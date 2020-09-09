Automotive Powertrain Systems Market Trend 2020 – Covid-19 Impact : Industry Insights by Players, Regional Segmentation, Growth, Applications, Major Drivers, Value and Foreseen till 2024

Global “Automotive Powertrain Systems Market” Report 2020 trend offers Complete examination of industry status and standpoint of significant areas dependent on of central participants, nations, item types, and end enterprises. This report focuses on the Automotive Powertrain Systems in Global market, especially in United States, Europe, China, Japan, South Korea, North America, India. Automotive Powertrain Systems Market report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application. Automotive Powertrain Systems Report 2020 (value and volume) by company, regions, product types, end industries, history data and estimate data.

Toyota Motor Corporation

Hyundai Motor Company

Ford Motor Company

ZF Friedrichshafen AG

Gkn PLC

General Motors Company

JTEKT Corporation

Borgwarner Inc.

Volkswagen AG

Aisin Seiki Co. Ltd

Hella

Valeo

The Global Automotive Powertrain Systems market swot is provided for the international markets including progress trends, competitive landscape breakdown, and key in regions development status. Development policies and plans are discussed as well as manufacturing processes and cost structures are also analyzed.

A powertrain system is one of the essential systems of an automobile. It comprises of all the components that produce power for the vehicle and transfer the same to the wheels, enabling vehicle movement. The components of the powertrain system include, engine, transmission, differentials, and drive shafts. The overall performance of the vehicle and its efficiency depends on the properties of the powertrain system.

Stringent Government Regulations to Drive the Market

The market growth can be credited to the stringent government regulations, increasing demand for eco-friendly vehicles, and technological improvements in powertrain systems to enhance the overall efficiency. One of the restraints to the growth of the market is the increased cost of powertrain systems.

Asia-Pacific to Remain the Largest Market

The Asia-Pacific region had the largest powertrain market, in terms of value, in 2017. The primary reasons contributing to the growth of the powertrain market in the region are the increasing vehicle production and the surge of passenger cars. The introduction of stringent emission regulations in the European and North American countries have increased the demand for superior powertrains that are lightweight, which helps in increasing fuel economy, decreasing emissions, and improving vehicle performance.

The global automotive powertrain systems market is dependent on the steady growth rates of the global vehicle production and sales. With the advent of newer technologies that aim at providing increased efficiency and refinement, the market is expected to witness a stable growth during the forecast period.

February 2018: BMW showcased its new i-lineup, including a Roadster edition of the i8 along with the i3s powered by plug-in hybrid, and the electric powertrain.

A study on the adoption of electric and hybrid vehicles and its effects on the global automotive powertrain systems industry.

Analyzing various perspectives of the market with the help of Porter’s five forces analysis.

The type of vehicle that is expected to dominate the market during the forecast period.

The regions that are expected to witness the fastest growth during the forecast period.

Identify the latest developments, market shares, and strategies employed by the major market players.