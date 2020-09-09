Antidepressant Market Outlook 2020 | Industry Size & Share, Insights, Growth Analysis, Industry Challenges, Future Trends, Forecasts to 2024

“Antidepressant Market” offers a detailed analysis of the competition and leading companies of the global Antidepressant market. Here, it concentrates on the recent developments, sales, market value, production, gross margin, and other important factors of the business of top players operating in the global market. Antidepressant Market is comprehensively prepared with the main focus on the competitive landscape, geographical growth, segmentation, and market dynamics, including drivers, restraints, and opportunities. It sheds light on key production, revenue, and consumption trends so that players could improve their sales and growth in the Global Antidepressant Market.

Market Overview:

Key Market Trends:

Major Depressive Disorder Segment by Depressive Disorder is Expected to Account for the Largest Market Share During the Forecast Period

The major depressive disorder possible causes comprise of the combination of biological, psychological, and social sources of distress. The major risk factors include family history, significant life changes, certain medications, chronic health problems, and substance abuse. As per the data published by the National Institute of Mental Health, an estimated 16.2 million adults in the United States had at least one major depressive episode. This number represented 6.7% of all US adults and is majorly prevalent in women as compared to men. Most commonly, selective serotonin reuptake inhibitors (SSRI) are used in the treatment of major depression, while there are some therapies available to normalize brain changes associated with depression. Thus, owing to the rising number of the patient pool, the market is expected to witness high growth over the forecast period.

North America accounted for the Largest Share in the Global Market

The increasing cases of depression is one of the major factors that is expected to drive the overall growth of the US antidepressant market over the forecast period. Moreover, there is a rise in the geriatric population in the United States, which is expected to create more opportunities for market players in the region. Women are twice as likely to be affected by generalized anxiety disorder (GAD) when compared to men. Six million adults, or 2.7% of the US population suffer from panic disorders, and around 2.2 million or 1.0% of the US population suffer from obsessive-compulsive disorder (OCD), which is found to be equally common among men and women. The two major factors leading to the rise in the consumption of antidepressants are the course of the treatment lasting longer than it used to be, and the antidepressants that are currently being prescribed are not only for severe depression, but also for mild depression, anxiety, social phobia, and more. The increasing prevalence of disorders and increasing rate of consumption of antidepressants are expected to drive the market studied during the forecast period.

Detailed TOC of Antidepressant Market – Segmented by Geography – Growth, Trend, and Forecast:

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Market Drivers

4.2.1 Rising Cases of Depression

4.2.2 Increasing Awareness about Depression

4.2.3 Emergence of Novel Biologics

4.3 Market Restraints

4.3.1 Preference of Non-pharmacological Therapies over Pharmacological Therapies

4.3.2 Side-effects and Patent Expiry of Antidepressant Drugs

4.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

4.4.1 Threat of New Entrants

4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers

4.4.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.4.4 Threat of Substitute Products

4.4.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 By Product

5.1.1 Selective Serotonin Reuptake Inhibitor (SSRI)

5.1.2 Serotonin-norepinephrine Reuptake Inhibitor (SNRI)

5.1.3 Tricyclic Antidepressant (TCA)

5.1.4 Monoamine Oxidase Inhibitor (MAOI)

5.1.5 Other Products

5.2 By Depressive Disorder

5.2.1 Major Depressive Disorder

5.2.2 Obsessive-compulsive Disorder (OCD)

5.2.3 Generalized Anxiety Disorder (GAD)

5.2.4 Panic Disorder (PD)

5.2.5 Other Depressive Disorders

5.3 Geography

5.3.1 North America

5.3.1.1 United States

5.3.1.2 Canada

5.3.1.3 Mexico

5.3.2 Europe

5.3.2.1 Germany

5.3.2.2 United Kingdom

5.3.2.3 France

5.3.2.4 Italy

5.3.2.5 Spain

5.3.2.6 Rest of Europe

5.3.3 Asia-Pacific

5.3.3.1 China

5.3.3.2 Japan

5.3.3.3 India

5.3.3.4 Australia

5.3.3.5 South Korea

5.3.3.6 Rest of Asia-Pacific

5.3.4 Middle East & Africa

5.3.4.1 GCC

5.3.4.2 South Africa

5.3.4.3 Rest of Middle East & Africa

5.3.5 South America

5.3.5.1 Brazil

5.3.5.2 Argentina

5.3.5.3 Rest of South America

6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Company Profiles

6.1.1 Allergan PLC

6.1.2 AstraZeneca

6.1.3 Eli Lilly and Company

6.1.4 GlaxoSmithKline PLC

6.1.5 H. Lundbeck AS

6.1.6 Johnson & Johnson

6.1.7 Merck & Co. Inc.

6.1.8 Pfizer Inc.

6.1.9 Sanofi

6.1.10 Sun Pharmaceuticals Pvt Ltd

7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

