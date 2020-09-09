The “Biodegradable Plastic Packaging Market” report 2020 provides comprehensive analysis of Biodegradable Plastic Packaging industry by types, applications, regions. It shows Biodegradable Plastic Packaging market 2020-2024 by production, consumption, supply, gross margin, revenue of key players in the industry. Additionally, Biodegradable Plastic Packaging market report covers market size, share, and growth rate of industry with respect to regions.

Competitor Analysis:

Biodegradable Plastic Packaging market includes following leading manufacturers on the basis of sales, revenue, price, and gross margin.

Biodegradable Plastic Packaging market report presents in-depth analysis regarding the development, current trends, industry policies, and regulations implemented in each of the geographical regions. It includes analysis of upstream raw materials, downstream demand, and current market dynamics. Furthermore, the Biodegradable Plastic Packaging market report provides an in-depth insight into Biodegradable Plastic Packaging industry during 2020-2024.

Scope of the Report:

Biodegradable plastics are very much used in packaging industry as they are ecologically friendly. With increasing crude oil prices and issues related to petroleum-based plastics such as disposal and efficient waste management, the concept of using biodegradable plastics as an alternative in various applications, such as FMCG, hospital, manufacturing is increasing, which is driving the market.

Key Market Trends:

Use of Bioplastics is Stimulating the Market Growth

– The overarching problem of climate change and the expected future shortage of fossil resources have accelerated the search for better concepts for plastics packaging. Bioplastics packaging offers the same qualities as conventional packaging, while exposing much greater sustainability features.

– There is a high demand for packaging made from bioplastics to be used for wrapping organic food as well as for premium and branded products with particular requirements. A combination of recycling components from conventional plastics such as rPET with bioplastics (bio-based PET), gives a high performance and processing of bioplastics packaging. Biodegradable food packaging certified as industrially compostable was the first successfully commercialised bioplastic product.

– Rigid bioplastics applications are increasing for cosmetics packaging of compact powders, creams and lipsticks, as well as beverage bottles. Materials such as PLA, bio-based PE, or bio-based PET are used in this section. The high percentage of bio-based material in these products and the ability to combine them with recyclates from conventional PE and PET has resulted in a decisive increase in resource efficiency and a reduction of CO2 emissions, which will increase the market growth in future.

– Retailers across Europe such as Rossmann, Aldi, Coop, and Carrefour use single or multi-use carrier bags made from bioplastics with the add-on bonus of biodegradability. Certified biodegradable/compostable cups are also used at big events or in major football stadiums throughout Europe.

Europe is Expected to Witness a Significant Growth Rate Over the Forecast Period

– The transition to a low-carbon and circular economy, stronger policy support for the bioeconomy, and increased consumer awareness for sustainable products and packaging are driving the expansion of the market in Europe.

– European Union’s decision to reduce overall consumption of thin plastic bags in the region by about 80% by 2019, compared to 2010 consumption levels, is expected to create huge growth opportunities for biodegradable plastics manufacturers over the next five years.

– The demand for biodegradable plastics is witnessing a significant rise from conventional end-user industries such as packaging, agriculture and textile. The use of biodegradable plastics, especially in European countries, is also increasing in other niche segments such as medical implants and drug delivery systems, etc, which is driving the overall market growth.

Detailed TOC of Biodegradable Plastic Packaging Market 2020-2024:

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Introduction to Market Drivers and Restraints

4.3 Market Drivers

4.3.1 Growing Environmental Concerns Regarding Plastic Pollution

4.3.2 Stringent Regulations by Various Government and Federal Agencies

4.4 Market Restraints

4.4.1 High Costs as Compared to Normal Plastic

4.5 Industry Value Chain Analysis

4.6 Industry Attractiveness – Porter’s Five Force Analysis

4.6.1 Threat of New Entrants

4.6.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers

4.6.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.6.4 Threat of Substitute Products

4.6.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 By Type

5.1.1 Starch Based plastic

5.1.2 Cellulose Based Plastics

5.1.3 Polylactic Acid (PLA)

5.1.4 Polyhydroxyalkanoates (PHA)

5.1.5 Other Plastic Types

5.2 By Application

5.2.1 Food

5.2.2 Beverage

5.2.3 Pharmaceutical

5.2.4 Personal/Homecare

5.2.5 Other Applications

5.3 Geography

5.3.1 North America

5.3.2 Europe

5.3.3 Asia-Pacific

5.3.4 Latin America

5.3.5 Middle East & Africa

6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Company Profiles

6.1.1 Tetra Pak International SA

6.1.2 Plastic Suppliers Inc.

6.1.3 Kruger Inc.

6.1.4 Amcor Limited

6.1.5 Mondi PLC

6.1.6 International Paper Company

6.1.7 Smurfit Kappa Group PLC

6.1.8 Bemis Company Inc.

6.1.9 DS Smith PLC

6.1.10 Klabin SA

6.1.11 Rengo Co. Ltd

7 INVESTMENT ANALYSIS

8 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

