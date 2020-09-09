2020 Automotive MEMS Sensors Market Insights by Current Trends and Future Demand by Top Key Players, Regions, Industry Size, and Business Strategy Forecast to 2024

“Automotive MEMS Sensors Market” offers a detailed analysis of the competition and leading companies of the global Automotive MEMS Sensors market. Here, it concentrates on the recent developments, sales, market value, production, gross margin, and other important factors of the business of top players operating in the global market. Automotive MEMS Sensors Market is comprehensively prepared with the main focus on the competitive landscape, geographical growth, segmentation, and market dynamics, including drivers, restraints, and opportunities. It sheds light on key production, revenue, and consumption trends so that players could improve their sales and growth in the Global Automotive MEMS Sensors Market.

Market Overview:

Key Market Trends:

Air Bag Deployment Sensors to Witness Highest Growth

Passive safety applications, like the airbag deployment, make use of MEMS sensors for communicating vehicle deceleration inputs to the electronic control unit (ECU) that controls the airbags.

Crash sensing for airbag control is a compelling factor for the demand of inertial MEMS sensors. Companies, like ST Electronics, Bosch, and Analog Devices, among others, have been instrumental in developing MEMS-based accelerometer sensors and inertial sensors specified for a temperature range extending from -40°C to +125°C, which are suitable for enabling passive safety during a crash.

Innovations in the MEMS sensors for airbag applications are toward increasing the processing speed of the sensors and sensors that can detect forces up to 120g or 480g. For instance, Bosch, in November 2018, launched a new generation of high-g acceleration sensors, SMA7xy sensor family, which are designed to enable faster signal processing, as compared to the sensors of the preceding generation (SMA6xy released in 2014). With higher bandwidth, these sensors detect impact and facilitate more rapid deployment of the vehicle’s passive safety systems.

In the light of the road crash fatalities, governments across regions, like the United States and Europe, have mandated automobiles to have airbag functions even in non-luxury variants. These regulations, therefore, have fueled the demand for MEMS sensors for airbag deployments.

Asia-Pacific to Witness Highest Growth

Asia-Pacific is expected to exhibit the highest growth rate in the automotive MEMS sensors market, owing to the rapidly growing automotive industry in economies, such as China and Japan. In the automotive industry, tire pressure monitoring system (TPMS) is one of the applications of MEMS sensors. China’s prominent role in implementing TPMS for its vehicles is expected to contribute to the market’s growth positively over the forecast period. Additionally, the standardization of autonomous driving and advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) is accelerating the growth.

Detailed TOC of Automotive MEMS Sensors Market – Segmented by Geography – Growth, Trend, and Forecast:

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Industry Attractiveness- Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

4.2.1 Threat of New Entrants

4.2.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers

4.2.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.2.4 Threat of Substitute Products

4.2.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

4.3 Introduction to Market Drivers and Restraints

4.4 Market Drivers

4.4.1 Passenger Safety and Security Regulations, and Increased Focus on Compliance

4.4.2 Increased Automation Features and Performance Improvements Preferred by Customers

4.5 Market Restraints

4.5.1 Increase in Overall Cost of MEMS Sensors Implementation due to Interface Design Considerations

4.6 Technology Snapshot

5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 By Type

5.1.1 Tire Pressure Sensors

5.1.2 Engine Oil Sensors

5.1.3 Combustion Sensors

5.1.4 Fuel Injection and Fuel Pump Sensors

5.1.5 Air Bag Deployment Sensors

5.1.6 Gyroscopes

5.1.7 Fuel Rail Pressure Sensors

5.1.8 Other Types

5.2 Geography

5.2.1 North America

5.2.1.1 US

5.2.1.2 Canada

5.2.2 Europe

5.2.2.1 Germany

5.2.2.2 UK

5.2.2.3 France

5.2.2.4 Rest of Europe

5.2.3 Asia-Pacific

5.2.3.1 China

5.2.3.2 Japan

5.2.3.3 India

5.2.3.4 Rest of Asia-Pacific

5.2.4 Rest of World

6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Company Profiles

6.1.1 Analog Devices Inc.

6.1.2 Delphi Automotive PLC

6.1.3 Denso Corporation

6.1.4 General Electric Co.

6.1.5 NXP Semiconductors NV

6.1.6 Infineon Technologies AG

6.1.7 Sensata Technologies Inc.

6.1.8 STMicroelectronics NV

6.1.9 Panasonic Corporation

6.1.10 Robert Bosch GmbH

7 INVESTMENT ANALYSIS

8 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

