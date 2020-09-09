The “Bulk Container Packaging Market” report 2020 provides comprehensive analysis of Bulk Container Packaging industry by types, applications, regions. It shows Bulk Container Packaging market 2020-2024 by production, consumption, supply, gross margin, revenue of key players in the industry. Additionally, Bulk Container Packaging market report covers market size, share, and growth rate of industry with respect to regions.

Competitor Analysis:

Bulk Container Packaging market includes following leading manufacturers on the basis of sales, revenue, price, and gross margin.

Bulk Container Packaging market report presents in-depth analysis regarding the development, current trends, industry policies, and regulations implemented in each of the geographical regions. It includes analysis of upstream raw materials, downstream demand, and current market dynamics. Furthermore, the Bulk Container Packaging market report provides an in-depth insight into Bulk Container Packaging industry during 2020-2024.

Scope of the Report:

A bulk container is designed to store and transport bulk liquid and granulated substances, such as food ingredients, solvents, chemicals, and pharmaceuticals, among others in large quantities. Bulk container packages are transported in a range of vehicles, from humongous cargo ships to even super long monster truck trailers.

Key Market Trends:

Drums Hold a Significant Share in the Bulk Container Packaging Market

– Drums are cylindrical containers used for the shipping of bulk cargo. They are often certified for the shipment of dangerous goods that are substances, solids, liquids, or gases that can harm people.

– Dangerous goods include materials that are radioactive, flammable, explosive, corrosive, oxidizing, asphyxiating, biohazardous, toxic, pathogenic, or allergenic, such as ammonia, hydrogen, etc. Therefore, increasing the shipments and trade of these hazardous goods will drive the use of bulk drums.

– Moreover, innovations regarding materials are also transforming the drum (barrel) containers market in the region. For instance, majorly used in transporting hazardous goods, drums made of steel prove to be more beneficial. This is because, steel is durable and reliable, and performs well in both cold and hot temperatures and is fire-resistant. This makes it an ideal match for drums containing combustible or flammable materials. Steel barrels are also economical and environment-friendly.

North America to Account for a Major Share

– The United States is one of the largest markets for bulk containers globally. The increasing expansion in the chemical industry, owing to newfound shale resources, is expected to strengthen the demand for bulk containers in the region. Also, the country’s immense exports from the chemical and pharmaceutical sector keep a constant demand for rigid bulk containers such as drums and pails.

– The country also has a well-established reconditioning infrastructure boosting pooling networks across the country.

– Moreover, in North America, governments are encouraging the utilization of recycled plastic for the manufacturing of plastic products, including containers and bottles.

– However, the industry is increasingly affected by the US-China trade wars. In recent times, increased tariff by the US government on Chinese chemical imports has escalated the import-export scenario of the country’s chemical industry trade, directly impacting the demand for bulk containers from the industry.

Bulk Container Packaging Market Report Covers the Following Questions:

What trends, challenges, and barriers are influencing its growth?

What is the and regional outlook for Bulk Container Packaging market?

Who are the key players, and what are their strategies?

What is the status of Bulk Container Packaging status worldwide?

What are the Bulk Container Packaging market challenges to market growth?

What are the types and applications of Bulk Container Packaging ?

What is the market share of each type and application?

Detailed TOC of Bulk Container Packaging Market 2020-2024:

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Introduction to Market Drivers and Restraints

4.3 Market Drivers

4.3.1 Increasing Use of Flexitank Among Regional End-user Industries

4.3.2 Growing Export of Bulk Container Packed Products

4.4 Market Restraints

4.4.1 Growing Environmental Concerns Over the Use of Plastic

4.5 Value Chain / Supply Chain Analysis

4.6 Industry Attractiveness – Porter's Five Force Analysis

4.6.1 Threat of New Entrants

4.6.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers

4.6.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.6.4 Threat of Substitute Products

4.6.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 By Type

5.1.1 Drums

5.1.2 Pails

5.1.3 Materical Handling Containers

5.1.4 Rigid Intermediate Bulk Containers

5.1.5 Pallets

5.1.6 Dunnage Air Bags

5.1.7 Other Types

5.2 By End-user Industry

5.2.1 Chemicals and Pharmaceuticals

5.2.2 Food and Beverages

5.2.3 Other End-user Industries

5.3 Geography

5.3.1 North America

5.3.2 Europe

5.3.3 Asia-Pacific

5.3.4 Latin America

5.3.5 Middle East & Africa

6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

