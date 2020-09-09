Clinical Trial Management System Market Trend 2020 – Covid-19 Impact Industry Price Trend, Size Estimation, Industry Outlook, Business Growth, Report Latest Research, Business Analysis and Forecast 2024 Analysis Research

Global “Clinical Trial Management System Market” Report 2020 trend offers Complete examination of industry status and standpoint of significant areas dependent on of central participants, nations, item types, and end enterprises. This report focuses on the Clinical Trial Management System in Global market, especially in United States, Europe, China, Japan, South Korea, North America, India. Clinical Trial Management System Market report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application. Clinical Trial Management System Report 2020 (value and volume) by company, regions, product types, end industries, history data and estimate data.

Report contains a comprehensive analysis of the important segments like market opportunities, import/export details, market dynamics, key manufacturers, growth rate, and key regions.

List of Top Key-players in 2020 of Clinical Trial Management System Market:-

Bioclinica

Bio-Optronics

Inc.

Datatrak International

Inc.

Ert Clinical

Ibm Watson Health

Medidata Solutions

Inc.

Mednet Solutions

Inc.

Oracle Corporation

Parexel International Corporation

Sparta Systems

Inc.

The Global Clinical Trial Management System market swot is provided for the international markets including progress trends, competitive landscape breakdown, and key in regions development status. Development policies and plans are discussed as well as manufacturing processes and cost structures are also analyzed.

The global clinical trial management system market is expected to register a CAGR of 12.5% during the forecast period of 2018–2023. Clinical trial management system (CTMS) is a software solution for managing a large amount of clinical data in medical research, primarily conducted by pharmaceutical and biotechnological companies. With favorable government policies and support from different government funding bodies, North America is expected to dominate the market in the forecast period.

Growing Chronic Diseases and Lifestyle-Related Disorders

The growing prevalence of chronic diseases and lifestyle-related disorders is one of the major factors for the growth of CTMS market. Globally, chronic diseases kill more than 38 million people each year. It is primarily related to cardiovascular diseases, cancer, respiratory diseases, and diabetes. Consequently, this demands more new drugs, devices, and procedures to be developed and reach the market. Thus, increasing the demand for a large number of clinical trials in collaboration with universities and private companies in multiple regions. The surging demand for CTMS for proper management of clinical trials is driving the market.

Other factors, such as a rise in the outsourcing of the clinical trials and implementation by contract research organization (CRO) and increasing number of hospital chains synchronizing the hospital information system (HIS) with CTMS are driving the market.

Concerns Related to Data Security

The confidentiality of data related to a company’s device in a clinical trial or a patient’s information in healthcare is required both online, as well as, offline. With technological advancement, the risk of privacy and security of the records also increases, which is one of the major hindrances to this market. The organizations are hit by the lack of transparency affecting their overall quality and cost, which affects the patients. Other factors such as high cost associated with CTMS and lack of qualified and skilled labor to handle CTMS also hamper the growth of this market.

North America to Dominate the Market

North America is expected to dominate this market in the forecast period due to favorable government initiatives, including support from government bodies such as NCI, FDA, and NIH. Moreover, raising awareness among people regarding diseases increases their participation in clinical trials. Asia-Pacific is also expected to grow tremendously during the forecast period owing to factors, such as huge, diverse patient pool, outsourcing of clinical trials to CROs, and rising healthcare facilities in the region.

The global Clinical Trial Management System market covers the vision of participant analysis by product types, market share, applications, sales, and revenue.

Highlighted points of Clinical Trial Management System Market Size:

Covers the varying market dynamics of the industry.

In-depth analysis of market risks, opportunities, limitations, and growth of the market.

Includes market driving and restraining factors.

Participants profiles along with product description, overview, and business data.

Include details of five years of forecast analysis by types, regions, and applications.

Key Developments in the Clinical Trial Management System Market:

January 2018: ERT Clinical showcased Voice Assistant Data Capture Solution, which improved the patient data management in clinical trials through simplified patient data collection.

