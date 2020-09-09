Ambulatory EHR Market Outlook 2020 | Industry Size & Share, Insights, Growth Analysis, Industry Challenges, Future Trends, Forecasts to 2024

“Ambulatory EHR Market” offers a detailed analysis of the competition and leading companies of the global Ambulatory EHR market. Here, it concentrates on the recent developments, sales, market value, production, gross margin, and other important factors of the business of top players operating in the global market. Ambulatory EHR Market is comprehensively prepared with the main focus on the competitive landscape, geographical growth, segmentation, and market dynamics, including drivers, restraints, and opportunities. It sheds light on key production, revenue, and consumption trends so that players could improve their sales and growth in the Global Ambulatory EHR Market.

Market Overview:

Key Market Trends:

Cloud-based Solutions Segment, By Delivery Mode, is Expected to Grow the Fastest

The cloud-based solutions sub-segment is expected to occupy a high share, due to its cost-effective services and advantages of user-friendly software models. Patient information is stored and managed using these cloud-based electronic health records, making them more secure. It also allows physicians and medical practitioners to control access to sensitive information.

On-premise storage has also evolved over the past several years. These systems require the installation of specific hardware and software. Therefore, cloud-based solutions are the most commonly adopted solutions, since these are much cheaper when compared to on-premise solutions.

Asia-Pacific holds the Fastest Growth and is Expected to Follow the Same Trend over the Forecast Period

Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region, due to high investments by governments, non-profit entities, and the private sector, in EHR systems. The factors responsible for the growth include the growing ageing population and rising incidence of chronic diseases in various countries, such as India and China. In addition, the region has a better hospital network and training programs that increase the presence of general practitioners, and an increase in ambulatory care services.

Detailed TOC of Ambulatory EHR Market – Segmented by Geography – Growth, Trend, and Forecast:

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Market Drivers

4.2.1 Rising Adoption of EHR Solutions in Developed Markets

4.2.2 Increasing Need for Fluid Movement of Healthcare Information and Technological Advancements

4.2.3 Government Initiatives to Maintain and Enhance Patient Health Record Portals

4.3 Market Restraints

4.3.1 Inconsistent EHR Adoption across Emerging Markets

4.3.2 Regulatory Barriers

4.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

4.4.1 Threat of New Entrants

4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers

4.4.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.4.4 Threat of Substitute Products

4.4.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 By Application

5.1.1 Practice Management

5.1.2 Patient Management

5.1.2.1 Interventional/Surgical Simulators

5.1.3 E-prescribing

5.1.4 Referral Management

5.1.5 Population Health Management

5.1.6 Other Applications

5.2 By Delivery Mode

5.2.1 Cloud-based Solutions

5.2.2 On-premise Solutions

5.3 By Practice Size

5.3.1 Large Practices

5.3.2 Medium-sized Practices

5.3.3 Small Practices

5.4 By End User

5.4.1 Hospital-owned Ambulatory Centers

5.4.2 Independent Ambulatory Centers

5.5 Geography

5.5.1 North America

5.5.1.1 United States

5.5.1.2 Canada

5.5.1.3 Mexico

5.5.2 Europe

5.5.2.1 Germany

5.5.2.2 United Kingdom

5.5.2.3 France

5.5.2.4 Italy

5.5.2.5 Spain

5.5.2.6 Rest of Europe

5.5.3 Asia-Pacific

5.5.3.1 China

5.5.3.2 Japan

5.5.3.3 India

5.5.3.4 Australia

5.5.3.5 South Korea

5.5.3.6 Rest of Asia-Pacific

5.5.4 Middle East & Africa

5.5.4.1 GCC

5.5.4.2 South Africa

5.5.4.3 Rest of Middle East & Africa

5.5.5 South America

5.5.5.1 Brazil

5.5.5.2 Argentina

5.5.5.3 Rest of South America

6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Company Profiles

6.1.1 Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc.

6.1.2 Aprima Medical Software Inc.

6.1.3 Athenahealth Inc.

6.1.4 Cerner Corporation

6.1.5 eClinicalWorks

6.1.6 Epic Systems Corporation

6.1.7 Greenway Health

6.1.8 Medhost

6.1.9 Medical Information Technology Inc.

6.1.10 Nextgen Healthcare Information Systems LLC

7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

