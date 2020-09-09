Automotive Anode Material (Plate) for Nickel Metal Hydride Battery Market Size, Opportunities And Forecast Analysis To 2026|…, ,

Los Angeles, United State, – The report named, * Automotive Anode Material (Plate) for Nickel Metal Hydride Battery Market Research Report 2020-2026 * has been added to the archive of market research studies by QY Research. The industry experts and researchers have offered reliable and precise analysis of the global Automotive Anode Material (Plate) for Nickel Metal Hydride Battery market in view of numerous aspects such as growth factors, challenges, limitations, developments, trends, and growth opportunities. This report will surely act as a handy instrument for the market participants to develop effective strategies with an aim to reinforce their market positions. This report offers pin-point analysis of the changing dynamics and emerging trends in the global Automotive Anode Material (Plate) for Nickel Metal Hydride Battery market.

Get PDF template of Automotive Anode Material (Plate) for Nickel Metal Hydride Battery market report @ https://www.qyresearch.com/sample-form/form/1604538/global-automotive-anode-material-plate-for-nickel-metal-hydride-battery-market

Additionally, it provides a futuristic perspective on various factors that are likely to boost the global Automotive Anode Material (Plate) for Nickel Metal Hydride Battery market growth in the years to come. Besides, authors of the report have shed light on the factors that may hamper the growth of the global Automotive Anode Material (Plate) for Nickel Metal Hydride Battery market.

The report also helps in understanding the global Automotive Anode Material (Plate) for Nickel Metal Hydride Battery market through key segments including application, product type, and end user. This analysis is based on various parameters such as CGAR, share, size, production, and consumption.

The leading industry experts have also scrutinized the global Automotive Anode Material (Plate) for Nickel Metal Hydride Battery market from a geographical point of view, keeping in view the potential countries and their regions. Market participants can rely on the regional analysis provided by them to sustain revenues.

The report has also focused on the competitive landscape and the key strategies deployed by the market participants to strengthen their presence in the global Automotive Anode Material (Plate) for Nickel Metal Hydride Battery market. This helps the competitors in taking well-versed business decisions by having overall insights of the market scenario. Leading players operating in the global Automotive Anode Material (Plate) for Nickel Metal Hydride Battery market comprising Nippon Denko (Japan), Santoku (Japan), … _ are also profiled in the report.

What the Report has to Offer?

Market Size Estimates: The report offers accurate and reliable estimation of the market size in terms of value and volume. Aspects such as production, distribution and supply chain, and revenue for the global Automotive Anode Material (Plate) for Nickel Metal Hydride Battery market are also highlighted in the report

The report offers accurate and reliable estimation of the market size in terms of value and volume. Aspects such as production, distribution and supply chain, and revenue for the global Automotive Anode Material (Plate) for Nickel Metal Hydride Battery market are also highlighted in the report Analysis on Market Trends: In this part, upcoming market trends and development have been scrutinized

In this part, upcoming market trends and development have been scrutinized Growth Opportunities: The report here provides clients with the detailed information on the lucrative opportunities in the global Automotive Anode Material (Plate) for Nickel Metal Hydride Battery market

The report here provides clients with the detailed information on the lucrative opportunities in the global Automotive Anode Material (Plate) for Nickel Metal Hydride Battery market Regional Analysis: In this section, the clients will find comprehensive analysis of the potential regions and countries in the global Automotive Anode Material (Plate) for Nickel Metal Hydride Battery market

In this section, the clients will find comprehensive analysis of the potential regions and countries in the global Automotive Anode Material (Plate) for Nickel Metal Hydride Battery market Analysis on the Key Market Segments: The report focuses on the segments: end user, application, and product type and the key factors fuelling their growth

The report focuses on the segments: end user, application, and product type and the key factors fuelling their growth Vendor Landscape: Competitive landscape provided in the report will help the companies to become better equipped to be able to make effective business decisions

How can the research study help your business?

(1) The information presented in the report helps your decision makers to become prudent and make the best business choices.

(2) The report enables you to see the future of the global Automotive Anode Material (Plate) for Nickel Metal Hydride Battery market and accordingly take decisions that will be in the best interest of your business.

