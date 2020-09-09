Canned Food Market Trend 2020 – Covid-19 Impact – Industry Research Update, Future Scope, Size Estimation, Revenue, Pricing Trends, Growth Opportunity, Regional Outlook and Forecast to 2024

Global “Canned Food Market” Report 2020 trend offers Complete examination of industry status and standpoint of significant areas dependent on of central participants, nations, item types, and end enterprises. This report focuses on the Canned Food in Global market, especially in United States, Europe, China, Japan, South Korea, North America, India. Canned Food Market report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application. Canned Food Report 2020 (value and volume) by company, regions, product types, end industries, history data and estimate data.

Also, Report contains a comprehensive analysis of the important segments like market opportunities, import/export details, market dynamics, key manufacturers, growth rate, and key regions. Canned Food Market report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type, and application. Canned Food Market reports offer a detailed assessment of the Canned Food including enabling technologies, current market situation, market assumptions, restraining factors.

List of Top Key-players in 2020 of Canned Food Market:-

Atria Group

Campbell Soup

ConAgra Foods Inc.

Danish Crown

DelMonte Pacific Ltd.

H.J. Heinz Company

Hormel Foods

JBS

La Doria

Nestle

Pinnacle Foods Inc.

The Global Canned Food market swot is provided for the international markets including progress trends, competitive landscape breakdown, and key in regions development status. Development policies and plans are discussed as well as manufacturing processes and cost structures are also analyzed.

Market Insights

The global canned food market is expected to reach USD 118 billion by 2023, at a CAGR of 3.8%, during the forecast period (2018-2023). The growing trend in the canned food market is innovations in packaging. With increase in demand for chemical-free canned foods, manufacturers are focusing on innovations in packaging. Many brands of canned food products have started offering food in BPA-free containers.

The growing trend for organic canned fruits and vegetables and focus on social media marketing and promotions further adds to the revenue generating factors in the global canned food market.

Market Dynamics

Canned food requires less preparation time and are considered convenient to use, which has led to its popularity in the global market. The demand for sealed and tamper-proof steel container food is high, as they protect food from harmful bacteria. Also, due to hectic and busy lifestyles of consumers, canned food is expected to gain more importance. The process of canning helps in preserving the quality of food products and preventing food spoilage, which subsequently increases their shelf life.

However, major restraining factors affecting the global canned food packaging market are availability of alternative packaging solutions, high cost of metals, introduction of polyethylene terephthalate, and high-density polyethylene materials. Also, canned foods are subject to the risk of BPA, which is hazardous to health.

Factors, such as, innovations in packaging, high investment in R&D, and increasing demand in the Asia-Pacific region, reflect the growth opportunities for the global canned food market.

Market Segmentation

The global canned food market is segmented by type, distribution channel, and region. The fish & seafood segment is reported to be the fastest growing segment, given the high demand and sustainably sourced products. During 2015, the sale of canned food through supermarkets and hypermarkets was the most significant, due to the availability of a vast array of products, at a discounted price. Supermarkets and hypermarkets are also the ideal venues for vendors to launch their products.

The market is currently dominated by Europe, followed by North America. The evolving and changing food habits, along with increasing urbanization is driving the growth of the canned fruit products in countries, like India and China.

Key Developments

• March 2016 – Del Monte, one of the largest producers in the region, distributors, and marketers of premium quality, branded food products, announced plans for conversion to non-BPA packaging and an increase in the non-GMO product offerings.

Major players – ATRIA GROUP, CAMPBELL SOUP, CONAGRA FOODS INC., DANISH CROWN, DELMONTE PACIFIC LTD., H.J. HEINZ COMPANY, HORMEL FOODS, JBS, LA DORIA, NESTLE, PINNACLE FOODS INC., among others.

Reasons to Purchase this Report

• Analyzing outlook of the market with the recent trends and Porters five forces analysis

• Market dynamics, which essentially consider the factors, which are impelling the present market scenario, along with growth opportunities of the market in the years to come

• Market segmentation analysis, including qualitative & quantitative research incorporating the impact of economic & non-economic aspects

• Regional and Country level analysis integrating the demand and supply forces that are influencing the growth of the market

• Competitive landscape involving the market share of major players, along with the key strategies adopted for development in the past five years

• Comprehensive company profiles covering the product offerings, key financial information,

The global Canned Food market covers the vision of participant analysis by product types, market share, applications, sales, and revenue.

Highlighted points of Canned Food Market Size:

Covers the varying market dynamics of the industry.

In-depth analysis of market risks, opportunities, limitations, and growth of the market.

Includes market driving and restraining factors.

Participants profiles along with product description, overview, and business data.

Include details of five years of forecast analysis by types, regions, and applications.

Key Developments in the Canned Food Market:

March 2016 – Del Monte, one of the largest producers in the region, distributors, and marketers of premium quality, branded food products, announced plans for conversion to non-BPA packaging and an increase in the non-GMO product offerings.

