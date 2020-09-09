The “Braze Alloys Market” report 2020 provides comprehensive analysis of Braze Alloys industry by types, applications, regions. It shows Braze Alloys market 2020-2024 by production, consumption, supply, gross margin, revenue of key players in the industry. Additionally, Braze Alloys market report covers market size, share, and growth rate of industry with respect to regions.

Braze Alloys market report presents in-depth analysis regarding the development, current trends, industry policies, and regulations implemented in each of the geographical regions. It includes analysis of upstream raw materials, downstream demand, and current market dynamics. Furthermore, the Braze Alloys market report provides an in-depth insight into Braze Alloys industry during 2020-2024.

Scope of the Report:

This report studies the global Braze Alloys market size, industry status and forecast, competition landscape and growth opportunity.

Key Market Trends:

Growing Usage in Aerospace & Defense Industry

– In the aerospace industry, braze alloys are used in a variety of advanced military aircraft and commercial aerospace engine components. Brazing alloys are used in various parts of an aircraft engine, to join components exceptionally well, such that, they are able to deliver a strong bond over time in the extreme temperatures present within jet engines.

– The use of brazing alloys can be found in fuel systems, high pressure turbines, high compressor and low turbine, power units, etc.

– With brazing alloys improving the thermal barrier in jet engine hot section, the interest of using brazing alloys in the aerospace industry is only expected to rise.

– In Asia-Pacific, the aerospace industry is growing at a fast rate, as many of the countries have increased their spending on defense platforms and technologies. The aerospace industry in the United States is one of the largest in the world. Europe is continuously investing in new airplanes, with business aviation estimated to increase at a rapid rate in the coming years.

– In South America, Brazil experienced a growth in its aircraft manufacturing activities, primarily due to Embraer, which is the country’s aircraft manufacturer.

– With increasing manufacturing activities in the aircraft industry, the demand for brazing alloys is expected to grow through the forecast period.

United States to Dominate the North America Region

– United Stated has the largest aerospace industry in the world, one of the largest automotive, marine and construction markets, which is continuously expanding at a steady pace.

– The total commercial aircraft fleet in the country is expected to reach 8,290 in 2038, from 7,141 in 2017, owing to the growth in air cargo. Additionally, the US mainliner carrier fleet is expected to grow at an average rate of 45 aircraft per year, as the existing fleet is getting older.

– Exports of aerospace components to countries, such as France, China, and Germany, along with robust consumer expenditure in the United States, is driving the manufacturing activities in the aerospace industry.

– The United States is the second-largest producer of automotive, after China. Various automotive manufacturing companies are continuously investing in the country, amid threats from the government to increase levies on auto imports from Mexico.

– The gradual growth of the commercial construction sector, primarily in office space construction, is likely to have a positive impact on the market studied. Additionally, rise in home sales, coupled with the renovation of the existing houses, is boosting the demand for residential construction in the United States.

– In terms of size, the electronics market in the United States is the largest. Owing to the usage of advanced technology, increasing number of R&D centers, and rising demand from consumers, the braze alloys market is expected to grow over the forecast period.

– Owing to the rapid pace of innovation in the advancement of technology and R&D activities in the electronics industry, there is a high demand for newer and faster electronic products. There is a spur in the number of manufacturing plants and development centers in the United States, focusing on high-end products, which is expected to boost the demand for braze alloys over the forecast period.

Braze Alloys Market Report Covers the Following Questions:

What trends, challenges, and barriers are influencing its growth?

What is the and regional outlook for Braze Alloys market?

Who are the key players, and what are their strategies?

What is the status of Braze Alloys status worldwide?

What are the Braze Alloys market challenges to market growth?

What are the types and applications of Braze Alloys ?

What is the market share of each type and application?

Detailed TOC of Braze Alloys Market 2020-2024:

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Drivers

4.1.1 Increasing Adoption Rate of Brazing Process Over Processes Like Welding and Soldering

4.1.2 Increasing Demand for Aluminum Brazing Alloys from the Automotive Industry

4.2 Restraints

4.2.1 Fluctuating Prices of the Base Metals

4.2.2 Other Restraints

4.3 Industry Value-Chain Analysis

4.4 Porters 5 Forces Analysis

4.4.1 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Consumers

4.4.3 Threat of New Entrants

4.4.4 Threat of Substitute Products and Services

4.4.5 Degree of Competition

5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 Base Metal Type

5.1.1 Copper

5.1.2 Gold

5.1.3 Silver

5.1.4 Aluminum

5.1.5 Other Base Metal Types

5.2 End-user Industry

5.2.1 Automotive

5.2.2 Aerospace

5.2.3 Electronics and Electrical

5.2.4 Construction

5.2.5 Other End-user Industries

5.3 Geography

5.3.1 Asia-Pacific

5.3.1.1 China

5.3.1.2 India

5.3.1.3 Japan

5.3.1.4 South Korea

5.3.1.5 ASEAN Countries

5.3.1.6 Rest of Asia-Pacific

5.3.2 North America

5.3.2.1 United States

5.3.2.2 Canada

5.3.2.3 Mexico

5.3.3 Europe

5.3.3.1 Germany

5.3.3.2 United Kingdom

5.3.3.3 Italy

5.3.3.4 France

5.3.3.5 Spain

5.3.3.6 Rest of Europe

5.3.4 South America

5.3.4.1 Brazil

5.3.4.2 Argentina

5.3.4.3 Rest of South America

5.3.5 Middle East & Africa (MEA)

5.3.5.1 Saudi Arabia

5.3.5.2 South Africa

5.3.5.3 Rest of Middle East & Africa

6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Mergers & Acquisitions, Joint Ventures, Collaborations, and Agreements

6.2 Market Share Analysis**

6.3 Strategies Adopted by Leading Players

6.4 Company Profiles

6.4.1 Aimtek Inc.

6.4.2 Bellman-Melcor LLC

6.4.3 The Harris Products Group

6.4.4 Indian Solder and Brazing Alloys

6.4.5 Johnson Matthey

6.4.6 Lucas-Milhaupt Inc.

6.4.7 Morgan Advanced Materials

6.4.8 Oerlikon Metco

6.4.9 Sulzer Ltd

6.4.10 Saxonia Edelmetalle GmbH

6.4.11 VBC Group

6.4.12 Saru Silver Alloy Private Limited

6.4.13 Cupro Alloys Corporation

7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

7.1 Development of Vacuum Brazing Technology