(3) It offers you a forward-looking perspective of the global Automotive Anode Material (Plate) for Nickel Metal Hydride Battery market drivers and how you can secure significant market gains in the near future.

(4) It provides SWOT analysis of the global Automotive Anode Material (Plate) for Nickel Metal Hydride Battery market along with useful graphics and detailed statistics providing quick information about the market’s overall progress throughout the forecast period.

(5) It also assesses the changing competitive dynamics of the global Automotive Anode Material (Plate) for Nickel Metal Hydride Battery market using pin-point evaluation.

The report answers several questions about the Automotive Anode Material (Plate) for Nickel Metal Hydride Battery market includes:

What will be the market size of Automotive Anode Material (Plate) for Nickel Metal Hydride Battery market in 2025?

What will be the Automotive Anode Material (Plate) for Nickel Metal Hydride Battery growth rate in 2025?

Which key factors drive the market?

Who are the key market players for Automotive Anode Material (Plate) for Nickel Metal Hydride Battery?

Which strategies are used by top players in the market?

What are the key market trends in Automotive Anode Material (Plate) for Nickel Metal Hydride Battery?

Which trends and challenges will influence the growth of market?

Which barriers do the Automotive Anode Material (Plate) for Nickel Metal Hydride Battery markets face?

What are the market opportunities for vendors and what are the threats faced by them?

What are the most important outcomes of the five forces analysis of the Automotive Anode Material (Plate) for Nickel Metal Hydride Battery market?

Get Customized Report in your Inbox within 24 hours @ https://www.qyresearch.com/customize-request/form/1604538/global-automotive-anode-material-plate-for-nickel-metal-hydride-battery-market

Table of Content

Table of Contents 1 Automotive Anode Material (Plate) for Nickel Metal Hydride Battery Market Overview

1.1 Automotive Anode Material (Plate) for Nickel Metal Hydride Battery Product Overview

1.2 Automotive Anode Material (Plate) for Nickel Metal Hydride Battery Market Segment by Type

1.2.1 Rare-Earth Type

1.2.2 Nickel Alloy Type

1.2.3 Others

1.3 Global Automotive Anode Material (Plate) for Nickel Metal Hydride Battery Market Size by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.1 Global Automotive Anode Material (Plate) for Nickel Metal Hydride Battery Market Size Overview by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.2 Global Automotive Anode Material (Plate) for Nickel Metal Hydride Battery Historic Market Size Review by Type (2015-2020)

1.3.2.1 Global Automotive Anode Material (Plate) for Nickel Metal Hydride Battery Sales Market Share Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.2.2 Global Automotive Anode Material (Plate) for Nickel Metal Hydride Battery Revenue Market Share Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.2.3 Global Automotive Anode Material (Plate) for Nickel Metal Hydride Battery Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.3 Global Automotive Anode Material (Plate) for Nickel Metal Hydride Battery Market Size Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

1.3.3.1 Global Automotive Anode Material (Plate) for Nickel Metal Hydride Battery Sales Market Share Breakdown by Application (2021-2026)

1.3.3.2 Global Automotive Anode Material (Plate) for Nickel Metal Hydride Battery Revenue Market Share Breakdown by Application (2021-2026)

1.3.3.3 Global Automotive Anode Material (Plate) for Nickel Metal Hydride Battery Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2021-2026)

1.4 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Type (2015-2020)

1.4.1 North America Automotive Anode Material (Plate) for Nickel Metal Hydride Battery Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.4.2 Europe Automotive Anode Material (Plate) for Nickel Metal Hydride Battery Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific Automotive Anode Material (Plate) for Nickel Metal Hydride Battery Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.4.4 Latin America Automotive Anode Material (Plate) for Nickel Metal Hydride Battery Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.4.5 Middle East and Africa Automotive Anode Material (Plate) for Nickel Metal Hydride Battery Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026) 2 Global Automotive Anode Material (Plate) for Nickel Metal Hydride Battery Market Competition by Company

2.1 Global Top Players by Automotive Anode Material (Plate) for Nickel Metal Hydride Battery Sales (2015-2020)

2.2 Global Top Players by Automotive Anode Material (Plate) for Nickel Metal Hydride Battery Revenue (2015-2020)

2.3 Global Top Players Automotive Anode Material (Plate) for Nickel Metal Hydride Battery Average Selling Price (ASP) (2015-2020)

