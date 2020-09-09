Aesthetic Thread Market 2020 Share, Size Global Growth Analysis, Gross Margin Analysis, Industry Leading Players Update, Development History, Business Prospect and Industry Research Report 2024

Global Aesthetic Thread Market (2020-2024) report highlights Significant dynamics and in-depth analysis of the market segment with concentrating on factual data, present industry activities, growth opportunities, new product inventions, and market forecast for the future prospective of time along with leading market players, market study based on several regions, and extensive product. Aesthetic Thread Market report can function as an assistive reference point for helping individuals as well as businesses from this segment. The leading industry players across the globe are explored in detail in this report. It demonstrates product overview, company summary, and manufacturing cost, capacity, and market shares for most of the participants.

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments and countries in previous years and to forecast the values to the next Five years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualify qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry with respect to each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as drivers and restraining factors which will define the future growth of the Aesthetic Thread market.

The Aesthetic Thread Market business development trends and selling channels square measure analyzed. From a global perspective, it also represents overall industry size by analyzing qualitative insights and historical data.

The global aesthetic thread market is expected to register a CAGR of 5.7% during the forecast period, 2018 to 2023. Aesthetic threads are medical sutures that are injected underneath the skin using a needle, to lift and rejuvenate the skin. Suspension threads are one variety of long cosmetic threads that have cones or barbs that pull sagging skin backwards when injected with a needle into the target area on the face. Rejuvenation threads are another variety that have less of a lifting mechanism, but stimulate natural collagen production when injected underneath the skin.

Increasing Preference for Minimally Invasive Surgeries (MIS)

Minimally invasive surgery (MIS) has evolved as a gold standard for the healthcare industry, for being an efficient and a low-risk surgical procedure. It is a safe, feasible, and patient-friendly method of performing a medical operation. Minimally invasive techniques satisfy patients’ desire for a swift recovery and shorten the hospitalization period. The major benefits of minimally invasive surgical procedures are superior cosmetic result, reduction in post-operative pain, and fast recovery rates. Since the past decade and a half, minimally invasive surgery has been gaining ground at a rapid pace. With changing trends in the society, a patient tends to have high expectations from a plastic surgery and the recovery after that. Moreover, a thread-based face lift meets all these requirements, thus, is growing in popularity. A minimally invasive, thread-based face lift offers advantages, like retention of the functional anatomy of the face and minimization of the post-operative broadening of the malar area.

The above-mentioned differential advantages, offered by a minimally invasive surgery, are driving the growth of the global aesthetic thread market. Other factors, such as procedures that are less time consuming, are also driving the aesthetic thread market.

High Cost of Treatment

In the United States, the cost, associated with a thread lift procedure can vary anywhere between USD 1500 to 4500. These costs can vary on the basis of the scale and degree of the procedure, area/areas treated, and the surgeonâ€™s expertise. As thread lifts (like most cosmetic procedures) are elective, most insurance carriers do not cover the cost.

A thread lift costs less than the conventional face lift surgery. In fact, a typical thread lift costs roughly half the price of a traditional face lift, depending on how many threads are being used during the procedure. However, what needs to be considered is that a thread lift is just a replacement procedure for people looking for a quick cosmetic fix. Moreover, thread liftâ€™s effects do not last as long as that of a conventional face lift procedure. In the best scenarios, the anatomical changes, produced as a result of a face lift, last as long as 40 months, whereas, the same for a thread lift procedure last 18-20 months. Taking into the tenure of aesthetic effects into account, thread lift is a costly procedure, this, in addition to the fact that cosmetic procedures are difficult to reimburse.

High cost of treatment, involving threads for aesthetics, is restraining the global aesthetic thread market growth. Another factor, such as uncertain results, is also hindering the growth of the market.

Asia-Pacific Expected to Record High CAGR

The Asia-Pacific aesthetic thread market is expected to register high CAGR when compared to other regional markets, due to the booming cosmetic industry, which has become one of the most exciting fields for business in the region, especially China, in the recent years.

Key Developments in the Market:

January 2018: Sinclair Pharma PLC announced that it received regulatory approval of EllansÃ©Â® by ANVISA in Brazil.

Major Players: Aptos International Ltd, Gold Thread LLC, Healux Corporation, Metro Korea Co. Ltd, Aesthetic Experts Lab, Sinclair Pharma, N-Finders Co. Ltd, River Aesthetics, and 1st SurgiConcept, among others.

