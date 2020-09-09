The “Bio-ethanol Market” report 2020 provides comprehensive analysis of Bio-ethanol industry by types, applications, regions. It shows Bio-ethanol market 2020-2024 by production, consumption, supply, gross margin, revenue of key players in the industry. Additionally, Bio-ethanol market report covers market size, share, and growth rate of industry with respect to regions.

Competitor Analysis:

Bio-ethanol market includes following leading manufacturers on the basis of sales, revenue, price, and gross margin.

Bio-ethanol market report presents in-depth analysis regarding the development, current trends, industry policies, and regulations implemented in each of the geographical regions. It includes analysis of upstream raw materials, downstream demand, and current market dynamics. Furthermore, the Bio-ethanol market report provides an in-depth insight into Bio-ethanol industry during 2020-2024.

Scope of the Report:

This report studies the global Bio-ethanol market size, industry status and forecast, competition landscape and growth opportunity.

Key Market Trends:

Increasing Demand from Automotive & Transportation Industry

– Exhaust gases of bio-ethanol are much cleaner as it burns more cleanly. Bio-ethanol can be directly used in vehicles and acts in a similar fashion to conventional fuels.

– Furthermore, bio-ethanol has a high-octane rating that enables high engine compression ratios which increases engine efficiency and performance.

– Compared to conventional gasoline, bio-ethanol based fuel has a low volumetric energy density and requires more bio-ethanol per kilometer (by as much as 50%) when compared to gasoline.

– The conversion of a conventional spark-ignition engine vehicle into a pure bio-ethanol engine simply requires adjustment of the timing (and electronic control systems where used) and the fitting of a larger fuel tank due to the fuel’s low energy density.

– Low percentage bio-ethanol blends (up to E10) can readily be used by most conventional gasoline engines without the need for any modifications and can even slightly improve their performance.

– The increasing preference for ecofriendly fuel is increasing the demand for bio-ethanol in the automotive & transportation sector.

North America Region to Dominate the Market

– North America region dominated the global market share in 2018. The United States is the largest producer of bio-ethanol, globally, followed by Brazil, China, and Canada. It is also the largest consumer of bio-ethanol.

– In the recent years, bio-ethanol production increased as a result of higher renewable fuel standard (RFS) targets and growth in domestic motor gasoline consumption, almost all of which is now blended with 10% ethanol by volume.

– Moreover, the US pharmaceutical industry is also expanding at a rapid pace. According to the Centre of Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS), the US National Health Expenditure is projected to grow by an average of 5.5% annually over the next decade.

– Driven by biofuel policies, which aim to reduce greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions and increase domestic energy supply, US production and consumption of bio-ethanol have doubled over the years.

– With rapid growth in corn-based biethanol in the U.S., advances in crop yields, energy use efficiency in fertilizer production, biomass-to-ethanol conversion rates, and energy efficiency in ethanol production, the demand for bio-ethanol has improved over the decade in the region.

– These factors are also expected to drive the market during the studied period, in North America.

Reasons to Buy Bio-ethanol Market Report:

Analysis of Bio-ethanol market including revenues, future growth, market outlook

Historical data and forecast of Bio-ethanol industry

Bio-ethanol market report covers regional analysis including growth estimates

To analyze the end-user markets including growth estimates

Profiles on laboratory balance including products, sales/revenues, and market position

Includes Bio-ethanol market structure, market drivers, opportunities, and restraints.

Bio-ethanol Market Report Covers the Following Questions:

What trends, challenges, and barriers are influencing its growth?

What is the and regional outlook for Bio-ethanol market?

Who are the key players, and what are their strategies?

What is the status of Bio-ethanol status worldwide?

What are the Bio-ethanol market challenges to market growth?

What are the types and applications of Bio-ethanol ?

What is the market share of each type and application?

Detailed TOC of Bio-ethanol Market 2020-2024:

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Drivers

4.1.1 Growing Demand from the Automotive Industry

4.1.2 Increasing Government Initiatives

4.2 Restraints

4.2.1 Shifting Focus to Biobutanol

4.3 Industry Value-Chain Analysis

4.4 Porters 5 Force Analysis

4.4.1 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Consumers

4.4.3 Threat of New Entrants

4.4.4 Threat of Substitute Products and Services

4.4.5 Degree of Competition

5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 Feedstock

5.1.1 Sugarcane

5.1.2 Corn

5.1.3 Wheat

5.1.4 Others

5.2 Application

5.2.1 Automotive and Transportation

5.2.2 Power Generation

5.2.3 Pharmaceutical

5.2.4 Cosmetics

5.2.5 Others

5.3 Geography

5.3.1 Asia-Pacific

5.3.1.1 China

5.3.1.2 India

5.3.1.3 Japan

5.3.1.4 South Korea

5.3.1.5 Rest of Asia-Pacific

5.3.2 North America

5.3.2.1 United States

5.3.2.2 Canada

5.3.2.3 Mexico

5.3.3 Europe

5.3.3.1 Germany

5.3.3.2 United Kingdom

5.3.3.3 Italy

5.3.3.4 France

5.3.3.5 Rest of Europe

5.3.4 South America

5.3.4.1 Brazil

5.3.4.2 Argentina

5.3.4.3 Rest of South America

5.3.5 Middle East & Africa

5.3.5.1 Saudi Arabia

5.3.5.2 South Africa

5.3.5.3 Rest of Middle East & Africa

6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Mergers & Acquisitions, Joint Ventures, Collaborations, and Agreements

6.2 Market Share Analysis**

6.3 Strategies Adopted by Leading Players

6.4 Company Profiles

6.4.1 Abengoa Bioenergy SA

6.4.2 Algenol

6.4.3 Archer Daniels Midland Company

6.4.4 Cargill, Incorporated

6.4.5 DowDuPont

6.4.6 Ethanol Technologies

6.4.7 GranBio

6.4.8 Green Plains Inc.

6.4.9 Jilin Fuel Ethanol Co. Ltd. (CNPC)

6.4.10 Pacific Ethanol, Inc.

6.4.11 POET, LLC.

6.4.12 Raizen (incl. Shell)

6.4.13 Valero Marketing and Supply Company

7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

7.1 Technological Advancements