2.4 Global Top Manufacturers Automotive Anode Material (Plate) for Nickel Metal Hydride Battery Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Type

2.5 Automotive Anode Material (Plate) for Nickel Metal Hydride Battery Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Automotive Anode Material (Plate) for Nickel Metal Hydride Battery Market Concentration Rate (2015-2020)

2.5.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by Automotive Anode Material (Plate) for Nickel Metal Hydride Battery Sales and Revenue in 2019

2.6 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) (based on the Revenue in Automotive Anode Material (Plate) for Nickel Metal Hydride Battery as of 2019)

2.7 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Automotive Anode Material (Plate) for Nickel Metal Hydride Battery Market

2.8 Key Manufacturers Automotive Anode Material (Plate) for Nickel Metal Hydride Battery Product Offered

2.9 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion 3 Global Automotive Anode Material (Plate) for Nickel Metal Hydride Battery Status and Outlook by Region (2015-2026)

3.1 Global Automotive Anode Material (Plate) for Nickel Metal Hydride Battery Market Size and CAGR by Region: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

3.2 Global Automotive Anode Material (Plate) for Nickel Metal Hydride Battery Market Size Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3.2.1 Global Automotive Anode Material (Plate) for Nickel Metal Hydride Battery Sales Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3.2.2 Global Automotive Anode Material (Plate) for Nickel Metal Hydride Battery Revenue Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3.2.3 Global Automotive Anode Material (Plate) for Nickel Metal Hydride Battery Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

3.3 Global Automotive Anode Material (Plate) for Nickel Metal Hydride Battery Market Size Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

3.3.1 Global Automotive Anode Material (Plate) for Nickel Metal Hydride Battery Sales Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

3.3.2 Global Automotive Anode Material (Plate) for Nickel Metal Hydride Battery Revenue Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

3.3.3 Global Automotive Anode Material (Plate) for Nickel Metal Hydride Battery Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2021-2026)

3.4 North America Automotive Anode Material (Plate) for Nickel Metal Hydride Battery Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.4.1 North America Automotive Anode Material (Plate) for Nickel Metal Hydride Battery Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.4.2 North America Automotive Anode Material (Plate) for Nickel Metal Hydride Battery Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.5 Asia-Pacific Automotive Anode Material (Plate) for Nickel Metal Hydride Battery Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.5.1 Asia-Pacific Automotive Anode Material (Plate) for Nickel Metal Hydride Battery Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.5.2 Asia-Pacific Automotive Anode Material (Plate) for Nickel Metal Hydride Battery Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.6 Europe Automotive Anode Material (Plate) for Nickel Metal Hydride Battery Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.6.1 Europe Automotive Anode Material (Plate) for Nickel Metal Hydride Battery Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.6.2 Europe Automotive Anode Material (Plate) for Nickel Metal Hydride Battery Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.7 Latin America Automotive Anode Material (Plate) for Nickel Metal Hydride Battery Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.7.1 Latin America Automotive Anode Material (Plate) for Nickel Metal Hydride Battery Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.7.2 Latin America Automotive Anode Material (Plate) for Nickel Metal Hydride Battery Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.8 Middle East and Africa Automotive Anode Material (Plate) for Nickel Metal Hydride Battery Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.8.1 Middle East and Africa Automotive Anode Material (Plate) for Nickel Metal Hydride Battery Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.8.2 Middle East and Africa Automotive Anode Material (Plate) for Nickel Metal Hydride Battery Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026) 4 Global Automotive Anode Material (Plate) for Nickel Metal Hydride Battery by Application

4.1 Automotive Anode Material (Plate) for Nickel Metal Hydride Battery Segment by Application

4.1.1 Passenger Cars

4.1.2 Commercial Vehicles

4.2 Global Automotive Anode Material (Plate) for Nickel Metal Hydride Battery Sales by Application: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

4.3 Global Automotive Anode Material (Plate) for Nickel Metal Hydride Battery Historic Sales by Application (2015-2020)

4.4 Global Automotive Anode Material (Plate) for Nickel Metal Hydride Battery Forecasted Sales by Application (2021-2026)

