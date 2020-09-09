Analysis of COVID-19 Crisis-driven Growth Opportunities in Inulin and Fructooligosaccharide Market

Transparency Market Research has recently published a new research report that talks about the global inulin and fructooligosaccharide market. According to the research report the competitive landscape of the global inulin and fructooligosaccharide market is a highly fragmented one. This fragmentation of the vendor landscape is because of the presence of number of notable companies operating in the global market. Some of the leading names in the inulin and fructooligosaccharide market are NOW Health Group Inc., The iidea Company, Ingredion Incorporated, Sensus BV, Jarrow Formulas Inc., Cosucra Groupe Warcoing SA, Cargill Incorporated, The Green Labs LLC, and BENEO-Orafti SA among others. These leading companies in the market are concentrating on developing innovative and new products that will cater to the growing and evolving demands from the end users.

According to the published research report, the global inulin and fructooligosaccharide market was at the valuation of US$1,635 mn back in the year 2018. The market is projected to exhibit an impressive CAGR 6.2% during the course of the given forecast period of 2018 to 2026.

Request PDF Brochure :https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=B&rep_id=57891

In terms of geographical segmentation, there are five key regions that divide the global inulin and fructooligosaccharide market. These regions are North America, Asia Pacific, Middle East and Africa, Europe, and Latin America. Of these, currently, the global inulin and fructooligosaccharide market is dominated by the Asia Pacific region. The regional segment is expected to show a promising rate of growth in the coming years of the forecast period and continue its domination. In addition to this, growing demand from emerging economies such as India and China coupled with booming food and beverage industry in the region are expected to push the development of the market in Asia Pacific. On the other hand, the regional segments of North America and Europe are also projected to witness promising growths in the near future.

Explore Transparency Market Research’s award-winning coverage of the global Industry:

http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/mining-chemicals-market-estimated-to-a-valuation-of-us-36-billion-by-2027-increasing-application-segments-is-key-factor-for-driving-global-market-notes-tmr-301017054.html

Booming Food and Beverage Sector Helping Market Development

There are multiple factors that are responsible for driving the growth of the global inulin and fructooligosaccharide market. One of the biggest driving factor for the market growth has been the growing influence of the food and beverage sector. The leading manufacturers in the food and beverages sector are concentrating on developing low-calorie sweeteners with the aid of inulin and fructooligosaccharide. During this, they are ensuring that the shelf-life, texture, and taste of the final product remains intact. Such developments are thus helping to push the development of the global inulin and fructooligosaccharide market.

Buy Now :https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/checkout.php?rep_id=57891<ype=S

Growing Prevalence of Diabetes is Pushing Market Growth

Another important factor that is helping to drive the growth of the global inulin and fructooligosaccharide market is the growing prevalence of diabetes. Processed sweeteners and artificial sweeteners are among the leading causes of the diabetes. The growth of the inulin and fructooligosaccharide market is due to their growing demand in order to cut down the use of these artificial sweeteners.

Market Segmentation is as follows:

Type

Fructo-oligosaccharide

Inulin

Nature

Organic

Conventional

Source

Agave

Chicory

Jerusalem Artichoke

Others

Form

Powder

Liquid

End Use

Clinical Nutrition

Dietary Supplements

Functional Food & Beverages

Dairy Products

Infant Formula

Breakfast Cereals & Cereal Bars

Meat Product

Animal Nutrition

Pet Food

About Us :

Transparency Market Research is a global market intelligence company, providing global business information reports and services. Our exclusive blend of quantitative forecasting and trends analysis provides forward-looking insight for thousands of decision makers. Our experienced team of Analysts, Researchers, and Consultants, use proprietary data sources and various tools and techniques to gather, and analyze information.

Our data repository is continuously updated and revised by a team of research experts, so that it always reflects the latest trends and information. With a broad research and analysis capability, Transparency Market Research employs rigorous primary and secondary research techniques in developing distinctive data sets and research material for business reports.