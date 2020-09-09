“Alfalfa Seed Market” offers a detailed analysis of the competition and leading companies of the global Alfalfa Seed market. Here, it concentrates on the recent developments, sales, market value, production, gross margin, and other important factors of the business of top players operating in the global market. Alfalfa Seed Market is comprehensively prepared with the main focus on the competitive landscape, geographical growth, segmentation, and market dynamics, including drivers, restraints, and opportunities. It sheds light on key production, revenue, and consumption trends so that players could improve their sales and growth in the Global Alfalfa Seed Market.

Market Overview:

Key Market Trends:

Growing Industrial Livestock Production and Rising Demand for Meat and Dairy Products

Owing to increasing awareness regarding protein and healthy food and inclination of consumers toward the inclusion of healthy food in their diets, the demand for dairy products and healthy meat is increasing, which is resulting in the demand for forage crops. Livestock production accounts for one-third of the global cropland, and is also competing for water, land, energy, and labor, which is challenging. Alfalfa seeds can be one of the solutions in order to overcome the aforementioned challenges and for better production of livestock. Alfalfa has more protein levels, minerals, and vitamins, as well as it has a low starch, as compared to unsprouted seeds. It gives an additional nutritional level to livestock, which helps in increasing the production and meeting the demand for milk, meat, eggs and other dairy products. Therefore, this boosts the demand for alfalfa seeds across the world.

North America Dominates the Global Market

The United States is the leading country in the global alfalfa seed market, followed by Canada. Saudi Arabia, Mexico, Canada, Argentina, China, Peru, Algeria, and Sudan are the top importers of alfalfa seeds from the United States. California, Idaho, Washington, Nevada, Montana, and Wyoming are the major alfalfa-producing states in the United States. More than 85% of the production of alfalfa seeds occurs in these northwestern states of the United States and relatively lesser are grown in the southwestern states. Canadian alfalfa imports are significant, with large quantities destined for Ontario and Quebec.

Detailed TOC of Alfalfa Seed Market – Segmented by Geography – Growth, Trend, and Forecast:

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Market Drivers

4.1.1 Growing Industrial Livestock Production and Rising Demand for Meat and Dairy Products

4.1.2 Increasing Adoption of Hybrid Seeds

4.1.3 Decrease in Area for Grazing

4.2 Market Restraints

4.2.1 Requirement of Large Quantity of Water for Irrigation

4.2.2 Lower Yield than Other Forage Crops

4.2.3 Lower Awareness in Developing Regions

4.3 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

4.3.1 Threat of New Entrants

4.3.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers

4.3.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.3.4 Threat of Substitute Products

4.3.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 Geography

5.1.1 North America

5.1.1.1 United States

5.1.1.2 Canada

5.1.1.3 Mexico

5.1.1.4 Rest of North America

5.1.2 Europe

5.1.2.1 Germany

5.1.2.2 United Kingdom

5.1.2.3 France

5.1.2.4 Spain

5.1.2.5 Italy

5.1.2.6 Rest of Europe

5.1.3 Asia-Pacific

5.1.3.1 China

5.1.3.2 Japan

5.1.3.3 India

5.1.3.4 Australia

5.1.3.5 Rest of Asia-Pacific

5.1.4 South America

5.1.4.1 Brazil

5.1.4.2 Argentina

5.1.4.3 Rest of South America

5.1.5 Africa

5.1.5.1 South Africa

5.1.5.2 Egypt

5.1.5.3 Rest of Africa

6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Most Adopted Strategies

6.2 Market Share Analysis

6.3 Company Profiles

6.3.1 Alforex Seeds LLC

6.3.2 DLF International Seeds

6.3.3 La Crosse Seed

6.3.4 S&W Seed Company

6.3.5 Monsanto Company

6.3.6 Dyna-Gro Seed

6.3.7 Forage Genetics International

6.3.8 Allied Seed LLC

6.3.9 DowDuPont

6.3.10 LG Seeds

7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