4.5 Key Regions Automotive Anode Material (Plate) for Nickel Metal Hydride Battery Market Size by Application

4.5.1 North America Automotive Anode Material (Plate) for Nickel Metal Hydride Battery by Application

4.5.2 Europe Automotive Anode Material (Plate) for Nickel Metal Hydride Battery by Application

4.5.3 Asia-Pacific Automotive Anode Material (Plate) for Nickel Metal Hydride Battery by Application

4.5.4 Latin America Automotive Anode Material (Plate) for Nickel Metal Hydride Battery by Application

4.5.5 Middle East and Africa Automotive Anode Material (Plate) for Nickel Metal Hydride Battery by Application 5 North America Automotive Anode Material (Plate) for Nickel Metal Hydride Battery Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

5.1 North America Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.1.1 North America Automotive Anode Material (Plate) for Nickel Metal Hydride Battery Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.1.2 North America Automotive Anode Material (Plate) for Nickel Metal Hydride Battery Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.2 North America Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

5.2.1 North America Automotive Anode Material (Plate) for Nickel Metal Hydride Battery Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

5.2.2 North America Automotive Anode Material (Plate) for Nickel Metal Hydride Battery Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

5.3 North America Market Size YoY Growth by Country

5.3.1 U.S. Automotive Anode Material (Plate) for Nickel Metal Hydride Battery Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

5.3.2 Canada Automotive Anode Material (Plate) for Nickel Metal Hydride Battery Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026) 6 Europe Automotive Anode Material (Plate) for Nickel Metal Hydride Battery Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

6.1 Europe Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.1.1 Europe Automotive Anode Material (Plate) for Nickel Metal Hydride Battery Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.1.2 Europe Automotive Anode Material (Plate) for Nickel Metal Hydride Battery Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.2 Europe Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

6.2.1 Europe Automotive Anode Material (Plate) for Nickel Metal Hydride Battery Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

6.2.2 Europe Automotive Anode Material (Plate) for Nickel Metal Hydride Battery Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

6.3 Europe Market Size YoY Growth by Country

6.3.1 Germany Automotive Anode Material (Plate) for Nickel Metal Hydride Battery Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6.3.2 France Automotive Anode Material (Plate) for Nickel Metal Hydride Battery Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6.3.3 U.K. Automotive Anode Material (Plate) for Nickel Metal Hydride Battery Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6.3.4 Italy Automotive Anode Material (Plate) for Nickel Metal Hydride Battery Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6.3.5 Russia Automotive Anode Material (Plate) for Nickel Metal Hydride Battery Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026) 7 Asia-Pacific Automotive Anode Material (Plate) for Nickel Metal Hydride Battery Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

7.1 Asia-Pacific Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

7.1.1 Asia-Pacific Automotive Anode Material (Plate) for Nickel Metal Hydride Battery Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

7.1.2 Asia-Pacific Automotive Anode Material (Plate) for Nickel Metal Hydride Battery Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

7.2 Asia-Pacific Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

7.2.1 Asia-Pacific Automotive Anode Material (Plate) for Nickel Metal Hydride Battery Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

7.2.2 Asia-Pacific Automotive Anode Material (Plate) for Nickel Metal Hydride Battery Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

7.3 Asia-Pacific Market Size YoY Growth by Country

7.3.1 China Automotive Anode Material (Plate) for Nickel Metal Hydride Battery Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.2 Japan Automotive Anode Material (Plate) for Nickel Metal Hydride Battery Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.3 South Korea Automotive Anode Material (Plate) for Nickel Metal Hydride Battery Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.4 India Automotive Anode Material (Plate) for Nickel Metal Hydride Battery Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.5 Australia Automotive Anode Material (Plate) for Nickel Metal Hydride Battery Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.6 Taiwan Automotive Anode Material (Plate) for Nickel Metal Hydride Battery Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.7 Indonesia Automotive Anode Material (Plate) for Nickel Metal Hydride Battery Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.8 Thailand Automotive Anode Material (Plate) for Nickel Metal Hydride Battery Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.9 Malaysia Automotive Anode Material (Plate) for Nickel Metal Hydride Battery Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.10 Philippines Automotive Anode Material (Plate) for Nickel Metal Hydride Battery Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.11 Vietnam Automotive Anode Material (Plate) for Nickel Metal Hydride Battery Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026) 8 Latin America Automotive Anode Material (Plate) for Nickel Metal Hydride Battery Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

