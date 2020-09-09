Cloud Gaming Market Trend 2020 – Covid-19 Impact Analysis by Industry Trends, Size, Share, Company Overview, Growth, Development and Forecast by 2024

Global “Cloud Gaming Market” Report 2020 trend offers Complete examination of industry status and standpoint of significant areas dependent on of central participants, nations, item types, and end enterprises. This report focuses on the Cloud Gaming in Global market, especially in United States, Europe, China, Japan, South Korea, North America, India. Cloud Gaming Market report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application. Cloud Gaming Report 2020 (value and volume) by company, regions, product types, end industries, history data and estimate data.

List of Top Key-players in 2020 of Cloud Gaming Market:-

Sony Corporation

Nvidia Corporation

Microsoft Corporation

The Hewlett-Packard Company (HP)

Vortex

Parsec Cloud

Inc

PAPERSPACE

LiquidSky Software

Inc

Simplay

The Global Cloud Gaming market swot is provided for the international markets including progress trends, competitive landscape breakdown, and key in regions development status. Development policies and plans are discussed as well as manufacturing processes and cost structures are also analyzed.

Cloud Gaming Market is expected to register a CAGR of over 15% during the forecast period, 2018 to 2023. The scope of the report is limited to device type including laptop and computer, mobile, tablet, television, and others. The regions considered in the scope of the report include North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Rest of the World. The study also emphasizes the benefits of cloud gaming in accordance with diverse application and future prospect of the same.

Cloud gaming is an emerging technology in the gaming industry which allows a user to stream high-end games on devices such as laptops, tablets, and mobiles with a good internet connection. This eliminates the requirement for the regular hardware upgrade or a gaming console/PC/laptop. A computer on the server lift the heavy loads of gaming execution and is projected to the user device’s screen through cloud technology which is expected to have a positive impact on the market growth. Currently, the market is at a nascent stage and is likely to gain high growth traction owing to rising investments and demand for the rich gaming experience. Cloud gaming is ideal for Gamers; who have to regularly upgrade their console or PC hardware to play games which leads to more cost and less fun. Cloud providers can easily penetrate the market with the addition of required equipment and network connectivity supporting the high-end games which are resource extensive. Game developers are also continually working to enhance the gamer’s experience by launching and rewriting codes for diverse platforms such as PlayStation, Xbox, and Windows. These can be incorporated into one and provided to the gamers through a cloud platform.

Rapid Increasing in Gaming Devices and Audiences

The rapid increase in gaming audiences and devices are expected to fuel the adoption of cloud gaming thereby propelling the market growth over the forecast period. The technological innovation and advancement in the area of graphics exhibiting realistic view are attracting more gamers and new user s across the globe. In addition, the ability of multiplayer gaming is compelling or ascending the audiences which are, in turn, expected to have a positive impact on the market growth over the next six years.

Laptop and Computer to Exhibit the Largest Share

Nowadays, gamers are preferring gaming laptop and customized build computers, primarily laptop owing to portability and convenience. However, the cost of gaming laptops and computers are increasing due to high hardware prices such as GPU and motherboard. This is giving rise to the need for low-cost gaming solutions for the users thereby fueling the market growth. There are many advantages and disadvantages of gaming laptops and consoles, however, according to an ESA study on gamers, laptops and computers are ahead of consoles and is expected that similar trend will continue over the next few years creating opportunities for cloud gaming companies to penetrate the market.

Key Developments in the Cloud Gaming Market:

• January 2018 – Nvidia commenced the beta version of GeForce Now, cloud gaming platform for PC which is likely to boost the user base of the company.

