Analysis of COVID-19 Crisis-driven Growth Opportunities in Maleic Anhydride Market

A new report issued by Transparency Market Research (TMR), presents the analysis of maleic anhydride market for unsaturated polyester resins, 1, 4-butanediol, additives such as lubricants and oil, copolymers, and others. The global maleic anhydride market was valued at US$4.11 billion in 2012 and it is likely to reach a value of US$5.96 billion, rising at a 6.4% CAGR from 2012 to 2018. The volume of the maleic anhydride market,worldwide, is expected to reach 2,752.4 tons by the end of 2018.

e market study report is titled “Maleic Anhydride Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast, 2012 – 2018”.

The research report discusses the components, trends, and prospects of the market for maleic anhydride in detail. The report provides an in-depth qualitative and quantitative analysis of the maleic anhydride market.

Maleic anhydride is an organic compound with the chemical formula C2H2(CO)2O. It is colorless and has a strong pungent odor.It exists in the form of white crystalline flakes and commercially produced by oxidizing benzene orbutane. Maleic anhydride is widely utilized in the production of unsaturatedresins of polyester. These resins are used in automobile bodies, general construction, corrosion resistant tanks, pipes and ducts, bathroom fixtures, paints and coatings, radar domes, furniture, and fiberglass reinforced plastics.

In the research report, the maleic anhydride market is analyzed on two fronts: Application and region.

Application-wise, the market for maleic anhydride is classified into unsaturated polyester resins, additives such as oil and lubricants, copolymers, and others such as Tris(3-(2-hydroxybenzophenone) propyl) amine and alkyd resins.1, 4-Butanediol is a significant segment of unsaturated polyester resins.

In 2012, unsaturated polyester resins dominated the maleic anhydride market, and accounted for more than 49% of the global maleic anhydride market. BDO was considered as the second largest segmentin the maleic anhydride market in 2012. Other major applications in the maleic anhydride industry consist of the manufacturing of agricultural chemicals, copolymers,lubricant additives, fumaric acid, malic acid, plasticizers and surfactants. Maleic anhydride is also broadly used as a chemical intermediate in various industrial procedures.

Geographically, maleic anhydride is spread across four regional markets, namely North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Rest of the World.

In 2012, the Asia Pacific market for maleic anhydride dominated the global market, with a 55% share of the total volume consumed. Emerging economies such as India, China, and South Korea are the key markets for its derivatives. Thegrowing automobile industry in thesedeveloping nations is likely to remain a major driver for the usage of maleic anhydride derivatives. Enhanced standards of living, increase in disposable income, powered up economic conditions, and growing population in South Korea, India, and China are some other factors that contributes to the maleic anhydride market growth.

BP Chemicals, Ashland,Huntsman, BASF SE, Lanxess AG, PolyntSpA, Flint Hills Resources, and Sasol-Huntsman are the key companies in the global maleic anhydride market.

