The “Automotive Infotainment Systems Market” report 2020 provides comprehensive analysis of Automotive Infotainment Systems industry by types, applications, regions. It shows Automotive Infotainment Systems market 2020-2024 by production, consumption, supply, gross margin, revenue of key players in the industry. Additionally, Automotive Infotainment Systems market report covers market size, share, and growth rate of industry with respect to regions.

Get a Sample Copy of the Report At – https://www.industryresearch.co/enquiry/request-sample/14275314

Competitor Analysis:

Automotive Infotainment Systems market includes following leading manufacturers on the basis of sales, revenue, price, and gross margin.

Automotive Infotainment Systems market report presents in-depth analysis regarding the development, current trends, industry policies, and regulations implemented in each of the geographical regions. It includes analysis of upstream raw materials, downstream demand, and current market dynamics. Furthermore, the Automotive Infotainment Systems market report provides an in-depth insight into Automotive Infotainment Systems industry during 2020-2024.

Scope of the Report:

The automotive infotainment system or in-vehicle infotainment system refers to the vehicle systems that combine entertainment and information delivery for both drivers and passengers. These systems typically use audio and video interface, touchscreens, and keypads.

The global automotive infotainment system market has been segmented by installation type and vehicle type.

Inquire or Share Your Questions If Any Before the Purchasing This Report – https://www.industryresearch.co/enquiry/pre-order-enquiry/14275314

Key Market Trends:

Increasing Demand for Rear Seat Infotainment Systems

The demand for rear-seat infotainment systems has increased over the past three years. Earlier rear-seat infotainment systems were used only in luxury cars. Thus, to sustain in the highly competitive taxi industry, the taxi firms started incorporating innovative products and services; to offer the best service to their customers. Currently, an infotainment system is one of the trending services deployed by taxi firms.

– In February 2018, Samsung Electronics signed a strategic cooperation agreement with Southeast Asian largest car-hailing firm, Grab, where the former company will supply its car infotainment system to Grab’s taxis.

In addition to this, the growing trend of autonomous vehicles has made automakers to not only focus on driver assistance systems but also on the infotainment systems, including rear seat infotainment system. Audi A8 is the world’s first level 3 autonomous driving vehicle to go into production, which features a new rear seat infotainment system developed by NVIDIA.

Additionally, in North America and Europe, 2018 and 2019 vehicle models from GM, Ford, and Mazda are and will be equipped with VOXX automotive’s evolution series (EVO) rear seat infotainment system. The system will be using the advanced multimedia framework from Cinemo technologies, which creates a systematic process for indexing, aggregating, searching, streaming, and playing multimedia content.

Even, emerging markets like India have been witnessing automotive players entering into the rear-seat infotainment system. For instance, in 2018, Blaupunkt, car infotainment supplier entered into the rear seat infotainment system with the launch of its BP RSE AD 10.1. This rear seat monitor is ultra-thin and runs Android on 4.4.4 OS with a QUAD CORE processor and features a capacitive touch screen and built-in Wi-Fi.

Thus, based on the aforementioned developments, the demand for rear-seat infotainment systems is expected to increase during the forecast period.

China driving the Asia-Pacific Market

Among Asia Pacific countries, China occupied more than 50% of the Asia-Pacific automotive industry, owing to its highest vehicle sales over the past decade. The country is anticipated to continue to see positive vehicle sales during the forecast period, owing to the growing focusing on new energy vehicles (NEV) among automakers.

The shift from simple audio systems to touchscreen infotainment systems that support multiple features such as navigation, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, Telematics, etc. are driving the demand for infotainment systems in the country.

Earlier, the infotainment system in a vehicle was offered only on the top spec trim. But now, OEMs are offering infotainment systems even in the mid and entry-level trims. Additionally, the road infrastructure in China is developing and thus, navigation has become a must-have feature in almost all teh vehicles.

CHJ Automotive, an electric vehicle manufacturer in China, launched ONE, a smart electric luxury SUV. The vehicle is equipped with a four-screen infotainment system, including a smart voice system. The ONE features a dual-chip system and a dual-system structure and is equipped with a Qualcomm Xiao Long 820A-class chip and has an Android Automotive compatible system.

BAIC Yinxiang Automobile Co. Ltd. has collaborated with ADAYO (a subsidiary of Foryou Corporation). ADAYO specializes in the design and development of vehicle infotainment systems, Beidou, GPS, and GLONASS (single-or dual-mode) navigation systems, and driver assistance systems. This partnership will build new platforms for BAIC Yinxiang’s second product restructure to realize a platform production mode and to improve intelligent vehicle manufacturing.

