“Artificial Turf Market” offers a detailed analysis of the competition and leading companies of the global Artificial Turf market. Here, it concentrates on the recent developments, sales, market value, production, gross margin, and other important factors of the business of top players operating in the global market. Artificial Turf Market is comprehensively prepared with the main focus on the competitive landscape, geographical growth, segmentation, and market dynamics, including drivers, restraints, and opportunities. It sheds light on key production, revenue, and consumption trends so that players could improve their sales and growth in the Global Artificial Turf Market.

Market Overview:

Key Market Trends:

High Adoption of Artificial Grass in Various Sports Tournaments Driving the Market

Owing to minimum maintenance efforts and the growing demand for artificial turf from the sports and residential sectors, the artificial turf market is expected to hold a high growth potential. The factors that are responsible for the rising demand for artificial turf in the sports sector are the remarkable rise in the number of sports events and unfavorable climatic conditions for the growth of natural grass. For instance, in 2015, CCGrass installed six artificial grass football pitches for the Gwangju 2015 Universiade in South Korea, and all of them obtained the highest FIFA field certification.

Europe Dominates the Global Market

France is a major market for artificial turfs in Europe and has 1800 synthetic pitches, which account for 4% of all the pitches installed across France. Rugby is a major sport in France, and over the last six years, around 277 synthetic pitches have been installed, among the 29 countries where rugby is played. In Germany, DFB (German Football Association) installed 1,000 synthetic mini pitches, to increase the popularity and develop football in Germany, right from the grass root level. Luzhniki Olympic complex is the largest sports complex in Russia and is home to as many as ten artificial turf pitches. The 2018 FIFA World Cup final schedule was held in this stadium.

Current and future global Artificial Turf market outlook in the developed and emerging markets.

Analyzing various perspectives of the market, with the help of Porter’s five forces analysis.

The segment that is expected to dominate the market.

The regions that are expected to witness the fastest growth during the forecast period.

Identify the latest developments and strategies employed by the major market players.

Detailed TOC of Artificial Turf Market – Segmented by Geography – Growth, Trend, and Forecast:

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Market Drivers

4.2.1 Less Usage of Water and Pesticides

4.2.2 High Adoption of Artificial Grass in Various Sports Tournaments

4.2.3 Enhanced Durability

4.3 Market Restraints

4.3.1 Non-biodegradable Nature

4.3.2 Heat and Health Hazard

4.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

4.4.1 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers

4.4.3 Threat of New Entrants

4.4.4 Threat from Substitute Products

4.4.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 By Usage

5.1.1 Contact Sport

5.1.2 Hockey

5.1.3 Tennis

5.1.4 Other Sports

5.1.5 Leisure

5.1.6 Landscape

5.2 Geography

5.2.1 North America

5.2.1.1 United States

5.2.1.2 Canada

5.2.1.3 Mexico

5.2.1.4 Rest of North America

5.2.2 Europe

5.2.2.1 Germany

5.2.2.2 United Kingdom

5.2.2.3 France

5.2.2.4 Spain

5.2.2.5 Italy

5.2.2.6 Russia

5.2.2.7 Rest of Europe

5.2.3 Asia – Pacific

5.2.3.1 China

5.2.3.2 Japan

5.2.3.3 India

5.2.3.4 Australia

5.2.3.5 South Korea

5.2.3.6 Rest of Asia – Pacific

5.2.4 South America

5.2.4.1 Brazil

5.2.4.2 Argentina

5.2.4.3 Rest of South America

5.2.5 Africa

6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Most Adopted Strategies

6.2 Market Share Analysis

6.3 Company Profiles

6.3.1 SportsGroup

6.3.2 Tarkett Group

6.3.3 Forest Grass

6.3.4 Tencate grass

6.3.5 SiS Pitches

6.3.6 CC Grass

6.3.7 K&B Junwoo

6.3.8 Act Global

6.3.9 Challenger Industries Inc.

6.3.10 WinterGreen Synthetic grass

6.3.11 ArtificialGrass

6.3.12 Green Diamond Synthetic Turf

6.3.13 Creative Recreation Solutions (CRS)

6.3.14 Global Syn-Turf

6.3.15 ForeverLawn

6.3.16 Rhino-Turf

7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

