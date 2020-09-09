Analysis of COVID-19 Crisis-driven Growth Opportunities in Cannabinoid CB2 Products Market

Cannabinoid is a unique compound. There are two types of cannabinoid namely CB1 and CB2. Cannabinoid CB2 is a 7-Transmembrane receptor (a protein that contains 7 membrane-spanning helices). The products that contain cannabinoid receptor 2 are known as cannabinoid CB2 products. Cannabinoid CB2 belongs to the family of G-protein receptors. There are various kinds of cannabinoid CB2 products available in the market such as cannabinoid hemp oil and cannabinoidol tincture. Cannabinoid is found in the hemp plant, and the plant is illegal in few countries. Cannabinoid has antioxidant, anti-inflammatory, antiviral and antiepileptic properties. The cannabinoid CB2 products act on the body’s endocannabinoid system which results in an anti-inflammatory action.

Health Benefits of Cannabinoid CB2 Products

Cannabinoid CB2 products are used for various health-related problems. As cannabinoid possesses anti-inflammatory, antioxidant, antiepileptic and antiviral properties, it is used as a remedy to cure various diseases. Cannabinoid CB2 products are used for chronic and neuropathic pain. Cannabinoid CB2 products are also used to treat skin problems such as dermatitis, psoriasis, eczema, itchiness, dryness. In addition, it is also recommended for photoaged skin. Cannabinoid CB2 products are also used to treat arthritis. Bound to all the above factors, the cannabinoid CB2 products is anticipated to grow positive in terms of value and volume in the forecast period.

Global Cannabinoid CB2 products: Market Segmentation

On the basis of sources, the global cannabinoid CB2 products market has been segmented as-

Organic

Conventional

On the basis of form, the global cannabinoid CB2 products market has been segmented as:

Liquid

Gel

Solid

Powder

On the basis of the distribution channel, the global cannabinoid CB2 products market has been segmented as-

B2B

B2C Store-Based Retailing Health Care stores Online stores



Global Cannabinoid CB2 products: Key Players

Some of the major key players of the cannabinoid CB2 products include Hebe Botanicals Limited, Creso Pharma Ltd, Boulder Botanical & Bioscience Laboratories Inc., BLUE Sky Biologicals, Folium Biosciences, Green Roads of Florida, LLC, Serenity CBD, LLC, etc. More manufacturers and industrialists have been showing a keen interest in cannabinoid CB2 products which would be escalating demand among consumers during the forecast period.

Opportunities for Market Participants:

Cannabinoid CB2 products have vitalizing demand among consumers all over the world for neurological benefits. In addition, the cannabinoid CB2 products has the anti-inflammatory property which help in treating various diseases such as arthritis. Cannabinoid CB2 products are also used for skin diseases. An increasing number of people are suffering from arthritis and skin diseases all over the world, and this has a significant impact on the cannabinoid CB2 products market. Due to infrastructure supply chains and expanding distribution channels, it is anticipated that there would be higher returns for the investors of cannabinoid CB2 products during the forecast period.

