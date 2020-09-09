The “Acrylonitrile Butadiene Styrene (ABS) Resin Market” report 2020 provides comprehensive analysis of Acrylonitrile Butadiene Styrene (ABS) Resin industry by types, applications, regions. It shows Acrylonitrile Butadiene Styrene (ABS) Resin market 2020-2024 by production, consumption, supply, gross margin, revenue of key players in the industry. Additionally, Acrylonitrile Butadiene Styrene (ABS) Resin market report covers market size, share, and growth rate of industry with respect to regions.

Competitor Analysis:

Acrylonitrile Butadiene Styrene (ABS) Resin market includes following leading manufacturers on the basis of sales, revenue, price, and gross margin.

Acrylonitrile Butadiene Styrene (ABS) Resin market report presents in-depth analysis regarding the development, current trends, industry policies, and regulations implemented in each of the geographical regions. It includes analysis of upstream raw materials, downstream demand, and current market dynamics. Furthermore, the Acrylonitrile Butadiene Styrene (ABS) Resin market report provides an in-depth insight into Acrylonitrile Butadiene Styrene (ABS) Resin industry during 2020-2024.

Scope of the Report:

This report studies the global Acrylonitrile Butadiene Styrene (ABS) Resin market size, industry status and forecast, competition landscape and growth opportunity.

Key Market Trends:

Increasing Demand from Automotive & Transportation Industry

– The application of polymeric materials in automobiles is constantly increasing, and this trend is expected to continue during the forecast period. The application of polymeric materials allows more freedom in design and offers a safe geometrical and economic solution for the construction of parts.

– ABS is used in every area of an automobile i.e., in internal parts, parts of the engine compartment, external parts, and in bodywork. Moreover, airplane panels and luggage compartments are often made of ABS plastic. It is highly suitable for vacuum forming, so it can be manipulated into a wide variety of shapes. Its heavy-duty strength and lightweight density make it the perfect application for airplane interior parts. Besides, they are also used in aircraft doors and fuselages.

– In railways, ABS sheets are extensively used in the manufacturing of seat backs, window masks, and ceiling panels.

– ABS is primarily used for the manufacturing of housings, covers, and linings, which are used in an automobile, aerospace, and railways because of their various beneficial properties.

– ABS offers toughness, strength, and rigidity. They are opaque and have a high surface polish level. When they are exposed to weather, there is a reduction in the surface gloss.

– In addition, they possess excellent heat- and flame- resistant properties and electrical insulation. They are used in bumpers, seating, dashboard, interior trim, exterior trim, lighting, dashboard, and many more.

– Owing to the ongoing growth in the global transportation industry and the focus on minimizing carbon emission and enhancing fuel economy, by reducing the weight of a vehicle, is expected to drive the market for ABS resin during the forecast period.

Asia-Pacific Region to Dominate the Market

– The market for the ABS witnessed fast growth in the Asia-Pacific region in 2018, owing to increased replacement of traditional plastics by ABS in the rapidly growing automotive sector. The market is also being driven by the replacement of polystyrene in consumer goods & appliances and electrical & electronics sectors.

– Moreover, the growth of the market has also been benefitted heavily from the increased purchasing power of consumers in China and India, and the resultant increase in the sales of consumer durables.

– The appliance market in China is expected to grow as the middle-class population grows, thereby driving the ABS market in the country. The migration of manufacturing of electronic/electrical, appliances, and other markets to China over the years has resulted in increased ABS demand in the country.

Detailed TOC of Acrylonitrile Butadiene Styrene (ABS) Resin Market 2020-2024:

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Drivers

4.1.1 Growing Focus on Lightweight Automobiles

4.1.2 Increasing Usage in Electronics and Consumer Goods

4.2 Restraints

4.2.1 Low Compatibility in Applications Involving High Temperature

4.2.2 Availability of Substitutes for ABS

4.3 Industry Value-Chain Analysis

4.4 Porters 5 Force Analysis

4.4.1 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Consumers

4.4.3 Threat of New Entrants

4.4.4 Threat of Substitute Products and Services

4.4.5 Degree of Competition

4.5 Raw Materials Analysis

4.6 Trade Analysis

5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 End-User Industry

5.1.1 Automotive and Transportation

5.1.2 Construction

5.1.3 Electronics

5.1.4 Consumer Goods and Appliances

5.1.5 Others

5.2 Geography

5.2.1 Asia-Pacific

5.2.1.1 China

5.2.1.2 India

5.2.1.3 Japan

5.2.1.4 South Korea

5.2.1.5 Rest of Asia-Pacific

5.2.2 North America

5.2.2.1 United States

5.2.2.2 Canada

5.2.2.3 Mexico

5.2.3 Europe

5.2.3.1 Germany

5.2.3.2 United Kingdom

5.2.3.3 Italy

5.2.3.4 France

5.2.3.5 Rest of Europe

5.2.4 South America

5.2.4.1 Brazil

5.2.4.2 Argentina

5.2.4.3 Rest of South America

5.2.5 Middle East & Africa

5.2.5.1 Saudi Arabia

5.2.5.2 South Africa

5.2.5.3 Rest of Middle East & Africa

6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Mergers & Acquisitions, Joint Ventures, Collaborations, and Agreements

6.2 Market Share Analysis**

6.3 Strategies Adopted by Leading Players

6.4 Company Profiles

6.4.1 3M

6.4.2 BASF SE

6.4.3 Covestro AG

6.4.4 DowDuPont Inc.

6.4.5 Crane Co.

6.4.6 Formosa Chemicals & Fiber Corporation

6.4.7 INEOS

6.4.8 LG Chem

6.4.9 LyondellBasell Industries NV

6.4.10 SABIC

6.4.11 Teijin Limited

6.4.12 Ashland Inc.

7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

7.1 Innovative Applications and Products