8.1 Latin America Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.1.1 Latin America Automotive Anode Material (Plate) for Nickel Metal Hydride Battery Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.1.2 Latin America Automotive Anode Material (Plate) for Nickel Metal Hydride Battery Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.2 Latin America Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

8.2.1 Latin America Automotive Anode Material (Plate) for Nickel Metal Hydride Battery Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

8.2.2 Latin America Automotive Anode Material (Plate) for Nickel Metal Hydride Battery Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

8.3 Latin America Market Size YoY Growth by Country

8.3.1 Mexico Automotive Anode Material (Plate) for Nickel Metal Hydride Battery Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

8.3.2 Brazil Automotive Anode Material (Plate) for Nickel Metal Hydride Battery Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

8.3.3 Argentina Automotive Anode Material (Plate) for Nickel Metal Hydride Battery Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026) 9 Middle East and Africa Automotive Anode Material (Plate) for Nickel Metal Hydride Battery Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

9.1 Middle East and Africa Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.1.1 Middle East and Africa Automotive Anode Material (Plate) for Nickel Metal Hydride Battery Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.1.2 Middle East and Africa Automotive Anode Material (Plate) for Nickel Metal Hydride Battery Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.2 Middle East and Africa Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

9.2.1 Middle East and Africa Automotive Anode Material (Plate) for Nickel Metal Hydride Battery Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

9.2.2 Middle East and Africa Automotive Anode Material (Plate) for Nickel Metal Hydride Battery Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

9.3 Middle East and Africa Market Size YoY Growth by Country

9.3.1 Turkey Automotive Anode Material (Plate) for Nickel Metal Hydride Battery Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

9.3.2 Saudi Arabia Automotive Anode Material (Plate) for Nickel Metal Hydride Battery Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

9.3.3 U.A.E Automotive Anode Material (Plate) for Nickel Metal Hydride Battery Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026) 10 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Automotive Anode Material (Plate) for Nickel Metal Hydride Battery Business

10.1 Nippon Denko (Japan)

10.1.1 Nippon Denko (Japan) Corporation Information

10.1.2 Nippon Denko (Japan) Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.1.3 Nippon Denko (Japan) Automotive Anode Material (Plate) for Nickel Metal Hydride Battery Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.1.4 Nippon Denko (Japan) Automotive Anode Material (Plate) for Nickel Metal Hydride Battery Products Offered

10.1.5 Nippon Denko (Japan) Recent Development

10.2 Santoku (Japan)

10.2.1 Santoku (Japan) Corporation Information

10.2.2 Santoku (Japan) Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.2.3 Santoku (Japan) Automotive Anode Material (Plate) for Nickel Metal Hydride Battery Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.2.5 Santoku (Japan) Recent Development

… 11 Automotive Anode Material (Plate) for Nickel Metal Hydride Battery Upstream, Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

11.1 Automotive Anode Material (Plate) for Nickel Metal Hydride Battery Key Raw Materials

11.1.1 Key Raw Materials

11.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price

11.1.3 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

11.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure

11.2.1 Raw Materials

11.2.2 Labor Cost

11.2.3 Manufacturing Expenses

11.3 Automotive Anode Material (Plate) for Nickel Metal Hydride Battery Industrial Chain Analysis

11.4 Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

11.4.1 Market Opportunities and Drivers

11.4.2 Market Challenges

11.4.3 Market Risks

11.4.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis 12 Market Strategy Analysis, Distributors

12.1 Sales Channel

12.2 Distributors

12.3 Downstream Customers 13 Research Findings and Conclusion 14 Appendix

14.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.1 Research Programs/Design

14.1.2 Market Size Estimation

14.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

14.2 Data Source

14.2.1 Secondary Sources

14.2.2 Primary Sources

14.3 Author Details

14.4 Disclaimer

Contact US:

QY Research, INC.

17890 Castleton, Suite 218,

Los Angeles, CA – 91748

USA: +1 626 295 2442

China: +86 1082 945 717

Japan: +81 9048 009 273

India: +91 9766 478 224

Emails – [email protected]