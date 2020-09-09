Canine Arthritis Market Trend 2020 – Covid-19 Impact Industry Size Analyzed by Business Opportunity, Development, Growth Factors, Applications Analysis and Future Prospects 2024

Global “Canine Arthritis Market” Report 2020 trend offers Complete examination of industry status and standpoint of significant areas dependent on of central participants, nations, item types, and end enterprises. This report focuses on the Canine Arthritis in Global market, especially in United States, Europe, China, Japan, South Korea, North America, India. Canine Arthritis Market report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application. Canine Arthritis Report 2020 (value and volume) by company, regions, product types, end industries, history data and estimate data.

Also, Report contains a comprehensive analysis of the important segments like market opportunities, import/export details, market dynamics, key manufacturers, growth rate, and key regions. Canine Arthritis Market report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type, and application. Canine Arthritis Market reports offer a detailed assessment of the Canine Arthritis including enabling technologies, current market situation, market assumptions, restraining factors.

Get a Sample PDF of Canine Arthritis Market 2020

List of Top Key-players in 2020 of Canine Arthritis Market:-

B Naturals

Boehringer Ingelheim

K9 Nutra

Liquid Health

Inc.

Luitpold Pharmaceuticals

Inc.

Matsun Nutrition

Synflex America Inc.

Thorne Research

Inc.

Vet Products Direct

and Vetalogica

among others.

The Global Canine Arthritis market swot is provided for the international markets including progress trends, competitive landscape breakdown, and key in regions development status. Development policies and plans are discussed as well as manufacturing processes and cost structures are also analyzed.

TO UNDERSTAND HOW COVID-19 IMPACT IS COVERED IN THIS REPORT – REQUEST SAMPLE

The Canine Arthritis Market is expected to register a growth rate of approximately 5.42% during the forecast period, 2018-2023. Canine Arthritis refers to a degenerative joint disease in dogs characterized by inflammation of joints, having symptoms such as limping, stiffness in movement, hunched back posture, aggression, anxiety, and change in appetite, difficulty in walking and jumping. Although it can affect cats and dogs both, it is more prevalent in dogs. Apropos the data by Journal of Scientific Reports in April 2017, the prevalence of osteoarthritis in dogs has been estimated to be approximately 20% based on referral data in the UK dog population. Additional, the journal also states that age-specific prevalence of the disease is around 20% in dogs older than one year while it has been approximated to be 80% in dogs older than eight years, based on radiographic and clinical data from North American canine population.

Rise in Prevalence of Canine Obesity to Propel the Canine Arthritis Market

High prevalence of obesity among the pet population is expected to propel the market growth owing to the direct association of obesity and over-weight with osteoarthritis in dogs. Excess fat and bodyweight increase the load on joint resulting in progression of arthritis and further difficulty in movement. Hence, the prevalence of joint inflammatory diseases is expected to grow with the rise in prevalence of obesity which has currently been identified as the most common nutritional health problem in dogs.

According to the results of 2017 Pet Obesity Survey done by the Association for Pet Obesity Prevention (APOP), 56% of dogs have been identified as overweight (body condition score (BCS) 6-7) or obese (BCS 8-9). Hence, the prevalence of obesity has been observed to be increased, owing to the fact that in 2016, APOP classified 54% of dogs as overweight or obese in the U.S. Similarly, American Animal Hospital Association (AAHA) has estimated 40% to 50% of dogs to be overweight and 25% of dogs to be obese in 2017. Thus the increasing percentage of obese dogs is expected to drive the growth of canine arthritis market.

In addition to the aforementioned factor, the high prevalence of traumatic injuries, genetic disorders, vitamin deficiency among dogs and rise in awareness about companion animal health are expected to propel the market growth over the forecast period.

