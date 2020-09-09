3D Bioprinting Market Outlook 2020 | Industry Size & Share, Insights, Growth Analysis, Industry Challenges, Future Trends, Forecasts to 2024

“3D Bioprinting Market” offers a detailed analysis of the competition and leading companies of the global 3D Bioprinting market. Here, it concentrates on the recent developments, sales, market value, production, gross margin, and other important factors of the business of top players operating in the global market. 3D Bioprinting Market is comprehensively prepared with the main focus on the competitive landscape, geographical growth, segmentation, and market dynamics, including drivers, restraints, and opportunities. It sheds light on key production, revenue, and consumption trends so that players could improve their sales and growth in the Global 3D Bioprinting Market.

Market Overview:

Key Market Trends:

Drug Testing to Hold Major Share

3D bioprinters are of the highest importance for drug testing and clinical trials applications expected to drastically reduce the need for animal trials (therefore not only being ethically beneficial but also being cost-effective).

Traditionally, clinical trials for new drug development involved testing on animals with artificially induced affected tissues. With the advent of 3D bioprinting, drug developers will be able to address the complications associated with human clinical trials of new drugs, by identifying them in a short period (since these can be tested with human-like 3D printed tissues).

Thus, they are expected to reduce the losses incurred during late-stage failures. The regulatory agency of the United States Food and Drug Administration has already started to consider integrating alternatives for drug safety and efficacy assessment, providing scope for the market. Companies like Organovo (US based) were instrumental in the development of 3D bioprinter able to develop liver and kidney tissue for drug discovery applications.

Cosmetic companies are also potential buyers of the bioprinter technology. In 2013, the European Union prohibited the use of cosmetics developed by animal testing. Prohibition of retailing products tested abroad on animals was also levied. Such regulations have accelerated the use of alternatives like bioprinting.

Asia-Pacific Anticipated to Witness Fastest Growth

Asia-Pacific is the fastest growing market for 3D bioprinting, mainly due to a strong existing consumer base that will drive demand for 3D bioprinting, huge scope of 3D printing in medical services, increasing R&D for 3D printing, and government support and tax incentives. The growing number of cancer cases and the increasing the number of cancer treatments in the region are also expected to fuel the adoption of 3D bioprinting technology. According to the World Cancer Research Fund, the cancer rate is the highest in Australia and New Zealand in the world.

Reasons to Purchase this Report:

Current and future global 3D Bioprinting market outlook in the developed and emerging markets.

Analyzing various perspectives of the market, with the help of Porter’s five forces analysis.

The segment that is expected to dominate the market.

The regions that are expected to witness the fastest growth during the forecast period.

Identify the latest developments and strategies employed by the major market players.

Detailed TOC of 3D Bioprinting Market – Segmented by Geography – Growth, Trend, and Forecast:

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

2.1 Analysis Methodology

2.2 Research Phases

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Introduction to Market Drivers and Restraints

4.3 Market Drivers

4.3.1 Increasing Geriatric Population

4.3.2 Increasing Organ Transplant Requirements

4.3.3 Increasing Investments In R&D

4.4 Market Restraints

4.4.1 Operational Challenges

4.5 Industry Attractiveness Porter’s Five Force Analysis

4.5.1 Threat of New Entrants

4.5.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers

4.5.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.5.4 Threat of Substitute Products

4.5.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

4.6 Industry Value Chain Analysis

5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 By Technology

5.1.1 Syringe/Extrusion Bioprinting

5.1.2 Inkjet Bioprinting

5.1.3 Magnetic Levitation Bioprinting

5.1.4 Laser-assisted Bioprinting

5.1.5 Other Technologies

5.2 By Component

5.2.1 3D Bioprinters

5.2.2 Biomaterials

5.2.3 Scaffolds

5.3 By Application

5.3.1 Drug Testing and Development

5.3.2 Regenerative Medicine

5.3.3 Food testing

5.3.4 Research

5.3.5 Other Applications

5.4 Geography

5.4.1 North America

5.4.1.1 US

5.4.1.2 Canada

5.4.2 Europe

5.4.2.1 Germany

5.4.2.2 UK

5.4.2.3 France

5.4.2.4 Rest of Europe

5.4.3 Asia-Pacific

5.4.3.1 China

5.4.3.2 Japan

5.4.3.3 India

5.4.3.4 Rest of Asia-Pacific

5.4.4 Rest of World

5.4.4.1 Lain America

5.4.4.2 Middle East & Africa

6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Company Profiles

6.1.1 3D Systems Corporation

6.1.2 Aspect Biosystems Ltd

6.1.3 GeSIM GmbH

6.1.4 Bio3D Technologies

6.1.5 Allevi Inc.

6.1.6 Cyfuse Biomedical KK

6.1.7 Envision TEC GmbH

6.1.8 Organovo Holdings Inc.

6.1.9 3Dynamic Systems Ltd

6.1.10 RegenHU SA

6.1.11 Stratasys Ltd

6.1.12 REGEMAT 3D

6.1.13 3D Bioprinting Solutions

6.1.14 Arcam AB (GE Company)

7 INVESTMENT ANALYSIS

8 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

