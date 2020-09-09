Chocolate Liquid Extract Market Growth Rate, Demands, Status And Application Forecast 2026

The Winning Report [Chocolate Liquid Extract Market Growth Rate, Demands, Status and Forecast 2026] published by Data Bridge Market research provides the all-inclusive data regarding the market with growth, share, size and recent market trends. Best practice models and research methodologies are utilized in this Chocolate Liquid Extract market research report to give comprehensive market analysis, accurate market segmentation and insights. Worldwide Chocolate Liquid Extract Industry 2020 Market Research Report is spread crosswise over 129 pages and gives restrictive essential insights, information, data, patterns and aggressive scene points of interest in this specialty division.

Some are the key & emerging players that are part of coverage and were profiled in current version are Blommer Chocolate Company, CEMOI, Olam International, NATRA, BARONIE GROUP, PT. Haldin Pacific Semesta, Barry Callebaut, Kerry Inc., Cargill, Incorporated, Irca S.p.A., PURATOS, Sapphire Flavors & Fragrances, Nielsen-Massey Vanillas, Inc., The Good Scents Company, Advanced Biotech Products P Ltd, Tharakan and Company, The Chocolate Powder Company Ltd, Vanilla Food Company Inc., Star Kay White, Inc. and GOLD COAST INGREDIENTS, INC. among others.

Global chocolate liquid extract market is expected to register a steady CAGR of 1.85% during the forecast period of 2019-2026. This rise in market value can be attributed to the rising demand of chocolate liquid extract in the food and beverages and nutraceutical industries. The upcoming market report contains data for historic years 2017, the base year of calculation is 2018 and the forecast period is 2019 to 2026.

Regions North America South & Central America Europe Asia Pacific Middle East & Africa Countries United States Argentina United Kingdom China Saudi Arabia Canada Chile Germany Japan UAE Mexico Brazil France India Turkey Italy, Spain, NORDIC {Sweden, Norway, Finland, Denmark etc}, and Russia Australia, Singapore, Japan, South Korea Egypt and South Africa

Chocolate can be used as an ingredient or a finished product in several types of ice cream and sweets. Chocolate liquid extract is mainly used as the flavouring agent. The demand of chocolate extract is being increased by its usage in food and beverages sector and also in the healthcare sector as it provides various medicinal benefits. Cocoa can be consumed to manage the cardiovascular diseases and high blood pressure. It act as a rich source of the flavonoids and destresses the veins and also lowers the blood pressure.

By Product Type (White, Milk, Dark),

Type (Organic, Conventional),

Application (Food and Beverage, Cosmetics & Personal Care, Pharmaceutical Industry, Nutraceutical, Others),

Geography (North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa) – Industry Trends and Forecast to 2026

Market Drivers:

Higher demand of confectionery products is driving the market growth

Enhanced nutritional value and flavour of the chocolate liquid extract is also expected to drive the growth of this market

Growing number of bakeries is boosting the market growth

Increasing population of home bakers are also propelling the market growth

Market Restraints:

Presence of toxic elements in the chocolate is expected to restrain the market growth

Increasing cases of obesity is also expected to hinder the market growth

Negative side effects of chocolate can restrain the market growth

In January 2019, CNFA implemented the Cocoa Initiative for collaborating with the Blommer Chocolate Co. This strategy will help the company to strengthen their production of the sustainable cocoa beans

In November 2018, The Blommer Chocolate Company entered into an agreement to be acquired by Fuji Oil Holding, Inc. This acquisition would help the company to mark a global foot print in the chocolate industry

