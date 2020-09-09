Bunker Fuel Market Trend 2020 – Covid-19 Impact Industry Growth Analysis, Segmentation, Size, Share, Trend, Future Demand and Leading Players Updates by Forecast to 2024

Global “Bunker Fuel Market” Report 2020 trend offers Complete examination of industry status and standpoint of significant areas dependent on of central participants, nations, item types, and end enterprises. This report focuses on the Bunker Fuel in Global market, especially in United States, Europe, China, Japan, South Korea, North America, India. Bunker Fuel Market report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application. Bunker Fuel Report 2020 (value and volume) by company, regions, product types, end industries, history data and estimate data.

Also, Report contains a comprehensive analysis of the important segments like market opportunities, import/export details, market dynamics, key manufacturers, growth rate, and key regions. Bunker Fuel Market report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type, and application. Bunker Fuel Market reports offer a detailed assessment of the Bunker Fuel including enabling technologies, current market situation, market assumptions, restraining factors.

List of Top Key-players in 2020 of Bunker Fuel Market:-

Exxon Mobil Corporation -Royal Dutch Shell Plc -Gazpromneft Marine Bunker LLC -BP PLC -Lukoil-Bunker LLC -KPI Bridge Oil A/S -Chemoil Energy Limited -Bunker Holding A/S -Gac Bunker Fuels Ltd -Bomin Bunker Oil Corp

The Global Bunker Fuel market swot is provided for the international markets including progress trends, competitive landscape breakdown, and key in regions development status. Development policies and plans are discussed as well as manufacturing processes and cost structures are also analyzed.

The bunker market is poised for growth in near future riding on surging demand from shipping industry and oil & gas sector. The shipping industry is witnessing massive growth due to increasing trade via sea routes across the world. The bunker fuels are used by shipping corporations to fuel fleets. The growth in usage of sea vessels augments the demand for fuel which is a big boost for bunker fuel market. Apart from shipping industry, oil & gas sector is providing huge impetus to bunker fuel market across the world. The energy requirements to meet the offshore exploration and production activities are met through bunker fuels. As the oil & gas offshore activities are poised for huge growth in near future the demand for bunker fuel is anticipated to surge.

The bunker fuel market is categorized according to fuel grade and application. The various types of bunker fuel grade include Intermediate Fuel Oil (IFO) 180, Intermediate Fuel Oil (IFO) 380, Intermediate Fuel Oil (IFO) 500, Intermediate Fuel Oil (IFO) 700, MDO/MGO, Low Sulfur (LS) 380 and Low Sulfur (LS) 180. The applications involve Containers, Tankers, General Cargo, Bulk Carrier, and Others.

Rising Offshore Exploration & Production (E&P) Activity – Drives the Bunker Fuel Market

To meet the expected oil demand in the future, opportunities lie in offshore deep-sea beds, where oil & gas operators continue to discover new reserves. Globally, very few onshore regions are left yet to be explored by oil companies. Offshore explorations represent risks associated with extreme weather, higher costs of exploration than onshore operations, safety hazards and so on. However, if new sources of oil are to be found, they most certainly exist in the sea, waiting to be explored. Many regions around the world have begun offshore explorations in order to exploit their fair share of natural resources and to kick start their economy, which, in turn provides a huge impetus to bunker fuel market.

Asia-Pacific to Dominate the Bunker Fuel Market Share

Asia-Pacific is witnessing huge economic growth and the countries in the region are focusing economic cooperation by getting into trade agreements across the world. Such developments lead to surge in trade activities and import-export between nations which results in growth in transport of commodities via sea routes which in turn promulgates the demand for bunker fuel. The oil & gas offshore activities in Asia-pacific countries is also witnessing growth with policy level focus on driving the offshore sector. Thus, the growing end-user industries in Asia Pacific makes it a major geographical market for bunker fuel.

The global Bunker Fuel market covers the vision of participant analysis by product types, market share, applications, sales, and revenue.

June 2018: ExxonMobil announced that it is progressing on a multi-billion dollar project to produce higher value products and expand lubricant base stocks production at its integrated manufacturing facility in Singapore.

Finally, the report Global Bunker Fuel Market 2020 describes the Bunker Fuel industry expansion game plan, the Bunker Fuel industry knowledge supply, appendix, analysis findings, and the conclusion.

