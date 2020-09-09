Bioabsorbable Stents Market Trend 2020 – Covid-19 Impact | Worldwide Overview By Industry Size, Market Share, Future Trends, Growth Factors and Leading Players Research Report Analysis

Global “Bioabsorbable Stents Market” Report 2020 trend offers Complete examination of industry status and standpoint of significant areas dependent on of central participants, nations, item types, and end enterprises. This report focuses on the Bioabsorbable Stents in Global market, especially in United States, Europe, China, Japan, South Korea, North America, India. Bioabsorbable Stents Market report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application. Bioabsorbable Stents Report 2020 (value and volume) by company, regions, product types, end industries, history data and estimate data.

ABBOTT LABORATORIES

KYOTO MEDICAL PLANNING CO. LTD

REVA MEDICAL

ELIXIR MEDICAL CORPORATION

AMARANTH MEDICAL

TERUMO CORPORATION

ARTERIUS LIMITED

BIOTRONIK

XENOGENICS CORPORATION

MERIL LIFE SCIENCES PVT LTD.

The global bioabsorbable stents market is expected to register a CAGR of 11% during the forecast period (2018 – 2023). Bioabsorbable stents are normally used in the treatment of blocked arteries. These stents are tiny, stretchy mesh tubes that hold arteries open and can help in the treatment of coronary and peripheral artery diseases. Bioabsorbable stents are fully biodegradable stents which will completely disappear over time.

High Prevalence of Cardiovascular Diseases Globally

According to World Health Organization (WHO), cardiovascular diseases are the number one cause of death globally. In 2015, it is estimated that about 17.7 million people died because of cardiovascular diseases and in these deaths, it was estimated that 7.4 million people died because of coronary heart disease and 6.7 million people died of a stroke. Thus, a large number of people are already suffering from these cardiovascular diseases, and with the increase in population the number of people with cardiovascular diseases is expected to rise. This rise in the disease rate is also expected to increase the usage of stents, in turn, it is expected to drive the market during the forecast years. The changing lifestyles, rising obese population, and steep growth in the geriatric population are the major driving factors for the market growth.

High Device Cost

The high cost of the device is a major restraint for the bioabsorbable stents market. The cost of the stent depends on the type, which may cost USD 1800. In addition to the cost of the bioabsorbable stent, other aspects such as the cost of the procedure that can add to the cost of bioabsorbable stent’s usage. The high cost of the device hinders the growth of the market, as surgeons prefer the conventional stents over the bioabsorbable stents due to their difference in cost. Along with the high cost, other factors, such as stringent regulatory policies and safety issues related to bioabsorbable stents are also hindering the growth of the market.

Europe to dominate the Market

Europe has the largest market share in bioabsorbable stents market, followed by North America. Asia-Pacific is expected to have the highest growth rate in the forecast period, due to the increasing awareness among people about the procedure and the products. The US FDA has approved only one product, namely Abbott Absorb, and it is now commercially available in the US. However, several products are being developed, some are in clinical trials and others in various stages of development, which is an indication of a bright future for this market.

Key Developments in the Bioabsorbable Stents Market:

September 2017: Abbott Laboratories halted the global sales of their fully absorbable stent-Absorb Bioresorbable Vascular Scaffold (BVS).

