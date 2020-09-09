Carrier Screening Market Trend 2020 – Covid-19 Impact Boosting the Growth Worldwide:Market Key Dynamics, Recent and Future Demand, Trends, Share Valuation Industry Size and Foreseen Research Report

Global “Carrier Screening Market” Report 2020 trend offers Complete examination of industry status and standpoint of significant areas dependent on of central participants, nations, item types, and end enterprises. This report focuses on the Carrier Screening in Global market, especially in United States, Europe, China, Japan, South Korea, North America, India. Carrier Screening Market report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application. Carrier Screening Report 2020 (value and volume) by company, regions, product types, end industries, history data and estimate data.

23ANDME INC.

ABBOTT LABORATORIES

ROCHE HOLDING AG

CEPHEID (DANAHER CORPORATION)

ILLUMINA INC.

LUMINEX CORPORATION

SEQUENOM INC. (LABORATORY CORPORATION OF AMERICA HOLDINGS [LABCORP])

MYRIAD GENETICS

THERMO FISHER SCIENTIFIC INC.

AUTOGENOMICS INC.

The global carrier screening market is expected to account for a value of USD 2,237 million, registering a CAGR of about 9.8% during the forecast period (2018-2023). Carrier screening is one of the genetic tests that provide the data on whether a particular person carries a gene for certain genetic disorders or not. When the test is performed before or during pregnancy, it allows one to find out the chances of having a child with a genetic disorder.

Increasing Emphasis on Early Disease Detection and Prevention

The earlier a disease is diagnosed, the more likely it is that it can be cured or successfully managed. Early disease detection helps people plan on their health and support needs, and financial and legal matters. It also helps their families receive practical information, advice, and guidance, as they face new challenges. Genetic diseases, such as cystic fibrosis, sickle cell anemia, and Tay-Sachs disease, are inherited disorders. Carrier testing for such diseases can provide information about a couple’s risk of having a child with a genetic condition. Identification of the risk before the onset of symptoms is called predictive/pre-symptomatic testing. Many genetic disorders can be detected early in pregnancy. So, the consumer demand for safe and effective carrier tests is fueling the growth of the market.

The others factors, such as increasing demand for personalized medicine and increasing application of screening tests in genetic disorders, are also fueling the growth of the carrier screening market.

Social and Ethical Implications of Carrier Screening

Carrier screening tests have long-term implications for an individual and his/her family. The screening tests may raise the issue of stigmatization of a certain population, as mutations for certain diseases may have a higher prevalence in a certain ethnic population. Two major factors are associated with potential stigma, including severity of the deleterious gene and visibility of the carrier status. The carriers refrain themselves from childbearing or donating egg or sperm. It also raises obligations regarding education and counseling. It is also an issue that children may be provided with information that they would rather not have at the age of consent. Parents may reject children with abnormal genes or may be less willing to devote financial resources to their education or other benefits for them. Positive results of carrier screening may cause the individual to be viewed as uninsurable, unemployable, and unmarriageable. In a lot of these cases, physicians have to face a certain degree of ethical tension to protect the confidentiality of the individual who has consented to a test. All the above ethical and social issues related to carrier screening impede the growth of the market. The other factors, such as high cost and reimbursement issues, are also hindering the market growth.

Asia-Pacific is projected to register the Highest CAGR

Asia-Pacific is expected to record the highest CAGR of 10.3% during the forecast period. Increasing investments in R&D activities, production, and rising indigenous production are propelling the market in Asia-Pacific. However, the North American region holds the largest share in the carrier screening market.

September 2017: Thermo Fisher Scientific launched its new PureLink Fast Low-Endotoxin Plasmid Purification Midi and Maxi Kits for DNA isolation.

September 2017: Thermo Fisher Scientific launched its new PureLink Fast Low-Endotoxin Plasmid Purification Midi and Maxi Kits for DNA isolation.

August 2017: Luminex Corporation collaborated with Sutter Health Labs to improve patient care in the health network, including a range of conditions, including cystic fibrosis, gastrointestinal illness, and respiratory tract infections.

