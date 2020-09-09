App Analytics Market – Major Technology Giants in Buzz Again | Adobe, Swrve, Localytics, Amplitude

An upsurge in the usage of smartphones & mobile application across the globe will help to boost global app analytics market. App analytics helps in joining the developer tool to get the info of the user how the user is relating to the application. It helps in examining & measuring the data which is being generated by the usage of applications or the websites. Data analytics leaders use the web as well as mobile app analytics to examine customer behavior, application presentation, and usage patterns to increase the digital consumer experience. Enterprises of all sizes use app analytics to see how consumers interact with their products.

AMA Research published a new research publication on “Global App Analytics Market Insights, to 2025” with 150+ pages and enriched with self-explained Tables and charts in presentable format. In the Study you will find new evolving Trends, Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities generated by targeting market associated stakeholders. The growth of the App Analytics market was mainly driven by the increasing R&D spending across the world, however latest COVID scenario and economic slowdown have changed complete market dynamics. Verizon Media (Yahoo) (United States), Amazon.com, Inc. (United States), Adobe Inc. (United States), International Business Machines Corporation (IBM) (United States), Countly (United Kingdom), Localytics (United States), Swrve Inc. (United States), Appsee (United States) and Amplitude Inc. (United States) are some of the key players profiled in the study. Additionally, the Players which are also part of the research are Appscatter (United Kingdom), Appdynamics (United States), Appsflyer (United States), Heap Inc. (United States) and Adjust GmbH (Germany).

The market study is being classified by Type (Mobile App Analytics and Web App Analytics), by Application (User Analytics, Revenue Analytics, Ad Monitoring & Marketing Analytics and App Performance Analytics & Operations) and major geographies with country level break-up. According to AMA, the Global App Analytics market is expected to see growth rate of 20.81% and may see market size of USD3.18 Billion by 2024.

Market Drivers

Continues Technological Advancements in Application Developments

Robust Penetration of Smartphones across the Global Population

Market Trend

Adoption of Digital Transformation Strategies

Introduction to IoT Based and Artificial Intelligence Enabled App Analytics Solutions

Restraints

Lack of Awareness about Data Security and Trustworthy Third Party Analytics Solutions

Threat of Substitutes such as Open Source App Analytic Solutions

Opportunities

Increasing Use of Android and IOS based Applications

Growing Need for App Analytics to Generate Maximum Profitability in Highly Competitive Environment

Challenges

Complexities regarding Data Privacy and Data Protection

Requirement of Skilled Workforce and Experienced Data Analyst



Market Competition

This report covers the recent COVID-19 incidence and its impact on Global App Analytics Market. The pandemic has widely affected the economic scenario. This study assesses the current landscape of the ever-evolving business sector and the present and future effects of COVID-19 on the market. Each company profiled in the research document is studied considering various factors such as product and its application portfolios, market share, growth potential, future plans, and development activity like merger & Acquisitions, JVs, Product launch etc. Readers will be able to gain complete understanding and knowledge of the competitive landscape. Most importantly, the report sheds light on important strategies that key and emerging players are taking to maintain their ranking in the Global App Analytics Market. The study highlights how competition will change dynamics in the coming years and why players are preparing themselves to stay ahead of the curve.

According to the Regional Segmentation the App Analytics Market provides the Information covers following regions:

*North America

*South America

*Asia & Pacific

*Europe

*MEA (Middle East and Africa)

The key countries in each region are taken into consideration as well, such as United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, South Africa, Nigeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Germany, United Kingdom (UK), the Netherlands, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Austria, Turkey, Russia, France, Poland, Israel, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, China, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, Singapore, India, Australia and New Zealand etc.

Extracts from Table of Contents

Chapter 1: App Analytics Market Overview

Chapter 2: Global App Analytics Market Share and Market Overview

Chapter 3: App Analytics Market Manufacturers/Players Analysis

3.1 Market Concentration Rate

3.2 Competition Scenario: BCG Matrix [Relative Market Share v/s Revenue Growth Rate]

3.3 Heat Map Analysis

3.4 Comparative Market Share Analysis by Players (2018-2019) Rank, [% Market Share, Market Revenue]

3.5 Company Profile – Business Distribution by Region, Interview Record, Business Profile, Product/Service Specification, Price, Revenue and Gross profit 2017-2019

3.6 Price Benchmarking (2017-2019)

Chapter 4: Global App Analytics Market Segmentation (Country Level Breakdown) (2014-2025)

North America: United States, Canada, and Mexico.

South & Central America: Argentina, Chile, and Brazil.

Middle East & Africa: Saudi Arabia, UAE, Turkey, Egypt and South Africa.

Europe: United Kingdom, France, Italy, Germany, Spain, Belgium, Netherlands, Poland and Russia.

Asia-Pacific: India, China, Japan, South Korea, Indonesia, Singapore, and Australia.

Chapter 5: Global App Analytics Market Breakdown by Segments (by Type (Mobile App Analytics, Web App Analytics), Application (User Analytics, Revenue Analytics, Ad Monitoring & Marketing Analytics, App Performance Analytics & Operations), Component (Software, Services))

5.1 Global App Analytics Market Segmentation (Product Type) Market Size 2014-2025

5.2 Different App Analytics Price Analysis by Product Type (2014-2025)

5.3 Global App Analytics Market Segmentation (Product Type) Analysis

5.4 Global App Analytics Market by Application/End users Market Size 2014-2025

5.5 Global App Analytics Market Segmentation (other segments) Analysis

Chapter 6: Methodology/Research Approach, Data Source, Disclaimer

