The “Automotive Head-up Display Market” report 2020 provides comprehensive analysis of Automotive Head-up Display industry by types, applications, regions. It shows Automotive Head-up Display market 2020-2024 by production, consumption, supply, gross margin, revenue of key players in the industry. Additionally, Automotive Head-up Display market report covers market size, share, and growth rate of industry with respect to regions.

Get a Sample Copy of the Report At – https://www.industryresearch.co/enquiry/request-sample/14275279

Competitor Analysis:

Automotive Head-up Display market includes following leading manufacturers on the basis of sales, revenue, price, and gross margin.

Automotive Head-up Display market report presents in-depth analysis regarding the development, current trends, industry policies, and regulations implemented in each of the geographical regions. It includes analysis of upstream raw materials, downstream demand, and current market dynamics. Furthermore, the Automotive Head-up Display market report provides an in-depth insight into Automotive Head-up Display industry during 2020-2024.

Scope of the Report:

A head-up display or HUD is a system, which shows information exactly where the driver needs it i.e., directly in the line of sight. Drivers are able to get all the important information such as speed, warning signals, and indicator arrows for navigation without looking down to the instrument cluster or the secondary display.

The automotive HUD market has been segmented by HUD type and vehicle type.

Inquire or Share Your Questions If Any Before the Purchasing This Report – https://www.industryresearch.co/enquiry/pre-order-enquiry/14275279

Key Market Trends:

Increased Adoption Rate of Windshield HUD

Auto manufacturers and HUD suppliers have been continually working in developing better systems for cars. These HUDs have evolved beyond the bulky navigation that was available a few years ago. These systems are now capable of displaying compass direction, warning messages, and radio information, etc., on the windshield.

Utilizing advanced technologies like that of Liquid Crystal Display (LCD) and Light Emitting Diodes (LED) delivers the advantage of displaying bright vibrant images on the windshield. The consistent technological advancements have evolved them to be less expensive to manufacture. The new projection technologies, including micro mirror-based devices based on electromechanical systems, are coming into the market, which will aid in creating brighter displays with the usage of more colors. The factors that are expected to drive the growth of display systems market are the low cost and innovative display technologies.

Head-up displays were earlier available majorly in luxury cars, but now OEMs have been thinking and making them standard even in economy cars. In 2018, Japanese manufacturer Toyota launched Camry with the largest windshield HUD as compared to many other cars available in the market. The company has also made windshield HUD as standard for its Prius model.

Continental AG offers Adaptive Cruise Control, which uses AR-based HUD to display and monitor the speed and distance ahead of the cars. A crescent-shaped icon on the display changes its color to provide uninterrupted feedback when the vehicle ahead gets too close. The display panel plays a critical role in the augmented usage of the driver assistant systems in the vehicle.

United States Driving the North American Market

According to a study conducted by NHTSA, about 80% of the accidents happened in the United States are caused due to driver distraction. With the rapid technological developments happening in the automotive industry, HUDs have helped drivers in not only viewing vehicle information but also the nearby environment information. Drivers can be alerted with several notifications such as a phone call, driving speed, navigation, imminent collision when the vehicle ahead is braking, etc.

The prominence of the United States in automotive safety makes North America one of the leading geographies in the automotive HUD market scenario after Europe. Stringent safety norms mandated by various international agencies are expected to boost the adoption rate of safety systems for driver assistance, which, in turn, is expected to help maneuver the market for these systems in the country by 2024. With a steady transformation in the automotive industry of the country, there is considerable market penetration and mass adoption of safety systems, especially among the passenger vehicle segment. Commercial vehicles like that of pick-up trucks have also started adopting these systems to improve the driver’s visibility and reduce accidents at night.

Automobile manufacturers such as Ford and GM are increasingly equipping their vehicles with built-in infotainment systems to provide consumers with enhanced driving experiences. The growing demand for these advanced systems is expected to result in an increased demand for the HUD systems, which are intricately integrated with in-vehicle entertainment and vehicle information systems. The growing trend of connectivity in vehicles, with the increased integration of smartphones and tablets with in-vehicle entertainment and information systems, helps drive increased demand for advanced driving assisted systems. Currently, manufacturers are focusing on developing HUDs that can detect pedestrians. The growth of the market for these driver assisted systems is expected to increase the demand for HUD systems, thus easing the process for monitoring the information provided.

