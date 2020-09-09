Bioherbicides Market Trend 2020 – Covid-19 Impact – Industry Size, Growth Factors, Top Leaders, Development Strategy, Future Trends, Historical Analysis, Competitive Landscape and Regional Forecast 2024

Global “Bioherbicides Market” Report 2020 trend offers Complete examination of industry status and standpoint of significant areas dependent on of central participants, nations, item types, and end enterprises. This report focuses on the Bioherbicides in Global market, especially in United States, Europe, China, Japan, South Korea, North America, India. Bioherbicides Market report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application. Bioherbicides Report 2020 (value and volume) by company, regions, product types, end industries, history data and estimate data.

List of Top Key-players in 2020 of Bioherbicides Market:-

Agrauxine SA

Agraquest

BASF

Bayer CropScience

Certis LLC

De Sangosse

FMC Corporation

IsAgro SpA

Koppert Biological System

Marrone Bio innovations

Monsanto

Novozyme Biological

Seipasa

Syngenta

Valent Biosciences

The Global Bioherbicides market swot is provided for the international markets including progress trends, competitive landscape breakdown, and key in regions development status. Development policies and plans are discussed as well as manufacturing processes and cost structures are also analyzed.

TO UNDERSTAND HOW COVID-19 IMPACT IS COVERED IN THIS REPORT – REQUEST SAMPLE

The global bioherbicides market was estimated to be worth USD 1.74 billion in 2017 and is expected to register a CAGR of 14.5% during the forecast period (2018 – 2023). The factors driving the market include a high demand for environment-friendly herbicides, low R&D costs, and the adoption of organic farming practices.

The awareness about bioherbicide is on the rise among the consumers as an increasing number of people are becoming aware of the hazardous effects of synthetic chemicals on the ecosystem. Also, the evolution of stringent regulatory norms against the use of synthetic chemicals and the phasing out of certain active ingredients, such as glyphosate, in many countries are further accelerating the market for bioherbicides.

Expanding Bioherbicides usage across Various Segments

The expanding usage of bioherbicides in the industries of leisure and crop control chemicals is generating new opportunities for market growth. Bioherbicides are now finding applications in the treatment of golf courses as well as treatment of other types of grass. Phytophthora plamivora help in controlling milkweed units in citrus orchards, while alternaria eichhorniae are used to control the growth of water hyacinth.

North America Dominates the Bioherbicide Market

In 2015, North America was the largest consumer of bioherbicides, accounting for almost 30% of the global market. The growing awareness among farmers about organic farming and the environment safety concerns in the region are some of the significant factors driving the market. Initiatives taken by the regional governments towards health and environment safety are likely to play an important role in driving the market in the US and Canada.

Major Players: AGRAUXINE SA, KOPPERT BIOLOGICAL SYSTEMS, BAYER CROP SCIENCE, BASF, MARRONE BIO INNOVATIONS, AND VALENT BIOSCIENCES, among others.