Reasons to Buy Automotive Infotainment Systems Market Report:

Analysis of Automotive Infotainment Systems market including revenues, future growth, market outlook

Historical data and forecast of Automotive Infotainment Systems industry

Automotive Infotainment Systems market report covers regional analysis including growth estimates

To analyze the end-user markets including growth estimates

Profiles on laboratory balance including products, sales/revenues, and market position

Includes Automotive Infotainment Systems market structure, market drivers, opportunities, and restraints.

Purchase this Report (Price 4250 USD for a Single-User License) – https://www.industryresearch.co/purchase/14275314

Automotive Infotainment Systems Market Report Covers the Following Questions:

What trends, challenges, and barriers are influencing its growth?

What is the and regional outlook for Automotive Infotainment Systems market?

Who are the key players, and what are their strategies?

What is the status of Automotive Infotainment Systems status worldwide?

What are the Automotive Infotainment Systems market challenges to market growth?

What are the Automotive Infotainment Systems market challenges to market growth?

What are the types and applications of Automotive Infotainment Systems ?

What is the market share of each type and application?

Detailed TOC of Automotive Infotainment Systems Market 2020-2024:

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Current Market Scenario

4.2 Industry Attractiveness – Porter’s Five Force Analysis

4.2.1 Threat of New Entrants

4.2.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers

4.2.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.2.4 Threat of Substitute Products

4.2.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

4.3 Market Drivers

4.4 Market Restraints

4.5 Technology Trends

5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 By Installation Type

5.1.1 In-dash Infotainment

5.1.2 Rear Seat Infotainment

5.2 By Vehicle Type

5.2.1 Passenger Car

5.2.2 Commercial Vehicle

5.3 Geography

5.3.1 North America

5.3.1.1 United States

5.3.1.2 Canada

5.3.1.3 Rest of North America

5.3.2 Europe

5.3.2.1 Germany

5.3.2.2 United Kingdom

5.3.2.3 France

5.3.2.4 Italy

5.3.2.5 Rest of Europe

5.3.3 Asia Pacific

5.3.3.1 China

5.3.3.2 Japan

5.3.3.3 India

5.3.3.4 Rest of Asia-Pacific

5.3.4 Rest of the World

5.3.4.1 Brazil

5.3.4.2 South Africa

5.3.4.3 Other Countries

6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Vendor Market Share

6.2 Company Profiles

6.2.1 Denso Corporation

6.2.2 Robert Bosch GmbH

6.2.3 Continental AG

6.2.4 Harman International Industries Inc.

6.2.5 Magnetic Marelli S.p.A

6.2.6 Kenwood Corporation

6.2.7 Alpine Electronics, Inc.,

6.2.8 Mitsubishi Electric Corporation

6.2.9 Visteon Corporation

6.2.10 Pioneer Corporation

6.2.11 Aptiv PLC

7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

Contact Us:

Name: Ajay More

Phone: US +14242530807/ UK +44 20 3239 8187

Email: [email protected]

Our Other Reports:

Ultrasonic Diagnostic Equipment Market Growth by Forthcoming Developments 2020 – Future Prospects, Manufacturers with Size, Global Industry Scope and Share Analysis till 2026 | Report by Industry Research.co

Conformal Coatings Market Size and Share Analysis by Global Future Growth Rate, Developments Status, Trends, Industry Players Forecast 2020 to 2026 | Industry Research.co

Self-type Thermostatic Valves Market – Global Share and Demand Status, Business Growth Analysis with COVID-19 Impact, Future Trends, Industry Size Forecast to 2026 Available at Industry Research.co

Portable Power Source Market Growth by Forthcoming Developments 2020 – Future Prospects, Manufacturers with Size, Global Industry Scope and Share Analysis till 2026 | Report by Industry Research.co

Polypropene Market Size by Future Demand Status, Global Industry Revenue of Top Key Players, Industry Share and Manufacturing Cost | COVID-19 Impact Forecast by 2020-2026

Network Support & Security Market 2020 Global Share, Size, Business Growth, Trend, Segmentation, Top Key Players Analysis Industry and Forecast to 2025

Flip Flops and Sandals Market Growth, Industry Trends 2020 Size by Regions, Global Industry Share, Sales Revenue and Opportunities till 2026 with COVID-19 Impact

Epoxidized Soybean Oil Acrylate Market Size and Key Developments by Global Emerging Trends, Industry Analysis, Growth Status of Manufacturers, and Product Specification Forecast to 2020-2024