation Type

5.2.1 Tablet

5.2.2 Liquid

5.2.3 Powder

5.3 By Distribution Channel

5.3.1 Hospital Pharmacies

5.3.2 Retail Pharmacies

5.3.3 Other Distribution Channels

5.4 Geography

5.4.1 North America

5.4.1.1 US

5.4.1.2 Canada

5.4.1.3 Mexico

5.4.2 Europe

5.4.2.1 Germany

5.4.2.2 UK

5.4.2.3 France

5.4.2.4 Italy

5.4.2.5 Spain

5.4.2.6 Rest of Europe

5.4.3 Asia-Pacific

5.4.3.1 China

5.4.3.2 Japan

5.4.3.3 India

5.4.3.4 Australia

5.4.3.5 South Korea

5.4.3.6 Rest of Asia-Pacific

5.4.4 Middle East & Africa

5.4.4.1 GCC

5.4.4.2 South Africa

5.4.4.3 Rest of Middle East & Africa

5.4.5 South America

5.4.5.1 Brazil

5.4.5.2 Argentina

5.4.5.3 Rest of South America

6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Company Profiles

6.1.1 AstraZeneca PLC

6.1.2 Bayer AG

6.1.3 Boehringer Ingelheim GmbH

6.1.4 Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Ltd

6.1.5 GlaxoSmithKline PLC

6.1.6 Johnson & Johnson

6.1.7 Pfizer Inc.

6.1.8 Procter & Gamble

6.1.9 Reckitt Benckiser Group PLC

6.1.10 Sanofi S.A

7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

