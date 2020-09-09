LOS ANGELES, United States: The global Connected Tire market is analyzed in quite some detail in the report with strong focus on the competitive landscape, segmentation, market dynamics, and regional market expansion. The report includes thorough assessment of the business of key players operating in the global Connected Tire market. With deeper qualitative and quantitative analysis of the global Connected Tire market, the report sheds light on several macroeconomic, microeconomic, and others factors influencing global market growth. Furthermore, it throws light on important regions and countries contributing to the global market growth. The authors of the research study have also provided PESTLE analysis and absolute dollar opportunity analysis of the global Connected Tire market.

The authors of the report have profiled top as well as prominent players of the global Connected Tire market while concentrating on their overall business, key markets, production, manufacturing style, business tactics, sales growth strategies, and other aspects. The report also shows how the competitive landscape has changed in the past or will change in the coming years. It explains the current nature of the competition in the global Connected Tire market and provides expert analysis on future growth strategies that players could adopt to strengthen their market position. Furthermore, it provides thorough competitive leadership mapping and competitive scenario analysis.

Key Players Mentioned in the Global Connected Tire Market Research Report: Michelin, Pirelli & C.S.p.A., Continental, Bridgestone Corporation, The Goodyear Tire & Rubber, …

Global Connected Tire Market Segmentation by Product: 12-17 inch Rim Size, 18-21 inch Rim Size, ≥22 inch Rim Size

Global Connected Tire Market Segmentation by Application: OEMs, Aftermarkets

The comprehensive segmental analysis offered in the report digs deep into important type and application segments of the global Connected Tire market. It shows how leading segments are attracting growth in the global Connected Tire market. Moreover, it includes accurate estimations of the market share, CAGR, and market size of all segments studied in the report.

The regional segmentation study is one of the best offerings of the report that explains why some regions are taking the lead in the global Connected Tire market while others are making a low contribution to the global market growth. Each regional market is comprehensively researched about in the report with accurate predictions about its future growth potential, market share, market size, and market growth rate.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Connected Tire market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Connected Tire industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Connected Tire market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Connected Tire market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Connected Tire market?

Table of Content

1 Connected Tire Market Overview 1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Connected Tire 1.2 Connected Tire Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Connected Tire Production Growth Rate Comparison by Type 2020 VS 2026

1.2.2 12-17 inch Rim Size

1.2.3 18-21 inch Rim Size

1.2.4 ≥22 inch Rim Size 1.3 Connected Tire Segment by Application

1.3.1 Connected Tire Consumption Comparison by Application: 2020 VS 2026

1.3.2 OEMs

1.3.3 Aftermarkets 1.4 Global Connected Tire Market by Region

1.4.1 Global Connected Tire Market Size Estimates and Forecasts by Region: 2020 VS 2026

1.4.2 North America Estimates and Forecasts (2015-2026)

1.4.3 Europe Estimates and Forecasts (2015-2026)

1.4.4 China Estimates and Forecasts (2015-2026)

1.4.5 Japan Estimates and Forecasts (2015-2026)

1.4.6 South Korea Estimates and Forecasts (2015-2026)

1.4.7 India Estimates and Forecasts (2015-2026) 1.5 Global Connected Tire Growth Prospects

1.5.1 Global Connected Tire Revenue Estimates and Forecasts (2015-2026)

1.5.2 Global Connected Tire Production Capacity Estimates and Forecasts (2015-2026)

1.5.3 Global Connected Tire Production Estimates and Forecasts (2015-2026) 1.6 Connected Tire Industry 1.7 Connected Tire Market Trends2 Market Competition by Manufacturers 2.1 Global Connected Tire Production Capacity Market Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020) 2.2 Global Connected Tire Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020) 2.3 Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) 2.4 Global Connected Tire Average Price by Manufacturers (2015-2020) 2.5 Manufacturers Connected Tire Production Sites, Area Served, Product Types 2.6 Connected Tire Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.6.1 Connected Tire Market Concentration Rate

2.6.2 Global Top 3 and Top 5 Players Market Share by Revenue

2.6.3 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion3 Production and Capacity by Region 3.1 Global Production Capacity of Connected Tire Market Share by Regions (2015-2020) 3.2 Global Connected Tire Revenue Market Share by Regions (2015-2020) 3.3 Global Connected Tire Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020) 3.4 North America Connected Tire Production

3.4.1 North America Connected Tire Production Growth Rate (2015-2020)

3.4.2 North America Connected Tire Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020) 3.5 Europe Connected Tire Production

3.5.1 Europe Connected Tire Production Growth Rate (2015-2020)

3.5.2 Europe Connected Tire Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020) 3.6 China Connected Tire Production

3.6.1 China Connected Tire Production Growth Rate (2015-2020)

3.6.2 China Connected Tire Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020) 3.7 Japan Connected Tire Production

3.7.1 Japan Connected Tire Production Growth Rate (2015-2020)

3.7.2 Japan Connected Tire Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020) 3.8 South Korea Connected Tire Production

3.8.1 South Korea Connected Tire Production Growth Rate (2015-2020)

3.8.2 South Korea Connected Tire Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020) 3.9 India Connected Tire Production

3.9.1 India Connected Tire Production Growth Rate (2015-2020)

3.9.2 India Connected Tire Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)4 Global Connected Tire Consumption by Regions 4.1 Global Connected Tire Consumption by Regions

