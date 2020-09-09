Potting is the process of filling an electronics assembly or component with solid compounds to protect it from the surrounding environment. Potting compounds are used to electrically insulate a device and to secure it from moisture. Potting process can be performed either manually or by using automated meter-mix-dispense (MMD) equipment. Silicone rubber gels and epoxy are usually used to protect the device. Potting compounds have properties such as, vibration resistance, flame retardancy, or heat dissipation.

These properties make potting compounds best suited for use in the electronics industry. When choosing a potting formulation for any component, focus is laid on the ability to with stand the stress, dissipate heat, and attain a low outgassing performance. This is expected to drive the demand for polyurethane potting compounds in electronic applications in the near future. In 2015, the global potting compounds market was valued at $2,680 million, and is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 3.8% from 2016 to 2022, to reach $3,460 million till the end of 2022.

Key Players:

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA,ELANTAS GmbH,Master Bond Inc.,MG Chemicals,Dymax Corporation,Robnor Resins Ltd,LORD Corporation,Aremco Products Inc.,RBC Industries, Inc,Shanghai Sepna Chemical Technology Co. Ltd

With the growth in the electronic technology, the need for protecting the components also increases, thus driving the potting compounds market. Asia-Pacific is expected to register substantial growth in the market owing to new innovations in the electronics sector in the emerging economies, such as China and India.

The report segments potting compounds market on the basis of resin type, curing technique, application, end-user, and geography. Based on resin type, the market is segmented into epoxy, polyurethane, silicone, polyester, polyamide, polyolefin, and acrylics. On the basis of curing techniques, the market is classified as UV curing, thermal curing, and room temperature curing. Based on applications, the potting compounds market is bifurcated as electronics and electrical. Electronics segment is sub-segmented as capacitors, transformers, cable joints, industrial magnets, solenoids, and others.

The electrical segment is further divided into surface mount packages, beam bonded components, memory devices & microprocessors, and others. On the basis of end-user, the market is segmented as electronics, aerospace, automotive, industrial, and others. Geographic breakdown and deep analysis of each of the aforesaid segments is included for North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA. Asia-Pacific is expected to remain dominant in the global potting compounds market throughout the forecast period.

