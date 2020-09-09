2020 Anti-Snoring Market Insights by Current Trends and Future Demand by Top Key Players, Regions, Industry Size, and Business Strategy Forecast to 2024

“Anti-Snoring Market” offers a detailed analysis of the competition and leading companies of the global Anti-Snoring market. Here, it concentrates on the recent developments, sales, market value, production, gross margin, and other important factors of the business of top players operating in the global market. Anti-Snoring Market is comprehensively prepared with the main focus on the competitive landscape, geographical growth, segmentation, and market dynamics, including drivers, restraints, and opportunities. It sheds light on key production, revenue, and consumption trends so that players could improve their sales and growth in the Global Anti-Snoring Market.

Market Overview:

Key Market Trends:

Continuous Positive Airway Pressure (CPAP) Devices Sub-segment is Expected to Hold the Largest Market Share in the Devices Segment

In the devices segment of the anti-snoring market, the continuous positive airway pressure (CPAP) devices sub-segment is believed to have the largest market size, and it is expected to witness a CAGR of 10.54% in the forecast period.

Continuous positive airway pressure (CPAP) devices are used in cases of airway blockages, in order to open up the blocked airways by pushing air into them. The CPAP has a pump that controls the air pressure in the system and consists of a tube carrying air toward the mask attached to the nose and mouth. CPAP devices help in easing the functioning of the airway, and helps the person get a sound sleep, in turn, increasing their demand. Hence, CPAP devices are expected to experience growth over the forecast period.

North America Dominates the Market and is Expected to do Same During the Forecast Period

North America currently dominates the anti-snoring market and is expected to continue its stronghold for a few more years. A new study reported by the American Academy of Sleep Medicine (AASM) suggests that 29.4 million US citizens have obstructive sleep apnea, but only 20% of them have been formally diagnosed. 23.52 million US citizens do not realize that they have obstructive sleep apnea. However, owing to new technologies that are constantly being developed pertaining to the market, the diagnosis of these snoring diseases has been effective and treatments are proving to be more helpful to patients. Thus, the rising awareness among patients regarding the effectiveness of anti-snoring devices and surgeries, and the easy availability of advanced detecting procedures across the world, are resulting in the increased demand for anti-snoring devices and surgeries.

Reasons to Purchase this Report:

Current and future global Anti-Snoring market outlook in the developed and emerging markets.

Analyzing various perspectives of the market, with the help of Porter’s five forces analysis.

The segment that is expected to dominate the market.

The regions that are expected to witness the fastest growth during the forecast period.

Identify the latest developments and strategies employed by the major market players.

Detailed TOC of Anti-Snoring Market – Segmented by Geography – Growth, Trend, and Forecast:

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Market Drivers

4.2.1 Increase in Obesity and Geriatric Population

4.2.2 Increasing Smoking and Alcohol Consumption

4.2.3 Technological Advancements in Anti-snoring Devices

4.2.4 Increased Awareness in the Developed Markets

4.3 Market Restraints

4.3.1 High Costs of Custom-made Oral Devices

4.3.2 Poor Efficacy and Lack of Scientific Validation of the Anti-snoring Devices

4.3.3 Social Stigma Associated with Snoring

4.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

4.4.1 Threat of New Entrants

4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers

4.4.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.4.4 Threat of Substitute Products

4.4.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 Treatment Technique

5.1.1 Device Types

5.1.1.1 Mandibular Advancement Devices (MAD)

5.1.1.2 Tongue Stabilizing Devices (TSD)

5.1.1.3 Continuous Positive Airway Pressure (CPAP) Devices

5.1.1.4 Other Device Types

5.1.2 Surgical Procedure

5.1.2.1 Uvulopalatopharyngoplasty (UPPP)

5.1.2.2 Somnoplasty

5.1.2.3 Pillar Procedure

5.1.2.4 Tonsillectomy

5.1.2.5 Radiofrequency Palatoplasty

5.1.2.6 Other Surgical Procedures

5.2 Geography

5.2.1 North America

5.2.1.1 United States

5.2.1.2 Canada

5.2.1.3 Mexico

5.2.2 Europe

5.2.2.1 Germany

5.2.2.2 United Kingdom

5.2.2.3 France

5.2.2.4 Italy

5.2.2.5 Spain

5.2.2.6 Rest of Europe

5.2.3 Asia-Pacific

5.2.3.1 China

5.2.3.2 Japan

5.2.3.3 India

5.2.3.4 Australia

5.2.3.5 South Korea

5.2.3.6 Rest of Asia-Pacific

5.2.4 Middle East & Africa

5.2.4.1 GCC

5.2.4.2 South Africa

5.2.4.3 Rest of Middle East & Africa

5.2.5 South America

5.2.5.1 Brazil

5.2.5.2 Argentina

5.2.5.3 Rest of South America

6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Company Profiles

6.1.1 Apnea Sciences

6.1.2 ASF Medical GmbH (Tomed GmbH)

6.1.3 Fisher & Paykel Healthcare Limited

6.1.4 Koninklijke Philips NV

6.1.5 Lear Corporation (AccuMED Corp.)

6.1.6 Meditas

6.1.7 Mitsui Chemicals (Whole You Inc.)

6.1.8 ResMed

6.1.9 SomnoMed

6.1.10 The Pure Sleep Company

7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

