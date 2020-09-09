The “Chromatography Reagents Market” report 2020 provides comprehensive analysis of Chromatography Reagents industry by types, applications, regions. It shows Chromatography Reagents market 2020-2024 by production, consumption, supply, gross margin, revenue of key players in the industry. Additionally, Chromatography Reagents market report covers market size, share, and growth rate of industry with respect to regions.

Competitor Analysis:

Chromatography Reagents market includes following leading manufacturers on the basis of sales, revenue, price, and gross margin.

Chromatography Reagents market report presents in-depth analysis regarding the development, current trends, industry policies, and regulations implemented in each of the geographical regions. It includes analysis of upstream raw materials, downstream demand, and current market dynamics. Furthermore, the Chromatography Reagents market report provides an in-depth insight into Chromatography Reagents industry during 2020-2024.

Scope of the Report:

This report studies the global Chromatography Reagents market size, industry status and forecast, competition landscape and growth opportunity.

Key Market Trends:

Food & Beverage Segment to Dominate the Market Demand

– Chromatography reagents are extensively used in the food & beverages industry, for efficient purification of crystalline sugar and liquid sugar syrup.

– These reagents remove salt ions from the raw solutions and adsorb the yellowish-brown substances that give raw sugar its natural color.

– Ion exchange chromatography reagents can also simply and efficiently remove unwanted ionic compounds, such as, hardening elements or table salt, from gelatin, pectin, etc.

– Combinations of strongly acidic, gelled and weakly-basic chromatography reagents generally are used for this purpose. The chromatography reagents are certified in many countries, worldwide for the processing of food and drinking water.

– North America is currently the leader, in terms of consumption of chromatography reagents in the food & beverages industry. There are a large number of R&D activities, currently, in the United States, in the field of food purification, which is driving the market for chromatography reagents in the region.

North America Region to Dominate the Market

– North America region dominated the global market share in 2018. The increased adoption of chromatography technique, majorly in food & beverage and pharmaceutical industries drives the demand for chromatography reagents in the region.

– With the increase in aging population in the region, and rising number of critical diseases, healthcare expenditure has increased significantly in the region. This has increased R&D investments into the pharmaceutical industry for drug discovery and production, which has further increased the demand for chromatography technique and reagents in the region.

– United States stood as the largest consumer of chromatography reagents. In United States, the largest component of budget expenditure is healthcare.

– With growing aging population and critical diseases, the demand for monoclonal antibodies has increased noticeably in the country.

– Besides, United States spend significant resource on water & food purification in order to protect the health of the citizens, which further adds to the demand for chromatography reagents in the country.

– Hence, all such increasing R&D facilities, discovery and production of drugs, and robust demand for food & beverages, and pharmaceutical products in the region, are expected to drive the demand for chromatography reagents over the forecast period.

Chromatography Reagents Market Report Covers the Following Questions:

What trends, challenges, and barriers are influencing its growth?

What is the and regional outlook for Chromatography Reagents market?

Who are the key players, and what are their strategies?

What is the status of Chromatography Reagents status worldwide?

What are the Chromatography Reagents market challenges to market growth?

What are the types and applications of Chromatography Reagents ?

What is the market share of each type and application?

Detailed TOC of Chromatography Reagents Market 2020-2024:

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Drivers

4.1.1 Increasing Academic and Commercial R&D Spending on Pharmaceuticals

4.1.2 Technological Advancements in Chromatography Reagents

4.1.3 Increasing Importance of Chromatography Tests in Drug Approvals

4.2 Restraints

4.2.1 High Costs of Chromatography Systems

4.3 Industry Value-Chain Analysis

4.4 Porters 5 Force Analysis

4.4.1 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Consumers

4.4.3 Threat of New Entrants

4.4.4 Threat of Substitute Products and Services

4.4.5 Degree of Competition

5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 Type

5.1.1 Buffers

5.1.2 Ion Pair Reagents

5.1.3 Solvents

5.1.4 Silylation Reagents

5.1.5 Alkylation and Esterification Reagents

5.1.6 Acylation Reagents

5.1.7 Solid Support

5.2 Bed-shape

5.2.1 Column

5.2.2 Planar

5.2.3 Thin Layer

5.3 Physical State of Mobile Phase

5.3.1 Gas Chromatography Reagents

5.3.2 Liquid Chromatography Reagents

5.3.3 High Pressure Liquid Chromatography (HPLC) Reagents

5.3.4 Ultra High Pressure Liquid Chromatography (UHPLC) Reagents

5.3.5 Low Pressure Liquid Chromatography (LPLC) Reagents

5.3.6 Super Critical Fluid Chromatography (SFC) Reagents

5.4 Technology

5.4.1 Ion Exchange

5.4.2 Affinity Exchange

5.4.3 Size Exclusion

5.4.4 Hydrophobic Interaction

5.4.5 Mixed-Mode

5.4.6 Others

5.5 Application

5.5.1 Pharmaceutical

5.5.1.1 Biotechnology

5.5.1.2 Drug Discovery

5.5.1.3 Drug Production

5.5.2 Food & Beverages

5.5.3 Water & Environmental Analysis

5.5.4 Others

5.6 Geography

5.6.1 Asia-Pacific

5.6.1.1 China

5.6.1.2 India

5.6.1.3 Japan

5.6.1.4 South Korea

5.6.1.5 Rest of Asia-Pacific

5.6.2 North America

5.6.2.1 United States

5.6.2.2 Canada

5.6.2.3 Mexico

5.6.3 Europe

5.6.3.1 Germany

5.6.3.2 United Kingdom

5.6.3.3 France

5.6.3.4 Italy

5.6.3.5 Rest of Europe

5.6.4 South America

5.6.4.1 Brazil

5.6.4.2 Argentina

5.6.4.3 Rest of South America

5.6.5 Middle East & Africa

5.6.5.1 Saudi Arabia

5.6.5.2 South Africa

5.6.5.3 Rest of Middle East & Africa

6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Mergers & Acquisitions, Joint Ventures, Collaborations, and Agreements

6.2 Market Share Analysis**

6.3 Strategies Adopted by Leading Players

6.4 Company Profiles

6.4.1 Agilent Technologies

6.4.2 Avantor Performance Materials, LLC

6.4.3 Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.

6.4.4 GENERAL ELECTRIC

6.4.5 Kanto Kagaku Singapore Pte Ltd

6.4.6 LobaChemie Pvt. Ltd

6.4.7 Merck KGaA

6.4.8 Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation

6.4.9 Regis Technologies, Inc.

6.4.10 Santa Cruz Biotechnology, Inc.

6.4.11 Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

6.4.12 Tosoh Corporation

7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

7.1 Growing Awareness Leading to Excess Demand for P-series glycol for Low Emission Oxygenated Diesel Fuel