Reasons to Buy Automotive Head-up Display Market Report:

Analysis of Automotive Head-up Display market including revenues, future growth, market outlook

Historical data and forecast of Automotive Head-up Display industry

Automotive Head-up Display market report covers regional analysis including growth estimates

To analyze the end-user markets including growth estimates

Profiles on laboratory balance including products, sales/revenues, and market position

Includes Automotive Head-up Display market structure, market drivers, opportunities, and restraints.

Purchase this Report (Price 4250 USD for a Single-User License) – https://www.industryresearch.co/purchase/14275279

Automotive Head-up Display Market Report Covers the Following Questions:

What trends, challenges, and barriers are influencing its growth?

What is the and regional outlook for Automotive Head-up Display market?

Who are the key players, and what are their strategies?

What is the status of Automotive Head-up Display status worldwide?

What are the Automotive Head-up Display market challenges to market growth?

What are the Automotive Head-up Display market challenges to market growth?

What are the types and applications of Automotive Head-up Display ?

What is the market share of each type and application?

Detailed TOC of Automotive Head-up Display Market 2020-2024:

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Current Market Scenario

4.2 Technology Trents

4.3 Industry Attractiveness – Porter’s Five Force Analysis

4.3.1 Threat of New Entrants

4.3.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers

4.3.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.3.4 Threat of Substitute Products

4.3.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

4.4 Market Drivers

4.5 Market Restraints

5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 By HUD Type

5.1.1 Windshield

5.1.2 Combiner

5.2 By Vehicle Type

5.2.1 Passenger Cars

5.2.2 Commercial Vehicle

5.3 Geography

5.3.1 North America

5.3.1.1 United States

5.3.1.2 Canada

5.3.1.3 Mexico

5.3.1.4 Rest of North America

5.3.2 Europe

5.3.2.1 Germany

5.3.2.2 United Kingdom

5.3.2.3 France

5.3.2.4 Spain

5.3.2.5 Russia

5.3.2.6 Rest of Europe

5.3.3 Asia Pacific

5.3.3.1 China

5.3.3.2 Japan

5.3.3.3 India

5.3.3.4 Rest of Asia-Pacific

5.3.4 Rest of the World

5.3.4.1 Brazil

5.3.4.2 Argentina

5.3.4.3 Saudi Arabia

5.3.4.4 South Africa

5.3.4.5 Other Countries

6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Vendor Market Share

6.2 Company Profiles

6.2.1 Nippon Seiki Co., Ltd.

6.2.2 Continental AG

6.2.3 Yazaki Corporation

6.2.4 Denso Corporation

6.2.5 Robert Bosch GmbH

6.2.6 Visteon Corporation

6.2.7 Panasonic Corporation

6.2.8 Pioneer Corporation

6.2.9 Hudway Glass

7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

Contact Us:

Name: Ajay More

Phone: US +14242530807/ UK +44 20 3239 8187

Email: [email protected]

Our Other Reports:

S-Glass Fiber Market Size by Global Growth Trends 2020 | Latest Trends, Business Statistics, Development Status by Regions, Opportunity Assessment Forecast to 2025

Plastic Electromagnetic Valve Market Growth by Forthcoming Developments 2020 – Future Prospects, Manufacturers with Size, Global Industry Scope and Share Analysis till 2026 | Report by Industry Research.co

Antimicrobial Susceptibility Testing Instrument Market Growth Opportunities by Evolving Technologies, Market Dynamics, Global Size, Industry Share Analysis by Key Players 2020 to 2026 Report by Industry Research.co

Pipelay Vessel Operator Market Growth Prospects of Key Players 2020 – Business Size with COVID-19 Impact, Share Analysis with Upcoming Trends, and Challenges Forecast to 2023

Protective Helmet Market Size and Share by Growth, Industry Drivers and Restraints, Global Opportunity, COVID-19 Impact on Topmost Players | Forecast 2020-2026

Electric Vehicle Charging Infrastructure Market Size with Current Industry Scenario, Latest Opportunity, Top Key Players, Industry Share with Growth Analysis Forecast to 2020-2024 with COVID-19 Analysis

﻿Portable Power Bank Market Research by Global Business Opportunities, Industry Growth Rate, Demand Status, Regional Analysis with Size, Forecast to 2020-2024

Automotive Power Electronics in Energy-Saving and New Energy Vehicles Market 2020 Share, Segment and Growth Technologies by Company Profiles, Future Scope with Regions, Trends Insights, Global Industry Forecast till 2026