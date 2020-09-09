2020 Biostimulant Market Insights by Current Trends and Future Demand by Top Key Players, Regions, Industry Size, and Business Strategy Forecast to 2024

“Biostimulant Market” offers a detailed analysis of the competition and leading companies of the global Biostimulant market. Here, it concentrates on the recent developments, sales, market value, production, gross margin, and other important factors of the business of top players operating in the global market. Biostimulant Market is comprehensively prepared with the main focus on the competitive landscape, geographical growth, segmentation, and market dynamics, including drivers, restraints, and opportunities. It sheds light on key production, revenue, and consumption trends so that players could improve their sales and growth in the Global Biostimulant Market.

Market Overview:

Key Market Trends:

Expansion of Organic Food Industry driving the Market

Organic biostimulants are significant for the future of the agricultural industry, in terms of promoting organic practices. Biostimulants can enhance soil microflora, which, in turn, helps make the uptake of nutrients more efficient. they increase antioxidant activity in plants and boost internal defenses against environmental stresses and disease pressure. Biostimulants are associated with organic farming and gardening, which are currently witnessing healthy progress in conventional agriculture as well. Biostimulants are increasingly being perceived as a response to consumer demand for softer’ agricultural practices. Organic food and related agriculture currently account for around 5.0-10.0% of the food market, varying from region to region. As organic food products are produced without using any pesticide or fertilizer, the demand for plant biostimulants is on the rise. Consequently, the increasing popularity of organic farming drives the demand for biostimulants.

Europe dominates the Global Market

The European Union’s stringent regulations on environmental safety and support for organic farming have paved the way for a flourishing biostimulant market in European countries, such as Germany, Italy, and France. In addition, inventions in plant biostimulants, targeting specific agronomic needs, are attracting new customers in Europe. Europe is the largest segment of the global biostimulant market and is expected to record a robust growth rate. Owing to the ready availability of raw materials and high effectiveness, humic acid is the largest category of biostimulants consumed and marketed in Europe. Humic acid-based products account for about 20.0% of the European segment of the market studied. Some of the major crops where biostimulants are applied are – citrus, pome fruits, grape, olives, broccoli, cabbage, carrots, cauliflower, cucumber, onion, eggplant, garlic, melons, tomato, squash, watermelon, pepper, tomato, wheat, rice, maize, oil seed, sugar beet, turf, flowers, and ornamentals.

