Agricultural Tires market report presents in-depth analysis regarding the development, current trends, industry policies, and regulations implemented in each of the geographical regions. It includes analysis of upstream raw materials, downstream demand, and current market dynamics.

The global agricultural tires market has been segmented by end-user type, application type, and construction type.

Increasing Demand for Replacement Tires

In case of OEM tires, after the warranty expiration, it is difficult for farmers to buy the same OEM tires, due to the high price associated with these tires. As a result, the demand for replacement/aftermarket agricultural tires is continually increasing as they are cost-effective compared to OEM tires, and there are numerous options available in the market (with products from different brands).

Additionally, the price of replacement/aftermarket tires ranges from USD 150 to USD 400, while that of OEM tires would be around USD 800 to USD 1,500. And farmers can easily procure these tires through both online and offline sources.

– The prices of these replacement tires may vary depending on either the quantity ordered/purchased or the sources that they are purchased from i.e., online or retail stores.

– The replacement/aftermarket agricultural tires occupy a volume of more than 55% of the market studied, while for OEM, it is 40%-45% of the market studied.

Increasing Demand in the United States Despite Falling Farm Income

Farm tires sales in the United States and Canada have witnessed moderate growth during the first quarter of 2019 and is expected to continue with the same pace, despite a decline in farm income. The growth is mainly driven by the sale of new agricultural machinery, especially the small compact farm tractors. Although the commodity prices remain flat, farmers are demanding replacement tires and new equipment.

As compared to 2017, the farm equipment sales in 2018 have increased in the United States and are as follows:

– More than 18% increase in self-propelled combines

– ~13% increase in 4WD tractors and a 6.8% increase in 2WD tractors

– Under 40 HP tractor sales grew by 9.2%, 40-100 HP tractor sales grew by 1.5% and 100+ HP tractor sales grew by 5.5%.

Other countries in the North American region witnessed sluggish growth in the sale of farm equipment. Although farm tractor sales in Canada increased by 1.7%, other machinery such as 4WD tractors (witnessed a decline of 13%), self-propelled combines (witnessed a decline of 4%) and 40-100 HP tractor sales (witnessed a decline of 3%) in sales.

Agricultural machinery and equipment sales continue to grow over the forecast period as manufacturers continue to develop powerful tractors for increased flexion and low sidewall technology based farm tires.