Side Effects Associated with the Treatment to Limit Growth of the Canine Arthritis Market

The side effects associated with various dietary supplements used to cure canine arthritis are expected to restrain the market growth. Glucosamine and chondroitin are two of the significant components of cartilage that are naturally produced inside the body, and most of the joint supplements contain these two components which sometimes can cause adverse reactions in dogs such as diarrhea, vomiting, and change in blood glucose levels. Similarly, products containing non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drugs (NSAIDs) such as Carprofen can cause gastrointestinal ulcers, pancreatitis, melena, impaired kidney function and liver dysfunction. Long-term use of steroids also decreases joint function and increases the chance of cancer. As a result of these mild as well as severe side effects caused by the drugs used for canine arthritis treatment, the reluctance of pet owners to put their pet animals under medication is expected to restrain the canine arthritis market. Hence, impeding the market growth.

North America to Dominate the Canine Arthritis Market

North America is expected to dominate the canine arthritis market over the forecast period owing to the growing companion animal adoption, and increasing per capita animal healthcare expenditure. In addition, the rise in prevalence of canine obesity, traumatic injuries, genetic disorders such as hip dysplasia, high awareness about pet health among the pet owners, and increase in number of therapies and drugs for the treatment of the disease are some other factors for propelling the growth of the Canine Arthritis in North America.

North America is expected to be followed by Europe being the second largest market for canine arthritis, while Asia-Pacific is expected to demonstrate highest growth rate is owing to the high incidence of vitamin deficiency, metabolic disorders, bacterial infection, gout in dogs and the increase in awareness about various health issues responsible for osteoarthritis. Hence, the aforementioned factors are expected to fuel the growth of the canine arthritis market in the Asia Pacific.

Get a Sample PDF of Report @ https://www.360marketupdates.com/enquiry/request-sample/12887464

The global Canine Arthritis market covers the vision of participant analysis by product types, market share, applications, sales, and revenue.

Highlighted points of Canine Arthritis Market Size:

Covers the varying market dynamics of the industry.

In-depth analysis of market risks, opportunities, limitations, and growth of the market.

Includes market driving and restraining factors.

Participants profiles along with product description, overview, and business data.

Include details of five years of forecast analysis by types, regions, and applications.

Key Developments in the Canine Arthritis Market:

Mar 2016 – The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (US FDA) announces the approval of Galliprant, a new drug for controlling pain and inflammation associated with canine arthritis.

Jul 2018 – CBD DOG Health announces the launch of new products containing healing cannabinoids that can be used to treat joint pain.

M Inquire more and share questions if any before the purchase on this report @ https://www.360marketupdates.com/enquiry/pre-order-enquiry/12887464 This Canine Arthritis Market Research/analysis Report Contains Answers to your following Questions Which Manufacturing Technology is Used for Canine Arthritis? What Developments Are Going On in That Technology? Which Trends Are Causing These Developments?

Who Are the Global Key Players in This Canine Arthritis Market? What’s Their Company Profile, Their Product Information, Contact Information?

What Was Global Market Status of Canine Arthritis Market? What Was Capacity, Production Value, Cost and PROFIT of Canine Arthritis Market?

What Is Current Market Status of Canine Arthritis Industry? What’s Market Competition in This Industry, Both Company, and Country Wise? What’s Market Analysis of Canine Arthritis Market by Taking Applications and Types in Consideration?

What Are Projections of Global Canine Arthritis Industry Considering Capacity, Production and Production Value? What Will Be the Estimation of Cost and Profit? What Will Be Market Share, Supply and Consumption? What About Import and Export?

What Is Canine Arthritis Market Chain Analysis by Upstream Raw Materials and Downstream Industry?

What Is Economic Impact On Canine Arthritis Industry? What are Global Macroeconomic Environment Analysis Results? What Are Global Macroeconomic Environment Development Trends?

What Are Market Dynamics of Canine Arthritis Market? What Are Challenges and Opportunities?

What Should Be Entry Strategies, Countermeasures to Economic Impact, Marketing Channels for Canine Arthritis Industry? Reasons to Purchase the Report

The current and future outlook of the global surgical microscopes market in the developed and emerging markets

Analysis of various perspectives of the market with the help of Porter’s five forces analysis

The segment that is expected to dominate the market

Regions that are expected to witness the fastest growth during the forecast period

Identify the latest developments, market shares, and strategies employed by the major market players