The “Bio-based Polymer Market” report 2020 provides comprehensive analysis of Bio-based Polymer industry by types, applications, regions. It shows Bio-based Polymer market 2020-2024 by production, consumption, supply, gross margin, revenue of key players in the industry. Additionally, Bio-based Polymer market report covers market size, share, and growth rate of industry with respect to regions.

Competitor Analysis:

Bio-based Polymer market includes following leading manufacturers on the basis of sales, revenue, price, and gross margin.

Bio-based Polymer market report presents in-depth analysis regarding the development, current trends, industry policies, and regulations implemented in each of the geographical regions. It includes analysis of upstream raw materials, downstream demand, and current market dynamics. Furthermore, the Bio-based Polymer market report provides an in-depth insight into Bio-based Polymer industry during 2020-2024.

Scope of the Report:

This report studies the global Bio-based Polymer market size, industry status and forecast, competition landscape and growth opportunity.

Key Market Trends:

Increasing Demand from Packaging Industry

– Packaging is one of the largest markets for bio-based polymers. These polymers exhibit excellent clarity and gloss, resistance to food fats/oils, and aroma barrier. Additionally, they also provide stiffness, twist retention, and printability to the packaging.

– Bio-based polymers are majorly used in fruits and vegetable packaging in the supermarkets, for bread bags and bakery boxes, bottles, envelopes and display carton windows, and shopping or carrier bags, among others.

– The bio-based polymer market for packaging is growing rapidly in the European and North American regions. The increasing intervention of FDA and related organizations, in terms of food safety, is largely promoting the usage of biodegradable and food grade plastics for beverage and snack consumption.

– The restaurant chains and food processing industries are increasingly adapting the biodegradable materials for food packaging. Consumer awareness is also rising rapidly, especially in the emerging economies, in terms of food safety, as some plastics are proven carcinogenic.

– The growth in developing regions, like Asia-Pacific, South America, and the Middle East, is expected to increase in the near future, due to the improving food packaging standards of various food and safety organizations.

– Moreover, the higher ease of disposing of biodegradable polymers has further added to its growing demand from the packaging industry.

Europe Region to Dominate the Market

Europe region dominated the global market share in 2018. Public awareness and government initiatives in the region, have supported the use of biodegradable polymers in carrier bags, food packaging, food services (cutlery, etc.), and organic waste caddy liners, among others. Various countries in the region has been focusing on offering more eco-friendly packaging. This has increased the demand for polylactic acid from the packaging sector. Currently, the packaging sector in the United Kingdom has annual sales of GBP 11 billion and it employs more than 85,000 people. It represents about 3% of UK’s manufacturing and is a major contributor to the country’s GDP. Non-UK-based companies own much of the country’s packaging industry. The growing need for small size packaging and growing consumption habits with the change in lifestyles are anticipated to propel the demand for bio-based polymers over the forecast period.

Bio-based Polymer Market Report Covers the Following Questions:

What trends, challenges, and barriers are influencing its growth?

What is the and regional outlook for Bio-based Polymer market?

Who are the key players, and what are their strategies?

What is the status of Bio-based Polymer status worldwide?

What are the Bio-based Polymer market challenges to market growth?

What are the types and applications of Bio-based Polymer ?

What is the market share of each type and application?

Detailed TOC of Bio-based Polymer Market 2020-2024:

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Drivers

4.1.1 Environmental Factors Encouraging a Paradigm Shift

4.1.2 Growing Demand for Biopolymers in Flexible Packaging

4.2 Restraints

4.2.1 Availability of Cheaper Alternatives

4.3 Industry Value-Chain Analysis

4.4 Porters 5 Force Analysis

4.4.1 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Consumers

4.4.3 Threat of New Entrants

4.4.4 Threat of Substitute Products and Services

4.4.5 Degree of Competition

4.5 Sugarcane Based Bio-Polymers

5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 Type

5.1.1 Biodegradable Starch Blends

5.1.2 Polylactic Acid (PLA)

5.1.3 Bio-Polyethylene Terephthalate (Bio-PET)

5.1.4 Polyhydroxyalkanoate (PHA)

5.1.5 Bio-Polyethylene (Bio-PE)

5.1.6 Biodegradable Polyesters

5.1.7 Other Types

5.2 Application

5.2.1 Rigid Packaging

5.2.2 Flexible Packaging

5.2.3 Textiles

5.2.4 Consumer Goods

5.2.5 Automotive and Transportation

5.2.6 Agriculture and Horticulture

5.2.7 Building and Construction

5.2.8 Electrical and Electronics

5.2.9 Others (Medical)

5.3 Geography

5.3.1 Asia-Pacific

5.3.1.1 China

5.3.1.2 India

5.3.1.3 Japan

5.3.1.4 South Korea

5.3.1.5 Rest of Asia-Pacific

5.3.2 North America

5.3.2.1 United States

5.3.2.2 Canada

5.3.2.3 Mexico

5.3.3 Europe

5.3.3.1 Germany

5.3.3.2 United Kingdom

5.3.3.3 Italy

5.3.3.4 France

5.3.3.5 Rest of Europe

5.3.4 South America

5.3.4.1 Brazil

5.3.4.2 Argentina

5.3.4.3 Rest of South America

5.3.5 Middle East & Africa

5.3.5.1 Saudi Arabia

5.3.5.2 South Africa

5.3.5.3 Rest of Middle East & Africa

6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Mergers & Acquisitions, Joint Ventures, Collaborations, and Agreements

6.2 Market Share Analysis**

6.3 Strategies Adopted by Leading Players

6.4 Company Profiles

6.4.1 ARKEMA GROUP

6.4.2 BASF SE

6.4.3 BIO-ON (Minerv)

6.4.4 Braskem

6.4.5 M&G Chemicals

6.4.6 Maynard & Harris Plastics (RPC M&H Plastics)

6.4.7 MCPP

6.4.8 Meron

6.4.9 NatureWorks LLC

6.4.10 Novamont S.p.A.

6.4.11 Polyone

6.4.12 Rodenburg Biopolymers

6.4.13 TEIJIN FRONTIER CO., LTD.

6.4.14 Indorama Ventures Public Company Limited

7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

7.1 Growing Awareness of Sugar Cane Polythene Benefits in Comparison to Oil-based Polythene

