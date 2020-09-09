2020 Telemedicine Market Insights by Current Trends and Future Demand by Top Key Players, Regions, Industry Size, and Business Strategy Forecast to 2024

“Telemedicine Market” offers a detailed analysis of the competition and leading companies of the global Telemedicine market. Here, it concentrates on the recent developments, sales, market value, production, gross margin, and other important factors of the business of top players operating in the global market. Telemedicine Market is comprehensively prepared with the main focus on the competitive landscape, geographical growth, segmentation, and market dynamics, including drivers, restraints, and opportunities. It sheds light on key production, revenue, and consumption trends so that players could improve their sales and growth in the Global Telemedicine Market.

Market Overview:

Key Market Trends:

On-premise Delivery is Expected to Dominate the Telemedicine Market

The on-premise delivery segment of the telemedicine market is believed to have largest market size and is expected to witness a CAGR of 16.7% during the forecast period.

Along with that, telecardiology, a sub-segment of clinical service, is expected to have the largest market size during the forecast period and is expected to register a CAGR of 18.4%. Telecardiology is gradually started to increase in emerging markets. It provides all kinds of cardiac investigations, like basic lipid profile (cholesterol levels), electrocardiogram (ECG), echocardiogram (ECHO), coronary angiogram, Holter monitor (24 Hours ambulatory ECG monitoring), stress echo, pediatric echo, treadmill testing (TMT), carotid ultrasounds, etc.

Apart from reaching to patients directly, telecardiology services are useful in improving the efficiency in cardiac units of hospitals and medical imaging practices. With the number of cardiac patients increasing every day, remote monitoring helps in cost saving, up to around 50%, including improved patient satisfaction and quality of life, when compared to traditional outpatient care.

North America is Expected to Dominate the Market

North America currently dominates the market for telemedicine and is expected to continue its stronghold for a few more years. This region is expected to increase its market share in the future, owing to the increased adoption of telemedicine and rising demand for mobile health services. The United States holds the majority of the market in the North American region, due to the involvement of accountable care organizations (ACOs) in both medicare and privately insured services. In addition, there is a rise in per capita health expenditure in the country, which is expected to increase over the forecast period, owing to decrease in the unemployment rate.

Detailed TOC of Telemedicine Market – Segmented by Geography – Growth, Trend, and Forecast:

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Market Drivers

4.2.1 Increasing Prevalence of Chronic Diseases

4.2.2 Growing Medicare Reimbursement for Telehealth Services

4.2.3 Technological Innovation in Communication Technology

4.3 Market Restraints

4.3.1 Privacy and Security Concerns in Telehealth

4.3.2 Lack of Interoperability Between eHealth Solutions

4.3.3 Inadequate or Fragmented Legal Frameworks Including the Lack of Reimbursement Schemes for eHealth Services

4.4 Industry Attractiveness of Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

4.4.1 Threat of New Entrants

4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers

4.4.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.4.4 Threat of Substitute Products

4.4.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 By Type

5.1.1 Telehospitals

5.1.2 Telehomes

5.1.3 mHealth (Mobile Health)

5.2 By Clinical Service

5.2.1 Teleconsultation

5.2.2 Telepathology

5.2.3 Telecardiology

5.2.4 Telesurgery

5.2.5 Teleradiology

5.2.6 Teledermatology

5.2.7 Telepsychiatry

5.2.8 Other Clinical Services

5.3 By Technology

5.3.1 Hardware

5.3.2 Software

5.3.3 Telecom

5.4 By Mode of Delivery

5.4.1 On-premise Delivery

5.4.2 Cloud-based Delivery

5.5 Geography

5.5.1 North America

5.5.1.1 United States

5.5.1.2 Canada

5.5.1.3 Mexico

5.5.2 Europe

5.5.2.1 United Kingdom

5.5.2.2 Germany

5.5.2.3 France

5.5.2.4 Italy

5.5.2.5 Spain

5.5.2.6 Rest of Europe

5.5.3 Asia-Pacific

5.5.3.1 China

5.5.3.2 Japan

5.5.3.3 India

5.5.3.4 Australia

5.5.3.5 South Korea

5.5.3.6 Rest of Asia-Pacific

5.5.4 Middle East & Africa

5.5.4.1 GCC

5.5.4.2 South Africa

5.5.4.3 Rest of Middle East & Africa

5.5.5 South America

5.5.5.1 Brazil

5.5.5.2 Argentina

5.5.5.3 Rest of South America

6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Company Profiles

6.1.1 Aerotel Medical Systems

6.1.2 AMD Global Telemedicine Inc.

6.1.3 BioTelemetry

6.1.4 Honeywell Life Care Solutions

6.1.5 InTouch Technologies Inc.

6.1.6 Medtronic

6.1.7 Philips

6.1.8 SHL Telemedicine Ltd

6.1.9 Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc.

7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

