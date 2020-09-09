“Agriculture Sprayers Market” offers a detailed analysis of the competition and leading companies of the global Agriculture Sprayers market. Here, it concentrates on the recent developments, sales, market value, production, gross margin, and other important factors of the business of top players operating in the global market. Agriculture Sprayers Market is comprehensively prepared with the main focus on the competitive landscape, geographical growth, segmentation, and market dynamics, including drivers, restraints, and opportunities. It sheds light on key production, revenue, and consumption trends so that players could improve their sales and growth in the Global Agriculture Sprayers Market.

Market Overview:

Key Market Trends:

Technological Developments in Spraying Equipment

Various technologies, such as drones and driverless sprayers, are providing important and attractive opportunities for the growth of the agriculture sprayers market. A drone uses the latest technologies of various tiny sensors, such as accelerometers, GPS modules, powerful processors, and digital radios, to provide the farmers with information. The use of drones helps farmers in scouting for pests and diseases and in mid-field weed identification. Positioning technologies, such as combining GPS (global positioning system) and GIS (geographic information systems) have made yield mapping very easy and help farmers work in the field even under adverse weather conditions, such as rain, fog, and dust. There are companies that have highly indulged in constantly upgrading their technology, in order to meet the growing technology demand. For instance, companies like ASPEE and GUSS, are involved in making investment heavily in R&D to launch more advanced products.

Europe Dominates the Global Market

Due to the enforcement of the new EU Framework Directive on the Sustainable Use of Pesticides, it is expected to enhance the value of field crop and air-assisted sprayers market. The demand for production capacity is increasing directly, with the rise in farm consolidation. Farms are seeking sprayers with higher capacities, as they help save the time spent on refilling the tanks. The Spanish government has made it easier for farmers to acquire loans from banks, in order to purchase agricultural equipment and forestry machinery, which is one of the major reasons for the high adoption rate of sprayers during the forecast period. Owing to technological advances, vendors are introducing self-propelled sprayers and battery-operated sprayers, among others, to ease the work of farmers. For instance, solar-powered sprayers are gradually gaining the attention of farmers, as they can be charged using solar energy, as well as electricity in Europe.

Detailed TOC of Agriculture Sprayers Market – Segmented by Geography – Growth, Trend, and Forecast:

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Market Drivers

4.1.1 Technological Developments in Spraying Equipment

4.1.2 Changing Farming Trends

4.1.3 Subsidy Programs by Government

4.2 Market Restraints

4.2.1 Lack of Technical Knowledge and Skill

4.2.2 Impacts of Beliefs and Traditional Practices

4.3 Industry Attractiveness – Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

4.3.1 Threat of New Entrants

4.3.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers

4.3.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.3.4 Threat of Substitute Products

4.3.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 Source of Power

5.1.1 Manual

5.1.2 Battery-operated

5.1.3 Solar Sprayers

5.1.4 Fuel-operated

5.2 Usage

5.2.1 Field Sprayers

5.2.2 Orchard Sprayers

5.2.3 Gardening Sprayers

5.3 Geography

5.3.1 North America

5.3.1.1 United States

5.3.1.2 Canada

5.3.1.3 Mexico

5.3.1.4 Rest of North America

5.3.2 Europe

5.3.2.1 Germany

5.3.2.2 United Kingdom

5.3.2.3 France

5.3.2.4 Italy

5.3.2.5 Spain

5.3.2.6 Rest of Europe

5.3.3 Asia-Pacific

5.3.3.1 China

5.3.3.2 Japan

5.3.3.3 India

5.3.3.4 Australia

5.3.3.5 Rest of Asia-Pacific

5.3.4 South America

5.3.4.1 Brazil

5.3.4.2 Argentina

5.3.4.3 Rest of South America

5.3.5 Africa

5.3.5.1 South Africa

5.3.5.2 Rest of Africa

6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Most Adopted Strategies

6.2 Market Share Analysis

6.3 Company Profiles

6.3.1 Exel Industries

6.3.2 Deere & Company

6.3.3 H.D. Hudson Manufacturing Company

6.3.4 AGCO Corporation

6.3.5 Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd

6.3.6 ASPEE Agro Equipment Pvt Ltd

6.3.7 Hockley International

6.3.8 PLA Group

6.3.9 Kubota Corporation

6.3.10 GVM Inc.

6.3.11 GUSS AG

6.3.12 Jacto Inc.

7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

