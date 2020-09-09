Aerial Imaging Market Trend 2020 – Covid-19 Impact Industry Growth, Size, Share, Forecasts Analysis, Company Profiles, Competitive Landscape and Key Regions Analysis Research Report

Global “Aerial Imaging Market” Report 2020 trend offers Complete examination of industry status and standpoint of significant areas dependent on of central participants, nations, item types, and end enterprises. This report focuses on the Aerial Imaging in Global market, especially in United States, Europe, China, Japan, South Korea, North America, India. Aerial Imaging Market report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application. Aerial Imaging Report 2020 (value and volume) by company, regions, product types, end industries, history data and estimate data.

List of Top Key-players in 2020 of Aerial Imaging Market:-

Fugro N.V.

Digital Aerial Solutions LLC

Nearmap Ltd.

Google LLC

EagleView Technologies

Inc.

GeoVantage Inc.

Blom ASA

High Eye Aerial Imaging Inc.

The Global Aerial Imaging market swot is provided for the international markets including progress trends, competitive landscape breakdown, and key in regions development status. Development policies and plans are discussed as well as manufacturing processes and cost structures are also analyzed.

Global Aerial imaging market in natural resource management is expected to register a CAGR of 16.4%, during the forecast period (2018 – 2023). This market is highly fragmented and no company has complete dominance in the market. Rise in agriculture & forestry industry and advancement in technology are a few factors driving the growth of aerial imaging market in natural resource management while national security concerns is inhibiting its growth rate.

National Security Concerns

National security concerns are expected to negatively impact the market. Specific regulations are laid down in US and UK regarding security and privacy, which may hinder the growth rate of the market. Moreover, most of the countries in APAC do not have any rules laid out yet but with the rapid adoption of aerial imaging, the rules and regulations are expected to be in effect in near future. With the increase in market, the regulatory framework will become more and more structured and thus would hinder the growth.

North America to Account for the Largest Market Share

North America is held the largest share of the market in 2016 and is expected to retain its supremacy over the forecasted year as well, owing to increased use of aerial imaging in agriculture. Moreover, most of the aerial imaging companies are headquartered in the US. Fast adoption of new technology is augmenting the growth of aerial imaging market in natural resources.

Key Developments in the Aerial Imaging Market:

March 2018 – Eagle View Technologies, Inc. secured a new patent that allows EagleView to provide customers with significantly faster access to aerial images post-capture

November 2017 – Nearmap released panorama and oblique aerial imagery inside new MapBrowser interface. Nearmap Panorama enables users to view perspective maps in all cardinal directions for small or large areas in uninterrupted fashion

