“Anesthesia Drugs Market” offers a detailed analysis of the competition and leading companies of the global Anesthesia Drugs market. Here, it concentrates on the recent developments, sales, market value, production, gross margin, and other important factors of the business of top players operating in the global market. Anesthesia Drugs Market is comprehensively prepared with the main focus on the competitive landscape, geographical growth, segmentation, and market dynamics, including drivers, restraints, and opportunities. It sheds light on key production, revenue, and consumption trends so that players could improve their sales and growth in the Global Anesthesia Drugs Market.

Market Overview:

Key Market Trends:

Propofol Sub-segment is Expected to Show the Fastest Growth in the General Anesthesia Drugs Segment

The propofol sub-segment of the anesthesia drugs market is expected to experience a fast growth rate while witnessing a CAGR of 4.20% over the forecast period.

Propofol is a drug that has been used for a long time for various surgical procedures requiring anesthesia. Teva Pharmaceuticals had stopped manufacturing propofol for a particular time; however, the drug returned to the market in 2013. Hospira is another major player in the propofol sub-segment. In 2015, Pfizer acquired Hospira and created a leading global established pharmaceutical (GEP) business. Some of the companies who manufacture propofol injections are Neon Laboratories Limited, Bharat Serums and Vaccines Limited, and Fresenius Kabi. The drug is always in demand in the market for utilization in different surgeries, and is expected to witness rapid growth in the coming years.

North America Dominates the Market and is Expected to Follow the Same Trend Over the Forecast Period

North America currently dominates the anesthesia drugs market and is expected to continue its stronghold for a few more years. The US anesthesia market is the largest regional market in the world. This market is driven by factors, such as the increasing number of surgeries, rising aging population with increasing chronic conditions, and advancements in anesthesia technologies.

Reasons to Purchase this Report:

Current and future global Anesthesia Drugs market outlook in the developed and emerging markets.

Analyzing various perspectives of the market, with the help of Porter’s five forces analysis.

The segment that is expected to dominate the market.

The regions that are expected to witness the fastest growth during the forecast period.

Identify the latest developments and strategies employed by the major market players.

Detailed TOC of Anesthesia Drugs Market – Segmented by Geography – Growth, Trend, and Forecast:

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Market Drivers

4.2.1 Increasing Number of Surgeries

4.2.2 New Approvals of Anesthetic Drugs

4.2.3 Reduction in the Cost of Newly Invented Drugs

4.3 Market Restraints

4.3.1 Side Effects of General Anesthetics

4.3.2 Lack of Skilled-Anesthetics

4.3.3 Regulatory Issues

4.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

4.4.1 Threat of New Entrants

4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers

4.4.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.4.4 Threat of Substitute Products

4.4.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 By Drug Type

5.1.1 General Anesthesia Drugs

5.1.1.1 Propofol

5.1.1.2 Sevoflurane

5.1.1.3 Desflurane

5.1.1.4 Dexmedetomidine

5.1.1.5 Remifentanil

5.1.1.6 Midazolam

5.1.1.7 Other General Anesthesia Drugs

5.1.2 Local Anesthesia Drugs

5.1.2.1 Bupivacaine

5.1.2.2 Ropivacaine

5.1.2.3 Lidocaine

5.1.2.4 Chloroprocaine

5.1.2.5 Articaine

5.1.2.6 Benzocaine

5.1.2.7 Local Anesthesia Drugs

5.2 By Route of Administration

5.2.1 Inhalation

5.2.2 Injection

5.2.3 Other Routes of Administration

5.3 By Application

5.3.1 General Surgeries

5.3.2 Plastic Surgery

5.3.3 Cosmetic Surgeries

5.3.4 Dental Surgeries

5.3.5 Other Applications

5.4 Geography

5.4.1 North America

5.4.1.1 US

5.4.1.2 Canada

5.4.1.3 Mexico

5.4.2 Europe

5.4.2.1 Germany

5.4.2.2 UK

5.4.2.3 France

5.4.2.4 Italy

5.4.2.5 Spain

5.4.2.6 Rest of Europe

5.4.3 Asia-Pacific

5.4.3.1 China

5.4.3.2 Japan

5.4.3.3 India

5.4.3.4 Australia

5.4.3.5 South Korea

5.4.3.6 Rest of Asia-Pacific

5.4.4 Middle East & Africa

5.4.4.1 GCC

5.4.4.2 South Africa

5.4.4.3 Rest of Middle East & Africa

5.4.5 South America

5.4.5.1 Brazil

5.4.5.2 Argentina

5.4.5.3 Rest of South America

6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Company Profiles

6.1.1 Baxter

6.1.2 Hospira

6.1.3 Abbott Laboratories

6.1.4 AstraZeneca

6.1.5 F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG

6.1.6 B. Braun Melsungen AG

6.1.7 AbbVie Inc.

6.1.8 Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH

6.1.9 Eisai Co. Ltd

6.1.10 Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA

7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

