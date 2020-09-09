The “Biomedical Pressure Sensors Market” report 2020 provides comprehensive analysis of Biomedical Pressure Sensors industry by types, applications, regions. It shows Biomedical Pressure Sensors market 2020-2024 by production, consumption, supply, gross margin, revenue of key players in the industry. Additionally, Biomedical Pressure Sensors market report covers market size, share, and growth rate of industry with respect to regions.

Competitor Analysis:

Biomedical Pressure Sensors market includes following leading manufacturers on the basis of sales, revenue, price, and gross margin.

Biomedical Pressure Sensors market report presents in-depth analysis regarding the development, current trends, industry policies, and regulations implemented in each of the geographical regions. It includes analysis of upstream raw materials, downstream demand, and current market dynamics. Furthermore, the Biomedical Pressure Sensors market report provides an in-depth insight into Biomedical Pressure Sensors industry during 2020-2024.

Scope of the Report:

Biomedical pressure sensors are used in applications that target three major respiratory disorders: asthma, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, and sleep apnoea. They are used in both diagnostic types of equipment, for measuring the pressure of air expelled from the lungs, along with therapeutic equipment, such as, oxygen therapy equipment, nebulizers, and ventilators.

Key Market Trends:

Fitness and Wellness Application Expected to Hold a Significant Share

– Wearable and implantable devices or electronics have rapidly entered the area of digital health in various biomedical applications, including monitoring, tracking, and recording aiming for the improvement of fitness and wellness which is penetrating the adoption of a different biomedical pressure sensor device.

– For instance, Tajitsu et al. implemented a piezoresistive pressure sensor in a wristband for HR monitoring which monitors the pressure variation in the radial artery causes mechanical stress on the piezoelectric layer, resulting in potential variation across the electrodes.

– As the government is also putting more efforts into fitness and environmental purity, many renowned companies are putting effort to come out with new healthy fitness products to create a healthy environment.

– In March 2019, Fitbit has launched a ‘Fitbit Versa Lite Edition’ which has relative SpO2 pressure sensor, that has the potential to estimate changes in blood oxygen levels and help track new health indicators about health, such as sleep apnea.

Asia-Pacific to hold Largest Market Share

– The Asia-Pacific region accounted for the major share because of growth in application areas of the healthcare sector. The escalating demand in the emerging economies of China, South Korea, and India is predicted to spur the regional demand for such sensors.

– Increase in government initiatives in mHealth products, rise in adoption of smartphones and other electronic devices with sensor technology, surge in investment by public and private players to introduce sensors in mHealth, and rise in adoption of IoT and advanced technologies are the major factors driving the market.

– Asia-Pacific region is expected to gain market share due to rise in prevalence of chronic disorders and surge in awareness about medical sensors among the people. Increased focus on development of medical sensors in the past few years, improvement in health care infrastructure, and early detection of diseases fuel the growth of the medical sensors market in these regions.

– The National Natural Science Foundation of China has funded E-skin, and the combination of biomedicine and sensing technology for human health monitoring are important components for biomedical pressure sensors.

Detailed TOC of Biomedical Pressure Sensors Market 2020-2024:

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Scope of the Study

2 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

3 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3.1 Study Deliverable

3.2 Study Assumptions

3.3 Research Methodology

3.4 Research Phases

4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Introduction to Market Drivers and Restraints

4.3 Market Drivers

4.3.1 Growing Demand for Low-Cost, High Performance and Reliable Sensors

4.3.2 Demand for Enhanced Patient Care

4.4 Market Restraints

4.4.1 Environmental Impact on Sensors

4.4.2 Lack of Product Differentiation

4.5 Industry Attractiveness – Porter’s Five Force Analysis

4.5.1 Threat of New Entrants

4.5.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers

4.5.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.5.4 Threat of Substitute Products

4.5.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 By Technology

5.1.1 Self-Calibrating

5.1.2 Fiber-Optic

5.1.3 Telemetric

5.1.4 Capacitive

5.1.5 Wireless Passive

5.1.6 Piezoresistive

5.2 By Application

5.2.1 Diagnostic

5.2.2 Therapeutic

5.2.3 Medical Imaging

5.2.4 Monitoring

5.2.5 Fitness and wellness

5.2.6 Other Applications

5.3 Geography

5.3.1 North America

5.3.2 Europe

5.3.3 Asia-Pacific

5.3.4 Latin America

5.3.5 Middle East & Africa

6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Company Profiles

6.1.1 FISO Technologies Inc.

6.1.2 RJC Enterprises LLC

6.1.3 All Sensors Corporation

6.1.4 Opsens,Inc.

6.1.5 Sensirion Holding AG

6.1.6 Merit Medical Systems, Inc.

7 INVESTMENT ANALYSIS

8 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