4.1.1 Global Connected Tire Consumption by Region

4.1.2 Global Connected Tire Consumption Market Share by Region 4.2 North America

4.2.1 North America Connected Tire Consumption by Countries

4.2.2 U.S.

4.2.3 Canada 4.3 Europe

4.3.1 Europe Connected Tire Consumption by Countries

4.3.2 Germany

4.3.3 France

4.3.4 U.K.

4.3.5 Italy

4.3.6 Russia 4.4 Asia Pacific

4.4.1 Asia Pacific Connected Tire Consumption by Region

4.4.2 China

4.4.3 Japan

4.4.4 South Korea

4.4.5 Taiwan

4.4.6 Southeast Asia

4.4.7 India

4.4.8 Australia 4.5 Latin America

4.5.1 Latin America Connected Tire Consumption by Countries

4.5.2 Mexico

4.5.3 Brazil5 Connected Tire Production, Revenue, Price Trend by Type 5.1 Global Connected Tire Production Market Share by Type (2015-2020) 5.2 Global Connected Tire Revenue Market Share by Type (2015-2020) 5.3 Global Connected Tire Price by Type (2015-2020) 5.4 Global Connected Tire Market Share by Price Tier (2015-2020): Low-End, Mid-Range and High-End6 Global Connected Tire Market Analysis by Application 6.1 Global Connected Tire Consumption Market Share by Application (2015-2020) 6.2 Global Connected Tire Consumption Growth Rate by Application (2015-2020)7 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Connected Tire Business 7.1 Michelin

7.1.1 Michelin Connected Tire Production Sites and Area Served

7.1.2 Michelin Connected Tire Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.1.3 Michelin Connected Tire Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.1.4 Michelin Main Business and Markets Served 7.2 Pirelli & C.S.p.A.

7.2.1 Pirelli & C.S.p.A. Connected Tire Production Sites and Area Served

7.2.2 Pirelli & C.S.p.A. Connected Tire Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.2.3 Pirelli & C.S.p.A. Connected Tire Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.2.4 Pirelli & C.S.p.A. Main Business and Markets Served 7.3 Continental

7.3.1 Continental Connected Tire Production Sites and Area Served

7.3.2 Continental Connected Tire Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.3.3 Continental Connected Tire Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.3.4 Continental Main Business and Markets Served 7.4 Bridgestone Corporation

7.4.1 Bridgestone Corporation Connected Tire Production Sites and Area Served

7.4.2 Bridgestone Corporation Connected Tire Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.4.3 Bridgestone Corporation Connected Tire Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.4.4 Bridgestone Corporation Main Business and Markets Served 7.5 The Goodyear Tire & Rubber

7.5.1 The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Connected Tire Production Sites and Area Served

7.5.2 The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Connected Tire Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.5.3 The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Connected Tire Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.5.4 The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Main Business and Markets Served8 Connected Tire Manufacturing Cost Analysis 8.1 Connected Tire Key Raw Materials Analysis 8.1.1 Key Raw Materials 8.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price Trend 8.1.3 Key Suppliers of Raw Materials 8.2 Proportion of Manufacturing Cost Structure 8.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of Connected Tire 8.4 Connected Tire Industrial Chain Analysis9 Marketing Channel, Distributors and Customers 9.1 Marketing Channel 9.2 Connected Tire Distributors List 9.3 Connected Tire Customers10 Market Dynamics 10.1 Market Trends 10.2 Opportunities and Drivers 10.3 Challenges 10.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis11 Production and Supply Forecast 11.1 Global Forecasted Production of Connected Tire (2021-2026) 11.2 Global Forecasted Revenue of Connected Tire (2021-2026) 11.3 Global Forecasted Price of Connected Tire (2021-2026) 11.4 Global Connected Tire Production Forecast by Regions (2021-2026)

11.4.1 North America Connected Tire Production, Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

11.4.2 Europe Connected Tire Production, Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

11.4.3 China Connected Tire Production, Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

11.4.4 Japan Connected Tire Production, Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

11.4.5 South Korea Connected Tire Production, Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

11.4.6 India Connected Tire Production, Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)12 Consumption and Demand Forecast 12.1 Global Forecasted and Consumption Demand Analysis of Connected Tire 12.2 North America Forecasted Consumption of Connected Tire by Country 12.3 Europe Market Forecasted Consumption of Connected Tire by Country 12.4 Asia Pacific Market Forecasted Consumption of Connected Tire by Regions 12.5 Latin America Forecasted Consumption of Connected Tire13 Forecast by Type and by Application (2021-2026) 13.1 Global Production, Revenue and Price Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

13.1.1 Global Forecasted Production of Connected Tire by Type (2021-2026)

13.1.2 Global Forecasted Revenue of Connected Tire by Type (2021-2026)

13.1.2 Global Forecasted Price of Connected Tire by Type (2021-2026) 13.2 Global Forecasted Consumption of Connected Tire by Application (2021-2026)14 Research Finding and Conclusion15 Methodology and Data Source 15.1 Methodology/Research Approach

15.1.1 Research Programs/Design

15.1.2 Market Size Estimation

15.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation 15.2 Data Source

15.2.1 Secondary Sources

15.2.2 Primary Sources 15.3 Author List 15.4 Disclaimer

