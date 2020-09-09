“Automotive Smart Key Market” offers a detailed analysis of the competition and leading companies of the global Automotive Smart Key market. Here, it concentrates on the recent developments, sales, market value, production, gross margin, and other important factors of the business of top players operating in the global market. Automotive Smart Key Market is comprehensively prepared with the main focus on the competitive landscape, geographical growth, segmentation, and market dynamics, including drivers, restraints, and opportunities. It sheds light on key production, revenue, and consumption trends so that players could improve their sales and growth in the Global Automotive Smart Key Market.

Market Overview:

Key Market Trends:

Other Technology Segment projected to grow at a high pace

Currently, the other technologies segment has the highest share out of all the segments. This segment includes the biological entry system, as well as smartphone connected car technology. Majority of the other technologies are based on passive keyless entry (PKE) technology, where the PKE device operates while stored in the user’s pocket or bag, unlike a standard remote keyless entry (RKE) device, which requires the user to hold the device and push a button to lock or unlock the vehicle. Auto companies, such as Leap Motor, have introduced biological entry system with the launch of their smart electric coupe S01 model in China, in January 2019. These vehicles will be equipped with a “Leap In” biological lock/unlock system that integrates finger vein recognition and face recognition technologies, thus, giving the customers a keyless experience from entering the vehicle to starting the engine. Moreover, the “Leap ID” smart system can match car-using habits (preferences for seat position, music, news, air conditioners, and navigation) through face recognition of the user. Thus, the increasing focus on this segment shall lead to its expected high CAGR.

Asia-Pacific is expected to see the highest growth

In the automotive smart key market, the growth of the Asia-Pacific region is expected to be more during the forecast period. China is one of the biggest automotive markets in the world. In 2018, the volumes of production and sales of vehicles were lower than expected at the beginning of the year, due to political factors and microeconomics. However, new energy vehicle (NEV) sales continued to rise rapidly, while exports also showed fast growth. The demand for smart keys in the Chinese, as well as the Indian market, is growing rapidly, as various Chinese and Indian companies are launching vehicles with keyless entry features, which shall lead to a growth of the automotive smart key market in China and India. The increasing demand for smart keys with advanced technology in Japan is likely to propel the smart key market in the country in the years to come. Thus, such developments are expected to lead to growth in the automotive smart key market in the Asia-Pacific region.

Detailed TOC of Automotive Smart Key Market – Segmented by Geography – Growth, Trend, and Forecast:

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Market Drivers

4.3 Market Restraints

4.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

4.4.1 Threat of New Entrants

4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers

4.4.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.4.4 Threat of Substitute Products

4.4.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 By Application

5.1.1 Single Function

5.1.2 Multi-function

5.2 By Technology

5.2.1 Transmitter Technology (Remote Keyless Entry)

5.2.2 Capacitive Sensor Technology (Passive Keyless Entry)

5.2.3 Infra-red Sensor Technology

5.2.4 Other Technologies

5.3 By Installation

5.3.1 OEM

5.3.2 Aftermarket

5.4 Geography

5.4.1 North America

5.4.1.1 United States

5.4.1.2 Canada

5.4.2 Europe

5.4.2.1 United Kingdom

5.4.2.2 France

5.4.2.3 Germany

5.4.2.4 Russia

5.4.2.5 Italy

5.4.2.6 Rest of Europe

5.4.3 Asia-Pacific

5.4.3.1 China

5.4.3.2 Japan

5.4.3.3 India

5.4.3.4 Australia

5.4.3.5 South Korea

5.4.3.6 Rest of Asia-Pacific

5.4.4 Middle East & Africa

5.4.4.1 South Africa

5.4.4.2 Saudi Arabia

5.4.4.3 United Arab Emirates

5.4.4.4 Rest of Middle East & Africa

5.4.5 Latin America

5.4.5.1 Brazil

5.4.5.2 Argentina

5.4.5.3 Mexico

5.4.5.4 Rest of Latin America

6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Vendor Market Share

6.2 Company Profiles

6.2.1 Alpha Corp.

6.2.2 Minda Corp. Ltd

6.2.3 Denso Corporation

6.2.4 Continental AG

6.2.5 Huf Hulsbeck & Furst GmbH & Co. KG

6.2.6 Honda Lock Mfg. Co. Ltd

6.2.7 ZF Friedrichshafen AG

6.2.8 Toyota Motor Corp.

6.2.9 Valeo SA

6.2.10 Hella KGaA Hueck

6.2.11 Hyundai Mobis Co. Ltd

6.2.12 Tokai Rika Co. Ltd

6.2.13 Silca SpA

7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

